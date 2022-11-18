ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
ValueWalk

Demand For A Trump Special Counsel Filed; Legal Clock Starts Ticking

WASHINGTON, D.C., (November 15, 2022) – A formal legal demand for the appointment of a special counsel to oversee all the current federal investigations and possible prosecutions of former president Donald Trump has been filed with the Justice Department. Invest For Kids: Buy This Leader In Renewable Fuels. At...
GEORGIA STATE
Daily Mail

Hunter Biden watches White House turkey pardoning with two-year-old son Beau as Republicans line up investigation into his foreign business dealings - and whether his father was involved in them

Hunter Biden was seen watching the annual White House turkey pardoning in his first White House appearance since Republicans announced they will launch investigations into his former business dealings when they take control of the House. Hunter watched the South Lawn event with his two-year-old son Beau, who didn't quite...
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Trump responds to special counsel

In a speech Friday night, Trump assailed the Biden administration as "egregiously corrupt" and called the appointment of a special counsel to oversee the investigations surrounding him a "horrendous abuse of power — the latest in a long list of witch hunts." Trump responds to special counsel. In a...
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy