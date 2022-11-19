Read full article on original website
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Lanes back open on I-41 north in Appleton after crash near WIS 441
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials have provided an update on the crash that closed all northbound lanes of I-41 in Appleton near WIS 441. According to WisDOT, all northbound lanes have reopened. The crash took about three hours to clear. No other information was provided. Original Story: Crash has...
wearegreenbay.com
Oregon/Jackson Street bridge set to reopen in Oshkosh
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A major bridge in the city of Oshkosh is set to reopen on Wednesday after months of being closed. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) announced the Oregon/Jackson Street bridge will reopen to motorists after crews were finally able to repair a gearbox issue. The...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin chemical plant announces permanent closure, layoffs of manufacturing department
WATERTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – A chemical plant in southern Wisconsin has announced that it will permanently close its entire manufacturing section, laying off roughly 60 employees. The permanent closure of Diversey, Inc.’s manufacturing section of its Watertown Plant, located on 316 Hart Street will go into effect on January...
WBAY Green Bay
Man rescued after breaking through ice on the Fond du Lac River
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - The Fond du Lac County Communications Center report they received a call from a man claiming he capsized his kayak in the Fond du Lac River located in the Eldorado Marsh State Wildlife area around 7:39am on Saturday. Officials say he was able to...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Cameras installed at high-volume intersection in City of Hartford, WI | By Steve Volkert
Hartford, WI – The City of Hartford, WI is working to save taxpayer money as multiple traffic lights and signals have been destroyed at a high-volume intersection near the downtown. In an effort to keep an eye on the area after several issues of trucks and a few cars...
seehafernews.com
Construction Underway at Manitowoc FedEx Distribution Facility
Work has begun on the new FedEx Distribution Facility in Manitowoc. According to Mayor Justin Nickels, Setzer Properties has begun site preparation and construction on the 218,000 sq. ft. facility on a 39-acre parcel of land located at the corner of Viebahn and South 42nd Streets. As the project developer,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
11-year-old killed in Wisconsin hunting incident
GREEN LAKE COUNTY, Wis. - An 11.year-old boy was shot in the chest in a hunting-related incident in Green Lake County Sunday morning, Nov. 20. It happened in the Township of Seneca. Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources officials said a man, 41, was trying to unload the firearm in the...
Columbia County Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in deer theft
PORTAGE, Wis. — Law enforcement in Columbia County recovered a stolen deer Sunday, thanks to some help from Facebook users. It all started on Saturday. A woman posted that her son had shot his first buck while hunting on property off Highway O between Portage and Wisconsin Dells. However, someone stole the animal from the property. That’s when officers with...
nbc15.com
After losing their son in a fire, a Plymouth family continues to advocate for fire safety
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It’s been fifteen years since a Plymouth family lost their son in a two-story house fire. His family and the Madison Fire Department are asking everyone to be vigilant when it comes to checking their smoke alarms. On a snowy Sunday in 2007, UW-La Crosse...
wearegreenbay.com
Car suffers heavy damage after crash in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A car suffered serious damage after a crash in the city of Green Bay on Thursday afternoon. The crash is at the intersection of Ashland Avenue and 9th Street, which is just east of Lambeau Field. With the Thursday night game against Tennessee, traffic is expected to ramp up throughout the city tonight.
NBC26
One person dead after officer involved shooting in Shawano
SHAWANO (NBC 26) — An individual in Shawano died after an officer-involved shooting on Saturday, Nov. 19. around 5:00 p.m. According to the Shawano Police Department, officers responded to a disturbance in the 900 block of Lafayette Street where they found two individuals in the basement. When entering the...
Multiple crashes, road closures reported due to icy road conditions
Traffic is now cleared on I-41 near Fond du Lac. US 151 in Manitowoc County is now closed from County W to County J due to a crash.
Medford woman dead, 3 injured in single-vehicle crash
A Medford woman is dead and three people are seriously injured after a single-vehicle crash Monday in Clark County, officials said. The crash, on Hwy. 13 in the town of Mayville, was reported at about 3:15 p.m. Monday near Water Road. Police say the driver of a northbound SUV lost...
spmetrowire.com
DEVELOPING: Deputies called to single-vehicle collision on Hwy. 10
One person has serious injuries following a single-vehicle collision on Hwy. 10 near Hwy. B on Friday. Portage Co. deputies and rescue crews from Amherst were called to the scene at 7:20 a.m. on Nov. 18. Sheriff Mike Lukas said the vehicle in the westbound lane lost control and rolled...
seehafernews.com
Plymouth Music Store Catches Fire
A music store in Plymouth caught fire yesterday morning. The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office was informed of the fire at Dreams Unlimited Music Store, located at 215 East Mills Street just after 3:00 a.m. Fire crews were quickly sent to the store, and took down the flames. Everyone was...
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsinites share deer hunting experiences on first day of 2022 gun deer hunting season
ERIN, Wis. — With their orange gear in tow, Wisconsinites took to the woods on Saturday for the beginning of the 2022 nine-day gun deer hunting season. Aaron Rusch of Richfield, Wis. started his hunt bright and early in Washington County. It didn’t take long for him to accomplish something he had never done before.
wapl.com
Dodge County waste company fined $160,000
MADISON, WI — An area waste recycling company receives a hefty judgment from the Wisconsin Department of Justice. United Liquid Waste Recycling Incorporated is fined $160,000 for violating the state’s hazardous substance spill laws and wastewater discharge laws. Attorney General Josh Kaul say those incidents allegedly happen at United’s Dodge County storage facility. According to a criminal complaint, United failed to report and remediate hazardous substance spills, maintain its wastewater storage facilities, improperly applied waste as fertilizer to farm fields and failed to report waste collection, sampling and application activities. Those actions are required under the terms of United’s waste water discharge permit.
wearegreenbay.com
Popular ski hill in Kewaunee County to remain closed through winter
KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Skiiers in Kewaunee County will have to find a new slope to navigate down after a popular hill will be closed for the season. Winter Park in Kewaunee has announced its intentions to close down the Ski Hill for the 2022-23 season after The Winter Park Association decided to step down and retire.
wearegreenbay.com
Waste management company in Wisconsin required to pay $160k penalty for hazardous waste violations
WATERTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) has received a civil judgment against a southern Wisconsin waste management company requiring it to pay penalties for hazardous waste violations. The announcement was made by Attorney General Josh Kaul on Friday, and the complaint states that United Liquid...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay police develop several leads relating to elderly fraud scheme
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department says that it has developed several leads relating to a fraud investigation that has been targeting the elderly community recently. According to a release, GBPD states that the fraud investigation relates to incidents that occurred for about a week...
