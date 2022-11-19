ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oshkosh, WI

wearegreenbay.com

Oregon/Jackson Street bridge set to reopen in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A major bridge in the city of Oshkosh is set to reopen on Wednesday after months of being closed. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) announced the Oregon/Jackson Street bridge will reopen to motorists after crews were finally able to repair a gearbox issue. The...
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Man rescued after breaking through ice on the Fond du Lac River

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - The Fond du Lac County Communications Center report they received a call from a man claiming he capsized his kayak in the Fond du Lac River located in the Eldorado Marsh State Wildlife area around 7:39am on Saturday. Officials say he was able to...
FOND DU LAC, WI
seehafernews.com

Construction Underway at Manitowoc FedEx Distribution Facility

Work has begun on the new FedEx Distribution Facility in Manitowoc. According to Mayor Justin Nickels, Setzer Properties has begun site preparation and construction on the 218,000 sq. ft. facility on a 39-acre parcel of land located at the corner of Viebahn and South 42nd Streets. As the project developer,...
MANITOWOC, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

11-year-old killed in Wisconsin hunting incident

GREEN LAKE COUNTY, Wis. - An 11.year-old boy was shot in the chest in a hunting-related incident in Green Lake County Sunday morning, Nov. 20. It happened in the Township of Seneca. Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources officials said a man, 41, was trying to unload the firearm in the...
GREEN LAKE COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Car suffers heavy damage after crash in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A car suffered serious damage after a crash in the city of Green Bay on Thursday afternoon. The crash is at the intersection of Ashland Avenue and 9th Street, which is just east of Lambeau Field. With the Thursday night game against Tennessee, traffic is expected to ramp up throughout the city tonight.
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC26

One person dead after officer involved shooting in Shawano

SHAWANO (NBC 26) — An individual in Shawano died after an officer-involved shooting on Saturday, Nov. 19. around 5:00 p.m. According to the Shawano Police Department, officers responded to a disturbance in the 900 block of Lafayette Street where they found two individuals in the basement. When entering the...
SHAWANO, WI
WausauPilot

Medford woman dead, 3 injured in single-vehicle crash

A Medford woman is dead and three people are seriously injured after a single-vehicle crash Monday in Clark County, officials said. The crash, on Hwy. 13 in the town of Mayville, was reported at about 3:15 p.m. Monday near Water Road. Police say the driver of a northbound SUV lost...
MEDFORD, WI
spmetrowire.com

DEVELOPING: Deputies called to single-vehicle collision on Hwy. 10

One person has serious injuries following a single-vehicle collision on Hwy. 10 near Hwy. B on Friday. Portage Co. deputies and rescue crews from Amherst were called to the scene at 7:20 a.m. on Nov. 18. Sheriff Mike Lukas said the vehicle in the westbound lane lost control and rolled...
AMHERST, WI
seehafernews.com

Plymouth Music Store Catches Fire

A music store in Plymouth caught fire yesterday morning. The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office was informed of the fire at Dreams Unlimited Music Store, located at 215 East Mills Street just after 3:00 a.m. Fire crews were quickly sent to the store, and took down the flames. Everyone was...
PLYMOUTH, WI
wapl.com

Dodge County waste company fined $160,000

MADISON, WI — An area waste recycling company receives a hefty judgment from the Wisconsin Department of Justice. United Liquid Waste Recycling Incorporated is fined $160,000 for violating the state’s hazardous substance spill laws and wastewater discharge laws. Attorney General Josh Kaul say those incidents allegedly happen at United’s Dodge County storage facility. According to a criminal complaint, United failed to report and remediate hazardous substance spills, maintain its wastewater storage facilities, improperly applied waste as fertilizer to farm fields and failed to report waste collection, sampling and application activities. Those actions are required under the terms of United’s waste water discharge permit.
DODGE COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Popular ski hill in Kewaunee County to remain closed through winter

KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Skiiers in Kewaunee County will have to find a new slope to navigate down after a popular hill will be closed for the season. Winter Park in Kewaunee has announced its intentions to close down the Ski Hill for the 2022-23 season after The Winter Park Association decided to step down and retire.
KEWAUNEE COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay police develop several leads relating to elderly fraud scheme

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department says that it has developed several leads relating to a fraud investigation that has been targeting the elderly community recently. According to a release, GBPD states that the fraud investigation relates to incidents that occurred for about a week...
GREEN BAY, WI

