Fairfax County event calendar highlights (Nov. 21-27)
Looking for something to do this week in Fairfax County?. Check out the following selections from our event calendar. If you’d like to see your event featured, fill out this form. Friday, November 25 @ 11:00 AM. Market Street in Reston Town Center (12001 Market Street) Saturday, November 26...
Morning Notes
Tysons ID Verification Company Under Investigation — ID.me may have misled the public and Congress with “baseless claims” that the U.S. lost $400 billion to fraudulent pandemic unemployment claims. A House subcommittee says new evidence suggests the company used claims of “rampant” fraud “to increase demand” for its services, making it harder for those who needed aid to receive it. [Gizmodo]
Open houses in Fairfax County this weekend
Here’s a look at some of the open houses taking place in Fairfax County this weekend:. Noteworthy: Two car garage, finished basement, fireplace. Open: Sunday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. (Mohan Uprety – Spring Hill Real Estate, LLC) 216 Cherry Street SW, Vienna. 5 BR/4.5 BA Single-family home. Noteworthy: Screened...
Elliman plans expansion to DC area
Despite a softening of the residential market, Douglas Elliman Realty continues to expand. The firm is opening three locations in the Metro D.C. area: Washington, D.C.; Arlington, Virginia.; and Bethesda, Maryland., to go along with new offices opened earlier this year in Nantucket, Massachusetts.; New Canaan, Connecticut; Las Vegas, Houston, Orange County, California.; and Basalt, Colorado.
Montgomery County Council Statement on the Mass Shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs
Per Montgomery County —The Montgomery County Council issued the following statement about the horrific mass shooting in Colorado Springs, Colorado at Club Q on Nov. 19. “Our nation has endured another horrific, premeditated mass shooting fueled by hate that has taken the lives of five people and left at least 18 others fighting for their lives. This senseless attack targeted members of the LGBTQIA+ community who were gathering to commemorate this year’s Transgender Day of Remembrance, which honors the memory of transgender people who where killed because of anti-transgender bigotry and violence.
Basic Burger brings bagels to Tysons with plans for standalone store
Basic Burger is circling the Tysons area as one potential location for a new, standalone bagel “concept.”. For now, the Arlington-based company will open a New York bagel pop-up in its Tysons West restaurant at 1495 Cornerside Blvd this weekend, Operations Director Jamie Mansy told FFXnow. The “Basic Bagel”...
Charles County Actress Naysa Young Shines In Professional Debut
WHITE PLAINS, Md. – Charles County resident Naysa Young remembers watching theatrical productions in middle school with stars in her eyes and a dream in her heart. Something about the way that the elaborate sets, blocking, makeup, and costumes all came together enthralled her. Her only deterrent from pursuing...
After shuttering nine years ago, Barnes & Noble plots return to Reston
(Updated at 11:25 a.m.) Barnes & Noble is turning a page on its history at The Spectrum at Reston Town Center. The company plans to open a location in the spring of 2023, 10 years after shuttering its location in the same shopping center at 11816 Spectrum Center. It will occupy nearly 28,000 square feet of space in the shell vacated by Office Depot. (Correction: The previous Barnes & Noble at The Spectrum closed in 2013, not 15 years ago as initially reported.)
Celebree School to open child care facility in Herndon next summer
Another child care facility is planning to add itself to the mix in Herndon. Celebree School of Herndon, a private company that offers early childhood education, plans to open in the summer of 2023 at 12700 Sunrise Valley Drive — a Reston address that is on the border with Herndon.
Hypothermia Alert Activated For DC Area As Temperatures Drop
Mayor Muriel Bowser has issued a hypothermia alert for Washington, D.C. in an effort to help keep residents safe. The alert will become active at 7 p.m., Saturday, Nov 19, states Mayor Bowser. The alert urges residents to check on unsheltered neighbors and other vulnerable individuals as temperatures continue to...
Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank distribution this week
Here’s our Distribution Schedule for the week. You can find information about all of our distributions for the month on our Facebook Events Page. – Mobile Pantry | 11 AM – 12:30 PM | New Liberty Baptist Church | 33030 Sparta Rd, Milford, VA 22514. – Pop-Up Pantry...
K Street office building to be converted into luxury apartments
WASHINGTON - An office building located along K Street in Northwest, D.C. will soon be repurposed into a residential space, a move that is becoming commonplace across the District. Three local companies are partnering together to redevelop 1735 K Street into a12-story luxury apartment/hotel hybrid building. The group includes D.C....
Overheard In D.C.: Dating A Fed
Welcome back to Overheard in D.C., DCist’s weekly column of funny, strange, and poignant things that our readers and staff overhear and send in. We’ve been doing it since 2006. Check out the archives here. We can’t have Overheard in D.C. without your submissions! Email your Overheards to...
Dump truck smashes into Charlene's Kitchen in Old Town Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — One business owner is now literally picking up the pieces after a dump truck smashed through the side of her catering service in Old Town Alexandria Sunday afternoon. Alexandria Police said the truck hit Charlene's Kitchen at 104 N. West Street at about 2:42 p.m.
Dulles International Airport celebrates 60th year
It's been called the National Capital Region's 'gateway to the world' -- Dulles International Airport celebrated it's 60-year anniversary on Thursday. DC News Now got a rare glimpse inside the airport's historic air traffic control tower. Dulles International Airport celebrates 60th year. It's been called the National Capital Region's 'gateway...
Best 8 Must-Try Restaurants to Dine in Virginia
1. The Restaurant at Patowmack Farm in Lovettsville. The Restaurant at Patowmack Farm offers a unique dining experience in a rural corner of Northern Virginia. This small restaurant is located in a stately all-glass dining room, with a modern decor paired with rustic charm. It is the ideal place to hold a special occasion.
Which DC-area hospitals graded poorly on preventable medical errors?
Though national trends have improved, a new report says some of the D.C. region’s hospitals grade poorly when it comes to preventable medical errors, accidents, injuries and infections. According to an assessment by the Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit watchdog organization focused on patient safety, the University of Maryland Capital...
Holiday events this weekend in DC, Maryland and Virginia
The holidays are here, and the D.C. area is ready with crafts, food, gifts and more! Enjoy a walk through D.C.'s annual Downtown Holiday Market, pop over to Prince George's to make your own festive wreath or try your hand (or feet) at ice skating in Alexandria. Want more ideas...
Advocate for DC crime bill overhaul fatally shot in Southeast
A criminal justice policy advocate who testified last year about the D.C. crime bill was fatally shot in Southeast D.C. on Tuesday. Kelvin Blowe, 32, of Lexington Park, Maryland, died from a gunshot wound after a confrontation with another driver in the 2500 block of Southern Avenue at around 5:25 a.m. according to police.
Are Northern Virginia students using virtual tutoring services?
Welcome to the School Zone, WTOP’s weekly feature about the latest topics and trends in education across the D.C. region. How many Northern Virginia students are using digital tutoring?. What it is: In an effort to help students remain on track in the aftermath of the pandemic, several school...
