Deena L. Wilson
Deena L. Wilson, Warsaw, surrounded by many of her loved ones, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at the age of 69 after fiercely fighting and losing her battle with appendix cancer. Deena was born on July 17, 1953, in Plymouth, to...
Board Approves Purchases Of Two Vehicles For Warsaw Street Department
WARSAW — Warsaw’s street department received approval to purchase two vehicles during a Nov. 18 Board of Public Works and Safety meeting. In his first request, Street Superintendent Dustin Dillon asked for permission to purchase a used 2012 International 4000 Series dump truck from the town of Milford. The truck, which has 12,376 miles on it, includes a Boss snowplow and Monroe salt spreader.
RTC Announces First Project Completion Of Fiber Optic Expansion In Fulton County
Having recently completed fiber builds in the towns of Macy, Burket, Silver Lake and Mentone, RTC Fiber Communications is now engaged in several fiber expansion projects throughout Fulton, Marshall and Pulaski Counties. On May 5, RTC was awarded six grants from Next Level Broadband Connections Round 3 in the amount of $14,852,523. These funds will aid RTC in being able to pass an additional 4,954 homes with fiber. The total cost of these projects are estimated to be over $25 million.
Timeline From The Past: Gangsters At Barbee Hotel
From the Files of the Kosciusko County Historical Society. Editor’s note: This is a retrospective article that runs a few times a month on InkFreeNews. Nov. 21, 1986 — “Everything had been so neat up until now, but this leaves a sour taste in my mouth.”. That...
Isaac Lister — PENDING
Isaac Lister, 32, Warsaw, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services. To leave a condolence, please visit www.titusfuneralhome.com.
Puckett Seeking County Treasurer Job
WARSAW — Michelle Puckett believes her years of county government experience will allow her to serve others well if she becomes the next Kosciusko County treasurer. Puckett has filed for the GOP caucus to serve the remaining two years of Rhonda Helser’s term. Helser is resigning as treasurer...
Shirley M. Barnes
Shirley M. Barnes, 91, Columbia City, died at 4:05 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at Peabody Retirement Community, North Manchester. She was born March 25, 1931. She married Charles Barnes in 1973; he preceded her in death. Surviving are her children, Cathy (Robert) Latta, Fort Worth, Texas, David Cullen, Judy...
Wulliman Files To Run For County Treasurer
WARSAW – Diane Wulliman announced this week that she has filed paperwork with Kosciusko County Republican County Chairman Mike Ragan to be a candidate in the Dec. 1 caucus for Kosciusko County Treasurer. The vacancy was created after County Treasurer Rhonda Helser was elected as county auditor in the...
Thursday’s Community Dinner In Warsaw Offers Carryout And Delivery
WARSAW — The Warsaw Elks Lodge No. 802 is once again offering a Thanksgiving dinner to everyone, including those looking for a quick and easy option. The Lodge, in conjunction with American Legion Post 49, is having the community Thanksgiving Dinner on Thursday, Nov. 24. It’s open to anyone in the area regardless of need.
Roy A. Norman
Roy A. Norman, Warsaw, passed away at his residence surrounded by family at 8:20 p.m. on Friday, Nov.18, 2022, at the age of 92. He was born on May 4, 1930, in Macy to Judel (Aulspaugh) Norman and Jesse Franklin Norman. On July 21, 1951, he married the love of...
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 6:27 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, West CR 500N, west of North CR 400W, Atwood. Driver: Jasmine A. Stroup, 20, Maye Street, Warsaw. Stroup’s vehicle hit a deer. Damage up to $5,000. 8:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, East...
Carl Smith
Carl E. Smith, 79, Columbia City, died Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. He was born Oct. 3, 1943. On May 15, 1965, he married Annell (Hoover) Smith; she survives. He is also survived by daughter, Lorinn L. Smith, Fort Wayne; son, Todd E. (Tina)...
Fire Damages Hoffman Lake Home and Shed
WARSAW — Fire damaged a home and a nearby shed along Hoffman Lake on Monday morning, Nov. 21. The fire was reported around 10 a.m. at 2865 N. Lakeview Drive, Warsaw, on the west side of Hoffman Lake. Firefighters parked two firetrucks in a neighbor’s driveway between the homes...
Village Tree Lighting, Ice Rink Opening Create Busy Saturday In WL
WINONA LAKE — It’s been a few years since The Village at Winona’s tree lighting and related Christmas activities were held normally. Modified the past few years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event returned fully to normal on Saturday, Nov. 19. And that made The Village Managing Director Nick Hauck very happy.
Betty Webb — PENDING
Betty Webb, 86, Warsaw, died Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Warsaw.
Michelle Rae Spaulding — UPDATED
Michelle Rae Spaulding, 40, Syracuse, passed away at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at Autumn Ridge Nursing and Rehab Wabash. Born in Norwalk, Ohio, on Oct. 6, 1982, Michelle was the daughter of Harold “Butch” Spaulding Jr. and Elaine (Bores) Spaulding. She was a 2001 graduate of Wawasee High School and completed the Fairfield High School cosmetology program.
Linda Kay Cripe
Linda Kay Cripe, 76, Claypool, passed away on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital of Indiana, Fort Wayne. She was born on Dec. 9, 1945. On June 5, 1964, Linda married the love of her life and best friend, David L. Cripe. Survivors include her husband, David L. Cripe,...
Steven A. Hochstetler
Steven A. Hochstetler, 75, Milford, died at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at Goshen General Hospital, Goshen. Steven was born Dec. 28, 1946. On Sept. 29, 1990, Steven married Cheryl A. Bollenbacher; she survives in Milford. He is survived by his son, Jason (Susan) Bollenbacher, Wakarusa; three grandchildren; and...
Perry Following Family Tradition Of Community Service
MILFORD — When the new year rolls in, Diane Perry will be the new Van Buren Township Trustee. Perry is a Milford native whose father, John Perry, was a pharmacist who owned the local pharmacy for more than 50 years. He also started the Lakeland Loving Care Center Inc.nursing home.
Steven Gene Parrish
Steven Gene Parrish, 70, Plymouth, died Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, in Holy Cross Health and Rehab, South Bend. Steven was born March 7, 1952. Steven is survived by his mother, Bette Parrish; his sister, Carol (Matt) Zehner, Alabama; and his brother, David Parrish, Minnesota. Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home is...
