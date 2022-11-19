Read full article on original website
wbtw.com
Tennessee boy accused of injuring family pet
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson City Police Department arrested a male juvenile after discovering he allegedly injured a family pet. Police responded to an undisclosed location at 9:42 p.m. on Nov. 11 after receiving a domestic disturbance call. According to a news release from JCPD, the boy...
wcyb.com
Police: Woman arrested after stealing from Johnson City Walmart
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A woman was arrested Friday after stealing from a Johnson City Walmart, according to authorities. It happened at approximately 3:30 p.m. Friday at Walmart on West Market St. Police say employees witnessed Lauren Arnold at a self-checkout register, but she didn’t scan the merchandise....
wbtw.com
Tennessee man considered Armed Career Criminal sentenced to 22 years in prison
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Kingsport man has been sentenced to 264 months in prison after he was found to be an Armed Career Criminal following a jury trial. According to the release from the Department of Justice, Phillip Thomas Green, 36, of Kingsport, was found guilty of being in possession of a firearm in violation of United States Code 18 § 922(g)(1) after a two-day jury trial.
WCSO searching for suspect following road rage incident
Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect new information. BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — Police are searching for a suspect involved in an apparent road rage incident that led to shots fired in Bristol, Virginia on Sunday, according to Captain Hazlewood with the Washington County Virginia Sheriff’s Office. The incident occurred on Interstate 81 […]
Johnson City man accused of threatening victim with gun
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police arrested Charles Webb, of Johnson City, on Monday, Nov. 7 when police responded to a local fast food restaurant’s parking lot due to a disturbance call. Police arrived at the 400 block of West Market Street just before 3 a.m., where someone alleged Webb had pointed a firearm at […]
wcyb.com
Police investigating shooting in Bristol
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — UPDATE: According to police, Gerold T. Smith, has been arrested following Friday night's shooting. The Criminal Investigations Divisions conducted an investigation and were able to determine that Smith shot his wife after an argument. According to police, Smith was arrested and charged with malicious wounding....
wcyb.com
4 arrested after drugs, ammo, gun found in Greene County hotel room, police say
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Four people were arrested Wednesday after drugs, ammo, and a gun were found in a hotel room, according to the Greene County Sheriff's Department. According to a news release, deputies saw 39-year-old Christopher Dunbar go into a room at a hotel near exit 23...
The Tomahawk
Mountain City couple takes officer for a car chase with child inside
When the chase was over, deputies discovered a child in the vehicle's back seat the whole time. The Mountain City couple Megan Sedgwick and the passenger, Thomas McCauley, were arrested last week after they led police on a pursuit while a child was in the vehicle. According to a report,...
Johnson City man at center of Silver Alert found
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) said that a man who had been at the center of a Silver Alert Thursday morning has been found and is safe. Authorities say that Cooper lives with a medical condition that could have impaired his ability to return home. Police believed he may […]
Wrongway fleeing motorcyclist accused of crashing into Weber City police cars
WEBER CITY, Va. (WJHL) — A Sneedville man accused of attempting to flee from police on a motorcycle and crashing into officers’ vehicles faces several felony charges, according to Weber City Police Chief Donald Harding. The alleged Wednesday pursuit began when an officer tried to pull the motorcycle over and the driver began to flee. […]
wcyb.com
Greeneville woman arrested after tip about illegal drug activity at the Johnson Inn
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Johnson City Police arrested a woman after receiving a tip about illegal drug activity at the Johnson Inn, police say. According to the Johnson City Police Department, after receiving the tip officers responded to the Johnson Inn and made contact with Rebecca Davis of Greenville, Tennessee.
wcyb.com
Missing teen from Russell County found safe
RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — UPDATE: According the the Russell County Sheriff's Office, Jonathan Lee Hess, has been found safe and is now with his family. According to the Russell County Sheriff's Office they are looking for a missing 14-year-old boy. Jonathan Lee Hess, was last seen while at...
Greeneville PD: ‘Armed and dangerous’ shooting suspect captured
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police in Greeneville said Wednesday morning that a man who allegedly fired multiple shots at an occupied vehicle is in custody. According to a release from the Greeneville Police Department (GPD), officers were called to the 1500 block of Industrial Road around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday after receiving reports of a shooting […]
GCSD: Armed suspect steals cash, forces workers into cooler
Authorities continue to search for a suspect accused of robbing Creekside Market off Ashville Highway late Tuesday night.
wjhl.com
1 dead, 1 arrested after Bristol, Va. shooting, police report
Kingsport reopens The Barking Lot dog park
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport residents and their fur-ever friends can now enjoy a dog park in downtown Kingsport. The Barking Lot dog park reopened on Nov. 18 to the public after the City of Kingsport purchased the property from the Downtown Kingsport Association. The newly reopened park features benches, a fenced recreation area, doggie […]
wcyb.com
Food City employee assaulted after refusing to sell alcohol, police say
ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — According to the Abingdon Police Department, a man was arrested after assaulting a Food City employee Monday. Police said when officers arrived on scene at the Food City located at 151 Cook Street, they located the suspect, identified as Wells Brocklehurst. During the investigation, officers were informed that Brocklehurst assaulted a store employee after the employee denied Brocklehurst an alcohol sale.
Johnson City Press
Domestic murder suspect’s case moves to Wise County Circuit Court
WISE – A man charged for the Aug. 20 beating death of his wife has been indicted by a Wise County grand jury. Danny Lynn Sturgill, 61, was indicted Wednesday on one count of second degree murder in connection with the death of Melanie Sturgill. The indictment moves the case from county Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court jurisdiction to Circuit Court.
supertalk929.com
One person in custody following reported shooting in Bristol, Virginia
Preliminary information from the Bristol Virginia Police Department says a person shot during an incident at a home on Inez Avenue Tuesday afternoon has died from their injuries. Bristol Broadcasting was on the scene as a person who reportedly ran from the residence following the shooting was taken into custody...
Johnson City Press
Be a Santa To a Senior
