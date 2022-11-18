Read full article on original website
Related
Special counsel in Trump investigations 'politically very, very significant,' a 'serious concern,' experts say
Fox News contributor Jonathan Turley, ‘Fox News Sunday’ anchor Shannon Bream and ‘Wall Street Journal at Large’ host Gerry Baker analyze what impact the special master in Trump investigations
Pompeo says Trump special counsel 'saddens' him, calls on DOJ to deliver 'apolitical justice'
Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo criticized the Justice Department for appointing a special counsel to investigate former President Trump while urging the DOJ to “do their job.”
Trump responds after Merrick Garland appoints special counsel for criminal investigations
Former President Donald Trump on Friday responded after Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel to decide whether to criminally charge him in relation to two investigations.
Pence calls appointment of special counsel to investigate Trump 'very troubling'
Former Vice President Mike Pence called the Justice Department's appointment of a special counsel to investigate former President Trump “very troubling."
Barr: DOJ probably has ‘basis for legitimately indicting’ Trump over Mar-a-Lago documents
Barr told PBS’s Margaret Hoover during an interview on "Firing Line" he thinks the DOJ has the evidence they would need to indict his former boss.
Twitter users explode over Garland special counsel announcement: 'Corrupt' 'bullcrap'
Twitter users fumed over the news that Attorney General Merrick Garland was appointing a Special Counsel to investigate Donald Trump over Jan. 6 and Mar-a-lago documents.
Cruz slams 'politicized' Biden DOJ for appointing Trump special counsel: 'Absolutely disgraceful'
Sen. Ted Cruz slammed the Biden administration weaponizing the DOJ, and called appointing a special counsel to investigate Trump “absolutely disgraceful.”
Garland names Jack Smith special counsel for Trump criminal probes
Smith, a former chief of the Justice Department’s Public Integrity Section, will oversee criminal matters related to former President Donald Trump.
ValueWalk
Demand For A Trump Special Counsel Filed; Legal Clock Starts Ticking
WASHINGTON, D.C., (November 15, 2022) – A formal legal demand for the appointment of a special counsel to oversee all the current federal investigations and possible prosecutions of former president Donald Trump has been filed with the Justice Department. Invest For Kids: Buy This Leader In Renewable Fuels. At...
Hunter Biden watches White House turkey pardoning with two-year-old son Beau as Republicans line up investigation into his foreign business dealings - and whether his father was involved in them
Hunter Biden was seen watching the annual White House turkey pardoning in his first White House appearance since Republicans announced they will launch investigations into his former business dealings when they take control of the House. Hunter watched the South Lawn event with his two-year-old son Beau, who didn't quite...
JESSE WATTERS: Why is the DOJ suddenly appointing a Trump special counsel?
Fox News host Jesse Watters dives into Attorney General Garland's special counsel pick Jack Smith appointed to investigate Donald Trump on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'
Attorney General Merrick Garland named a special counsel to take over investigations involving Donald Trump
Attorney General Merrick Garland will appoint a special counsel to oversee criminal investigations involving former President Donald Trump.
Special counsel to take over DOJ's Jan. 6 and Mar-a-Lago investigations
Former President Donald Trump fired back Friday night hours after Attorney General Merrick Garland named a special counsel to take over the ongoing Department of Justice probes into Jan. 6 and the handling of classified documents atr Mar-a-Lago. CBS News correspondent Natalie Brand is in Washington with the latest.
Republicans accuse Biden of weaponizing DOJ after Trump special counsel appointment
Republican lawmakers criticized President Biden after the Justice Department appointed a special counsel to oversee probes into former President Donald Trump.
fox56news.com
Trump responds to special counsel
In a speech Friday night, Trump assailed the Biden administration as "egregiously corrupt" and called the appointment of a special counsel to oversee the investigations surrounding him a "horrendous abuse of power — the latest in a long list of witch hunts." Trump responds to special counsel. In a...
