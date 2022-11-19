Pennsylvania crews prepare for heavy snow in northern portion of the state PennDOT crews were working around the area to keep the roads safe during Friday’s snow squalls. The snow that fell in the Pittsburgh area was only a fraction of

BUTLER COUNTY — PennDOT crews were working around the area to keep the roads safe during Friday’s snow squalls. The snow that fell in the Pittsburgh area was only a fraction of a much bigger storm hitting Buffalo and Northern Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvanians in the north could receive several feet of snow.

The Salvation Army and American Red Cross in Butler County are on standby in any way they can if they are requested.

“If we do get outside requests for help we will handle it accordingly we have helped in the past outside of Butler County,” said Mike Mattis with Butler County PennDOT. “A few years out we did go out east to go help other PennDOT agencies for a significant snowstorm.”

With large snow storms, often come power outages.

The owner of West Penn Power said the company would assess the situation and see how many resources they needed to handle their customers in Pennsylvania, Ohio and other states if the request comes.

At least check, they have not received a request to send crews north, and neither has Duquesne Light.

In the meantime, PennDOT has 42 trucks out in Butler County ready for more of what’s to come here from the northern snowstorm.

“We have to be ready to handle any kind of weather in butler county which we are there is snow forecasted for the entire weekend so we do have enough staff material to cover anything that this storm would through at us,” said Mattis.

PennDOT had a statewide meeting with local agencies including PEMA and State Police about this storm and its impact on the state.

