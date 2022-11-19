ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
Money

7 Best Emergency Loans of 2023

Emergency loans can be helpful when you need to make a large unexpected purchase or have an unforeseen expense. It’s vital to do your research before accepting a loan because many emergency loans can do more harm than good. To help you make the best choice for your finances,...
IOWA STATE
NASDAQ

Best Banks and Credit Unions for Seniors of 2022-2023

Managing your finances is important at any age. But for those nearing or in the retirement years, finding a bank that helps you keep your money secure is even more critical. The best banks for seniors offer perks like waived fees and discounts on products and services, which are all designed to make life easier and help those life savings last longer.
ARIZONA STATE
Fortune

Does the age of a car affect your auto insurance coverage?

Newer cars may benefit from policy add-ons to protect their value, and older cars may not require as much coverage. Photo illustration by Fortune; Original photos by Getty Images. Selecting which type of car insurance coverage is right for you is an important decision and may need to be reviewed...
actionlifemedia.com

10 Practical Uses of Borrowed Money (And How To Obtain It)

We all need money at one time or another. Sometimes we want it, sometimes, we need to earn it, and other times we need to borrow it. Even if we’re saving every penny, sometimes there are more expenses than we can afford. When borrowing money, there are dangers, such...
marketplace.org

Home construction is weak, but apartment construction is booming

We learned this week that the number of new single-family home construction projects fell last month, according to the Commerce Department. Building permits fell, too. None of that is great news for a housing market that’s fundamentally undersupplied — which, by the way, is one of the main reasons why demand for single-family homes is falling in the first place.
Jalopnik

Carvana Is Cutting 1,500 Jobs As Demand for Used Cars Sinks

Carvana is laying off 1,500 workers, which make up about eight percent of its current workforce due to lower demand for used cars, according to Reuters. These latest job cuts come after a crushing “workforce reduction” of 2,500 workers dating back to May of this year. In total,...
CAR AND DRIVER

Car Loans for Students: Everything You Need to Know

You often have many financial responsibilities to handle when you're a student. Many students pay for their expenses, including tuition, books, housing, food, and other basic living expenses. But having a way to get around is also a must, especially if you don't live close enough to your school's campus to walk or rely on public transportation.

Comments / 0

Community Policy