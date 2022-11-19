ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbtw.com

Tennessee boy accused of injuring family pet

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson City Police Department arrested a male juvenile after discovering he allegedly injured a family pet. Police responded to an undisclosed location at 9:42 p.m. on Nov. 11 after receiving a domestic disturbance call. According to a news release from JCPD, the boy...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

Police: Woman arrested after stealing from Johnson City Walmart

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A woman was arrested Friday after stealing from a Johnson City Walmart, according to authorities. It happened at approximately 3:30 p.m. Friday at Walmart on West Market St. Police say employees witnessed Lauren Arnold at a self-checkout register, but she didn’t scan the merchandise....
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wbtw.com

Tennessee man considered Armed Career Criminal sentenced to 22 years in prison

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Kingsport man has been sentenced to 264 months in prison after he was found to be an Armed Career Criminal following a jury trial. According to the release from the Department of Justice, Phillip Thomas Green, 36, of Kingsport, was found guilty of being in possession of a firearm in violation of United States Code 18 § 922(g)(1) after a two-day jury trial.
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

WCSO searching for suspect following road rage incident

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect new information. BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Police are searching for a suspect involved in an apparent road rage incident that led to shots fired in Bristol, Virginia on Sunday, according to Captain Hazlewood with the Washington County Virginia Sheriff’s Office. The incident occurred on Interstate 81 […]
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

Johnson City man accused of threatening victim with gun

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police arrested Charles Webb, of Johnson City, on Monday, Nov. 7 when police responded to a local fast food restaurant’s parking lot due to a disturbance call. Police arrived at the 400 block of West Market Street just before 3 a.m., where someone alleged Webb had pointed a firearm at […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

Police investigating shooting in Bristol

BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — UPDATE: According to police, Gerold T. Smith, has been arrested following Friday night's shooting. The Criminal Investigations Divisions conducted an investigation and were able to determine that Smith shot his wife after an argument. According to police, Smith was arrested and charged with malicious wounding....
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

Johnson City man at center of Silver Alert found

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) said that a man who had been at the center of a Silver Alert Thursday morning has been found and is safe. Authorities say that Cooper lives with a medical condition that could have impaired his ability to return home. Police believed he may […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

Missing teen from Russell County found safe

RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — UPDATE: According the the Russell County Sheriff's Office, Jonathan Lee Hess, has been found safe and is now with his family. According to the Russell County Sheriff's Office they are looking for a missing 14-year-old boy. Jonathan Lee Hess, was last seen while at...
RUSSELL COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Greeneville PD: ‘Armed and dangerous’ shooting suspect captured

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police in Greeneville said Wednesday morning that a man who allegedly fired multiple shots at an occupied vehicle is in custody. According to a release from the Greeneville Police Department (GPD), officers were called to the 1500 block of Industrial Road around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday after receiving reports of a shooting […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
wjhl.com

1 dead, 1 arrested after Bristol, Va. shooting, police report

1 dead, 1 arrested after Bristol, Va. shooting, police report. 1 dead, 1 arrested after Bristol, Va. shooting, police …. 1 dead, 1 arrested after Bristol, Va. shooting, police report. James, Nkamhoua Lead No. 22 Vols to 81-50 Victory …. James, Nkamhoua Lead No. 22 Vols to 81-50 Victory over...
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

Kingsport reopens The Barking Lot dog park

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport residents and their fur-ever friends can now enjoy a dog park in downtown Kingsport. The Barking Lot dog park reopened on Nov. 18 to the public after the City of Kingsport purchased the property from the Downtown Kingsport Association. The newly reopened park features benches, a fenced recreation area, doggie […]
KINGSPORT, TN
wcyb.com

Food City employee assaulted after refusing to sell alcohol, police say

ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — According to the Abingdon Police Department, a man was arrested after assaulting a Food City employee Monday. Police said when officers arrived on scene at the Food City located at 151 Cook Street, they located the suspect, identified as Wells Brocklehurst. During the investigation, officers were informed that Brocklehurst assaulted a store employee after the employee denied Brocklehurst an alcohol sale.
ABINGDON, VA
Johnson City Press

Domestic murder suspect’s case moves to Wise County Circuit Court

WISE – A man charged for the Aug. 20 beating death of his wife has been indicted by a Wise County grand jury. Danny Lynn Sturgill, 61, was indicted Wednesday on one count of second degree murder in connection with the death of Melanie Sturgill. The indictment moves the case from county Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court jurisdiction to Circuit Court.
WISE COUNTY, VA
supertalk929.com

One person in custody following reported shooting in Bristol, Virginia

Preliminary information from the Bristol Virginia Police Department says a person shot during an incident at a home on Inez Avenue Tuesday afternoon has died from their injuries. Bristol Broadcasting was on the scene as a person who reportedly ran from the residence following the shooting was taken into custody...
BRISTOL, VA
Johnson City Press

Be a Santa To a Senior

Jonathan Roberts is a reporter and photographer for the Johnson City Press covering Health Care, Johnson City and Jonesborough. He is a member of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists, and has been with the Press since 2019.
JOHNSON CITY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy