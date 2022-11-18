Having recently completed fiber builds in the towns of Macy, Burket, Silver Lake and Mentone, RTC Fiber Communications is now engaged in several fiber expansion projects throughout Fulton, Marshall and Pulaski Counties. On May 5, RTC was awarded six grants from Next Level Broadband Connections Round 3 in the amount of $14,852,523. These funds will aid RTC in being able to pass an additional 4,954 homes with fiber. The total cost of these projects are estimated to be over $25 million.

