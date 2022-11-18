Read full article on original website
WSAZ
Traffic affected by school bus accident
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Kanawha County school bus with children on board crashed early Monday morning in Charleston. According to a Metro supervisor, the accident happened at the intersection of Washington Street East and Elizabeth Street. The crash involved a school bus and an SUV. The supervisor told WSAZ...
WSAZ
New warning sirens added in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kanawha County is adding two new warning sirens to its arsenal to help warn the public about impending emergencies like tornados, extremely severe thunderstorms, and severe flooding. Hayli Myers lives across the street from a new siren in Pinch, West Virginia. She said the siren...
wchstv.com
Kanawha County Commission files lawsuit against Capitol Flea Market amid flood concerns
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Flooding near a Charleston marketplace has spurred legal action by county leaders. The Kanawha County Commission filed a lawsuit against the Capitol Flea Market Friday “to eliminate the risk to public health, safety and welfare presented by the recurring flooding.”. A complaint filed in...
Crews battling abandoned structure fire in Charleston, West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says responders are on Miller Street in Charleston for a structure fire. The call came into dispatch at 3:46 p.m. Metro 911 says when crews arrived, they advised it was a working fire on the backside of the structure. The structure is abandoned, according to dispatchers. Charleston Fire Department […]
Kanawha County, West Virginia, commissioners sue Capitol Flea Market owners over flooding issue
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Commission says it is suing the owners of Capitol Flea Market and the property it sits on. The Kanawha County Office of Planning and Community Development says heavy flooding in August that happened along Greenbrier Street in Charleston during an excessive rain on Aug. 15, 2022, was […]
wchsnetwork.com
Infrastructure upgrades continue in Milton
MILTON, W.Va. — There is continued infrastructure improvements in the City of Milton. The Thrasher Group, a civil engineering company in Charleston, continues to work in the Cabell County city. Since 2008, the City of Milton has completed more than 15 independent water line upgrade, relocation, and extension projects...
School will be in session in Kanawha County, West Virginia, on Monday despite bus driver shortage
UPDATE (9:32 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 21): Kanawha County has issued the following alerts regarding buses not running in the area: The following buses are not running for Marmet Elementary: 1412, 1413 The following buses are not running for Riverside High School: 1309, 1408, 1411, 1412, 1413, 1416, 1417, 2116 Bus 2003L will not be […]
Photos: Crews rush to battle fire that destroyed church in Putnam County, West Virginia
UPDATE (Nov. 20, 2022, at 12:22 p.m.): The West Virginia State Fire Marshal will investigate the start of the blaze that destroyed a Putnam County church, local fire department officials say. At 4:13 p.m. on Saturday, Poca Community Volunteer Fire Department (PCVFD) was called about a fire at the Harmons Creek Nazarene Church. Upon arrival, […]
Metro News
Parkways Authority, Justice announce $152 million rebuild of Turnpike travel plazas
BECKLEY, W.Va. — The Beckley and Bluestone travel plazas on the West Virginia Turnpike are scheduled to close in early February to make way for a nearly two-year project that will result in new, expanded travel plazas on the 88-mile toll road through Southern West Virginia. Approved plans for...
Governor Justice annouces $152 million overhauls for Beckley, Bluestone travel plaza renovations
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Governor Jim Justice made the latest in a series of appearances in Raleigh County on Friday morning, addressing residents from the Tamarack’s Conference Center Ballroom regarding coming renovations to the West Virginia Turnpike. Specifically, plans for the complete renovation of both the Beckley and...
wchstv.com
Homes deteriorating in a Kanawha County neighborhood due to constant flooding
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A neighborhood in Kanawha County floods every time it rains, causing major infrastructure problems for both roads and houses. Brenda Carter has lived on Virginia Avenue just outside St. Albans city limits for nearly 30 years. "I'm getting holes and ditches and cracks in...
WSAZ
Coonskin Park visitors concerned about proposed CRW expansion plan, officials clarify
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The deadline is approaching to submit feedback on West Virginia International Yeager Airport’s (CRW) expansion plan, to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). A community group in Kanawha County is working to save a portion of Coonskin Park that could be affected by the project if it is approved. Chad Cordell said Coonskin Park has been an essential part of his life in Charleston.
Roane County, West Virginia appoints new sheriff
ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A new sheriff has been appointed in Roane County, West Virginia. According to Roane County Commission President Randy Whited, Philip Dever was appointed to the job Friday morning. Dever, who currently works for the sheriff’s department as a bailiff, will begin his new duties on December 1, 2022. He’s been with […]
wchsnetwork.com
I-64 crash presented several challenges for first responders, highway crews
TEAYS VALLEY, W.Va. — The Friday morning commute for those trying to get from Putnam County and points west into Charleston was a major headache. A tandem-trailer semi from Fed-Ex lost control and crashed on I-64 in the east bound lanes. The wreckage blocked both east bound lanes and one west bound lane for an extended period of time.
Person of interest sought in connection to Huntington, West Virginia fire
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Officials are looking for information on a person of interest allegedly connected to a fire that happened in October 2022 in Huntington. The Huntington Police Department says the fire was in the early morning of Oct. 24 in the 1100 block of 6th Avenue. Anyone with information is being urged to […]
Last baby born at St. Mary’s Hospital in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Friday, Nov. 19, was the last day labor and delivery services were available at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington, West Virginia. Elijah Royce Bradley is the final child born at the hospital. He was born on Thursday, Nov. 18, at 11:36 p.m. Elijah’s parents are Makayla Triplett and Steven Bradley […]
WSAZ
Huntington crushes Cougars
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - This time last week, the Jefferson Cougars traveled back to the eastern panhandle happy to have beaten Spring Valley. The bus back today was not as chipper as Huntington High beat them 51-7 in the WV Class AAA quarterfinals. Quarterback Gavin Lochow accounted for six touchdowns while Zah Zah Jackson both scored a touchdown and had an interception on defense.
wchsnetwork.com
Thanksgiving break returns to Kanawha school in 2023
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A source of controversy this year in the Kanawha County school system won’t be that way next school year. The Kanawha County Board of Education has approved the new school calendar and it returns Thanksgiving Week 2023 as a full week off. That’s not the...
Town of Eleanor, West Virginia, to hold public hearing on new recreation, sports complex
ELEANOR, WV (WOWK) – The Town of Eleanor in Putnam County will be holding a public hearing in December to discuss a planned project to create a new recreation and sports complex in the Eleanor Industrial Park area. Town officials say the meeting, scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1 at the Town Council Meeting […]
USPS truck hit in minor Huntington, West Virginia, crash
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Cabell County dispatchers say no one was injured in a crash between a car and a USPS vehicle this evening. Dispatchers say the call came in around 5:51 p.m. regarding the crash at 1st Street and 3rd Avenue in Huntington. Witnesses tell WOWK 13 News the mail truck was sitting at […]
