Sheridan Media
The Holidays head Due West to the WYO
Beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, Due West will celebrate the holidays with their WYO Theater premiere. Featuring local Matt Lopez, of Ranchester origins, with Brad Hull and Tim Gates, Due West will bring Christmas delight with original favorites. According to the WYO Theater, this year marks 18 years...
Sheridan Media
Sheridan/Johnson County Football Players Named 2022 All-State
Coaches and members of the Wyoming Coaches Association have voted on which players they believe are in the best in the state within the class their team plays in. Mathew Ketner – 1st Team Wide Receiver, 1st Team Defensive Back and 1st Team Return Specialist (unanimous selection) Dane Steel...
