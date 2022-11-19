Read full article on original website
Mary McClintock
2d ago
Talk, talk, and more talk. The city needs to address the violent crimes in the City of St. Louis with a REAL SOLUTION…instead of (only) mugging for the cameras. Mayor Jones thinks putting on a clown show will suffice.
4
Gun safety advocates urge the community to take action heading into holiday season
ST. LOUIS — A 3-year-old boy is in critical condition after police said he found a gun and shot himself. Now, with the holidays upon us and people opening up their homes, gun safety advocates are urging the community to take action. Cathy Gilbert, a volunteer with Women's Voices...
gladstonedispatch.com
100 Neediest Cases kick off: St. Louis families lose everything in flood
UNIVERSITY CITY — Marisa Scott and Ben Smith live in a room crammed with the boxed-up remains of their lives. Scott, Smith, and daughter Mira, 1, left Chicago in late June and moved in with Scott’s mother. They stored nearly all their belongings in the basement while Smith started a new job, saving up money for a place of their own.
While St. Louis Lambert International Airport eyes a $3B overhaul, other area airports take on projects
ST. LOUIS — Lambert airport's $3 billion effort to remake itself into a single-terminal facility has gotten significant attention. But it and four other St. Louis-area airports are working on other significant projects, officials running the facilities said at an event Wednesday. St. Louis Lambert International Airport's leader, Director...
Demetrious Johnson Foundation delivers 3,000 turkey baskets to St. Louis families
Volunteers with Demetrious Johnson Foundation spent their Saturday delivering more than 3,000 turkey baskets ahead of Thanksgiving.
FOX2now.com
Man shot, killed after firing at officers in O'Fallon, Mo.
A man is dead after a standoff with police in O'Fallon, Missouri. Man shot, killed after firing at officers in O’Fallon, …. A man is dead after a standoff with police in O'Fallon, Missouri. Vigil for transgender lives lost in 2022. On Sunday, more than 100 people were out...
Necessary supplies stolen from rabbit rescue in Fenton over the weekend
FENTON, Mo. — The House Rabbit Society of Missouri is asking for help locating stolen supplies from their Fenton animal facility over the weekend. According to a press release, a shed full of large dog crates and supplies used to help board, shelter and foster more than 160 rabbits was stolen from the facility.
Toddler shot in south St. Louis, in critical condition
A toddler was shot Saturday afternoon in south St. Louis. The victim, a three-year-old boy, has been rushed to a local hospital and is in critical condition.
'Fairly high demand' anticipated for stores being vacated by Weekends Only
ST. LOUIS — The announcement this week that St. Louis-based furniture retailer Weekends Only Furniture & Mattress will soon go out of business frees up five prime retail sites. The low-cost furniture chain was founded in 1997 with brick-and-mortar stores that are open only Friday through Sunday by founder...
St. Louis lawmakers OK subsidy districts for $325M Mississippi riverfront project
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis lawmakers on Friday passed bills creating tax subsidy districts for a $325 million entertainment, restaurant and retail complex proposed along the Mississippi River in north St. Louis. The Board of Aldermen passed bills creating both Community Improvement and Transportation Development districts for the site,...
Woman pepper-sprayed, but fends off would-be robbers in St. Louis
An investigation is underway after two women, including one who was pepper-sprayed, fended off three would-be robbers overnight in St. Louis.
Washington Missourian
MoDOT to host meeting on Route 100 study
The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is hosting a public information meeting Thursday, Dec. 1 to share the results of a traffic study it commissioned to improve traffic flow and safety along a nine-mile stretch of Highway 100 from St. Johns Road to Route AT. The open-house style meeting will...
Freeburg, Illinois couple dies in plane crash in North Carolina
Two people died in a plane crash in Winston-Salem on Saturday, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.
Five hospitalized after overnight fire at Florissant nursing home
Five people are hospitalized after an overnight fire at a Florissant nursing home.
St. Louis American
More apartments for homeless people open in north St. Louis, but great need remains
More people who need shelter will be able to find a place to stay, with two apartment buildings catering to homeless people opening in north St. Louis. But hundreds more people without reliable shelter will face dangerous conditions on the streets as colder weather arrives. Gateways welcomed its first resident...
KFVS12
More than 13,500 Mo. households approved for flood recovery money as application period closes
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - More than 13,500 households have been approved for federal money to help with flood recovery. According to a release from Governor Mike Parson’s Office, $42.9 million in Federal Emergency Management Agency grant assistance was approved as the application period for St. Louis area flooding in July closed.
2010 ATM Heist: Where is the money?
ST. LOUIS, MO. — People still believe that the robbery at ATM Solutions was one of the largest in St. Louis. According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the 2010 ATM Solutions theft, which occurred on August 3, 2010, netted $6.6 million. The Team. Most heist movies show a lot...
Three vehicle crash this morning in south St. Louis
This morning in North St. Louis, there was a collision involving three vehicles.
300 books banned at Missouri schools over new law, more rules could follow
Missouri has issued bans on nearly 300 books in schools since a new law took effect in August.
3-year-old boy unintentionally shoots self in St. Louis Saturday, police say
ST. LOUIS — A 3-year-old boy is in critical condition after police said he found a gun and shot himself Saturday afternoon in St. Louis. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said police were called at 4:20 p.m. to the shooting on the 3000 block of California Avenue in the Benton Park West neighborhood. A 3-year-old suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his eye and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
flovalleynews.com
Thomas O’Donnell Takes Pat Mulcay’s Position on the Florissant City Council
Mayor Tim Lowery has appointed Thomas O’Donnell as councilman for Ward 6 and will represent the people of Ward 6 until the April 2023 election when Thomas will have the opportunity to run for Ward 6 Councilman. The position became vacant after Pat Mulcahy stepped down to become the City’s new director of Economic Development.
5 On Your Side
Comments / 2