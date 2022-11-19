Lawsuits request hand recounts of votes for governor, senator

Lawsuits alleging fraud and requesting hand recounts of results in the races for Pennsylvania governor and U.S. Senator have been filed in Westmoreland County and across the state.

As of Friday, four cases were filed in Westmoreland County from voters in Lower Burrell, Delmont, Hempfield and Loyalhanna.

One case was filed by Karen Taylor, a co-founder of Audit the Vote PA, a group that has argued the 2020 presidential election in Pennsylvania is illegitimate and rife with errors.

Taylor, a registered Republican, was a supporter of state Sen. Doug Mastriano, who was defeated by Democratic Attorney General Josh Shapiro in the race for governor. Mastriano conceded the race this week.

In the court filings, which appear to be a standardized form, Taylor claims election irregularities.

“To the best of petitioners’ information and belief, fraud or error, although not manifest on the general return of votes, was committed in the computation of votes cast or in the marking of ballots…,” the court filings say.

No evidence of fraud or errors was included in the court filings.

Taylor could not be reached for comment.

In Westmoreland County, each of the four cases was filed with $50 bonds required under the state elections code before a recount can be authorized.

Elections officials said similar lawsuits have been filed in recent days throughout the state. At least 11 cases had been filed in Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas as of Wednesday.

It was unclear Friday afternoon whether recounts would be conducted in Westmoreland. Election Bureau Director Greg McCloskey referred questions to the county’s legal department. Solicitor Melissa Guiddy said the courts will have to make a determination.

Westmoreland County’s election results have not been certified. The county elections board is scheduled to meet Wednesday to vote to pre-certify the results, with a final certification slated for Nov. 30.