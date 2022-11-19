ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mary McClintock
2d ago

Talk, talk, and more talk. The city needs to address the violent crimes in the City of St. Louis with a REAL SOLUTION…instead of (only) mugging for the cameras. Mayor Jones thinks putting on a clown show will suffice.

100 Neediest Cases kick off: St. Louis families lose everything in flood

UNIVERSITY CITY — Marisa Scott and Ben Smith live in a room crammed with the boxed-up remains of their lives. Scott, Smith, and daughter Mira, 1, left Chicago in late June and moved in with Scott’s mother. They stored nearly all their belongings in the basement while Smith started a new job, saving up money for a place of their own.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

While St. Louis Lambert International Airport eyes a $3B overhaul, other area airports take on projects

ST. LOUIS — Lambert airport's $3 billion effort to remake itself into a single-terminal facility has gotten significant attention. But it and four other St. Louis-area airports are working on other significant projects, officials running the facilities said at an event Wednesday. St. Louis Lambert International Airport's leader, Director...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Man shot, killed after firing at officers in O'Fallon, Mo.

A man is dead after a standoff with police in O'Fallon, Missouri. Man shot, killed after firing at officers in O’Fallon, …. A man is dead after a standoff with police in O'Fallon, Missouri. Vigil for transgender lives lost in 2022. On Sunday, more than 100 people were out...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Washington Missourian

MoDOT to host meeting on Route 100 study

The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is hosting a public information meeting Thursday, Dec. 1 to share the results of a traffic study it commissioned to improve traffic flow and safety along a nine-mile stretch of Highway 100 from St. Johns Road to Route AT. The open-house style meeting will...
WASHINGTON, MO
FOX2Now

2010 ATM Heist: Where is the money?

ST. LOUIS, MO. — People still believe that the robbery at ATM Solutions was one of the largest in St. Louis. According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the 2010 ATM Solutions theft, which occurred on August 3, 2010, netted $6.6 million. The Team. Most heist movies show a lot...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

3-year-old boy unintentionally shoots self in St. Louis Saturday, police say

ST. LOUIS — A 3-year-old boy is in critical condition after police said he found a gun and shot himself Saturday afternoon in St. Louis. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said police were called at 4:20 p.m. to the shooting on the 3000 block of California Avenue in the Benton Park West neighborhood. A 3-year-old suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his eye and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
flovalleynews.com

Thomas O’Donnell Takes Pat Mulcay’s Position on the Florissant City Council

Mayor Tim Lowery has appointed Thomas O’Donnell as councilman for Ward 6 and will represent the people of Ward 6 until the April 2023 election when Thomas will have the opportunity to run for Ward 6 Councilman. The position became vacant after Pat Mulcahy stepped down to become the City’s new director of Economic Development.
FLORISSANT, MO
