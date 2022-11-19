'Critical life-saving tools': District 3 residents benefiting from free smoke alarms installed by San Antonio fire fighters

Read full article on original website
East San Antonio neighbors say the stench of human waste must go
SAN ANTONIO — One by one they stood to give impassioned pleas, detailing how the smell from a portable toilet business is withering their quality of life. Besieged east San Antonio neighbors who have been fighting what they call a terrible stench for months won a skirmish this week with the Board of Adjustment.
Woman admits to setting fire to monument built after migrant tragedy, officials say
SAN ANTONIO — The video above was aired back in October 2022. One woman has been arrested after a monument dedicated to migrant deaths was set on fire Tuesday morning on the far southwest-side, according to San Antonio Arson Bureau Lieutenant Noe Saldana. The woman has been identified by...
Firefighters believe a birds nest may be to blame for electrical fire at fast food restaurant
SAN ANTONIO — Firefighters believe a birds nest may to be blame for an electrical fire at at a west-side fast food restaurant Monday night. It happened around 10:53 p.m. at the Wendy's on the 4400 block of W. Commerce. When firefighters arrived at the location, crews noticed a...
'Grillsgiving' gives San Antonians a chance to help people pay their electric bills through food
SAN ANTONIO — This Saturday, CPS Energy hosted Grillsgiving, the event was a chance to fill up on award-winning Texas bar-b-que and a chance to help keep the lights on for many families across San Antonio. As winter approaches and the nights get longer, it's all the more important...
Surviving the wallet gobble: Restaurants, non-profit push through Thanksgiving inflation prices
SAN ANTONIO — It may be colder than in years past, but Les Thomsen's fried turkeys are still a red-hot commodity. "The first year we did 75 turkeys," Thomsen said. Thomsen is the president and co-founder of Noah's Farm. The non-profit's proceeds from fried turkey sales reach more than 9,000 miles away in Zimbabwe.
Travelers flock in record numbers to San Antonio airport ahead of Thanksgiving
SAN ANTONIO — Thanksgiving travels through the San Antonio International Airport are expected to breach pre-pandemic levels. More than 16,000 people are flying out of the Alamo City on Tuesday with longer lines more prominent in the morning. Wednesday will mark the airport’s busiest day of air travel departures...
Bexar County officially under 'moderate' ozone non-attainment status
SAN ANTONIO — In Bexar County, the air quality is worsening according to EPA standards. This month—the agency changed Bexar County’s ozone non-attainment level from marginal to moderate. Impending changes that could be made to improve air quality could impact you. A lot of those changes will...
Turkey Trot 5K: How to register for the event happening in San Antonio on Thanksgiving
SAN ANTONIO — For those who want to get a workout in before stuffing their plate on Thanksgiving, the 13th annual Turkey Trot 5K is taking place on Thursday morning. It starts at 8:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving day. People who want to participate can line up at 646 South Flores at the entrance of the H-E-B headquarters.
Fire crews battle two fires overnight across San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Firefighters battled two fires overnight across the city, officials said. The first fire was reported just before 9:30 p.m. Friday night in the 400 block of Utopia Lane at the Spanish Crest Apartments. Fire officials said when they arrived, the first floor was fully engulfed in flames.
Woman arrested and charged with arson after setting boyfriend's house on fire, officials say
SAN ANTONIO — A woman was arrested after police say she broke into her boyfriend's house, stole items, then set the house on fire. On Sunday morning around 1:45 a.m., the Bexar County Sheriff's Office and the Lytle Fire Department along with the Bexar County Fire Marshal's responded to the 16000 block of Shepherd Road to a fire.
Four apartments damaged in overnight fire on northeast-side of town
SAN ANTONIO — An overnight fire at a northeast-side apartment complex damaged four units, firefighters say. The fire broke out around 1:00 a.m. on the 11200 block of Perrin Beitel Rd at the OakRidge Apartments. Firefighters saw smoke coming from a third floor unit when they arrived, and quickly...
Local man says someone in a homeless camp burned and wrecked his property
SAN ANTONIO — A Blanco Road businessman claims someone in a homeless camp burned and wrecked his commercial building is grateful the people in the camp have finally been dispersed, after months of complaining. Gary Arnold claims someone from a nearby encampment broke a window to gain access and...
Miniature horse 'viciously' killed by two pit bulls in Boerne
SAN ANTONIO — A family in Boerne, Texas, is speaking out after their miniature horse was brutally killed by two pit bulls. The dogs were not put down. Now, Linda Dozier and Jim Castrellon are worried about the safety of those living on the far northwest side. Starla was...
'Live like Angel' | Brother strives to do good in memory of local athlete killed in 2021 wreck
SAN ANTONIO — It's been a year since the tragic passing of Angel Gonzalez. The 21-year-old was killed after an 18-wheeler cut him off on Bexar County's far south side on November 17, 2021. Gonzalez's car went underneath the big rig along Highway 16 and got stuck. Through grief,...
Armed with generosity: San Antonio accounting firm gives away thousands for office benevolence challenge
SAN ANTONIO — Michael Perkins drew in Slattery-Perkins-Ramirez employees at conference tables in his office for a mission charge. "I just love the generosity," Perkins said. "I love watching it. I love seeing it. I love doing it." Perkins, CEO of the San Antonio accounting firm, reemphasized the company's...
Woman jailed for suspected human trafficking, family says her 'intentions were pure'
SAN ANTONIO — We are learning more about a suspected human trafficking case. Last week, a 52-year-old San Antonio woman was arrested for allegedly forcing six undocumented immigrants to work for pennies an hour. Now, the woman’s family is speaking up. In an exclusive interview with KENS 5, loved...
Colorado shooting suspect changed name as teenager in Bexar County
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The suspect in the fatal shooting of five people at a Colorado gay nightclub changed his name more than six years ago as a teenager, after filing a legal petition in Bexar County saying he wanted to “protect himself” from a father with a criminal history.
More than 100 firefighters respond to heavy flames at vacant apartments
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Fire Department worked for more than seven hours to extinguish heavy flames inside an apartment building. The fire broke out around 10 p.m. on Thursday at the Amber Hill apartment complex off Northwest Loop 410. A spokesperson for SAFD called it a "stubborn...
New traffic anchor joining KENS 5 morning newscast
SAN ANTONIO — KENS 5 announced Tuesday that Jessica Coombs will join the station’s morning newscast as traffic anchor beginning November 23. Coombs will provide San Antonio viewers with updated traffic conditions and alternate routes each weekday morning on KENS 5, the KENS 5 app and the new streaming app, KENS 5+.
'We just want to be' | Local group holds Transgender Day of Remembrance ceremony after Colorado Springs shooting
SAN ANTONIO — A memorial was held Monday at Texas A&M University San Antonio's campus. It hosted the Transgender Day of Remembrance. The group also paid respects to the victims in the mass shooting in Colorado Springs that happened at the LGBTQ+ nightclub. Five people were killed and more than dozen others were hurt.
