Fort Myers, FL

“It’s a beautiful thing”: Fort Myers High School students help teachers rebuild after storm

By Sean Martinelli
NBC2 Fort Myers
 2 days ago
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A few hours after school ended on a Tuesday afternoon, cars started lining up outside John Woodward’s home. About a dozen high school students walked out, rakes in hand, ready to help their teacher clean up his hurricane-ruined Pine Island property.

“It’s just a beautiful thing,” John said as he watched the teens volunteer for hours.

Woody, a physics and chemistry teacher at Fort Myers High School, couldn’t believe the outpouring of support.

“He’s a fan favorite at Fort Myers High School,” Ansley Marsh, a Fort Myers senior, said. “Everyone loves him.”

Many of those who showed up were his current or former students and members of a group called the “Santa Claus Society”.

The organization, founded by Ansley, began as an effort to buy gifts for people in need around the holidays. It has since turned into a year-round effort to do good deeds. “But the name kind of stuck,” Ansley said.

After Hurricane Ian, students focused on helping their teachers who were impacted by the storm.

As many as 100 students have volunteered over the past month, even as many of their own homes were destroyed.

“I would describe it as [a] storybook; you wouldn’t believe it unless you were here to witness it,” Woody said.

