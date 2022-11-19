GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Kingsport man has been sentenced to 264 months in prison after he was found to be an Armed Career Criminal following a jury trial. According to the release from the Department of Justice, Phillip Thomas Green, 36, of Kingsport, was found guilty of being in possession of a firearm in violation of United States Code 18 § 922(g)(1) after a two-day jury trial.

