Westmoreland County, PA

Lawsuits request hand recounts of votes for governor, senator

By Rich Cholodofsky
Tribune-Review
 2 days ago
Lawsuits alleging fraud and requesting hand recounts of results in the races for Pennsylvania governor and U.S. Senator have been filed in Westmoreland County and across the state.

As of Friday, four cases were filed in Westmoreland County from voters in Lower Burrell, Delmont, Hempfield and Loyalhanna.

One case was filed by Karen Taylor, a co-founder of Audit the Vote PA, a group that has argued the 2020 presidential election in Pennsylvania is illegitimate and rife with errors.

Taylor, a registered Republican, was a supporter of state Sen. Doug Mastriano, who was defeated by Democratic Attorney General Josh Shapiro in the race for governor. Mastriano conceded the race this week.

In the court filings, which appear to be a standardized form, Taylor claims election irregularities.

“To the best of petitioners’ information and belief, fraud or error, although not manifest on the general return of votes, was committed in the computation of votes cast or in the marking of ballots…,” the court filings say.

No evidence of fraud or errors was included in the court filings.

Taylor could not be reached for comment.

In Westmoreland County, each of the four cases was filed with $50 bonds required under the state elections code before a recount can be authorized.

Elections officials said similar lawsuits have been filed in recent days throughout the state. At least 11 cases had been filed in Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas as of Wednesday.

It was unclear Friday afternoon whether recounts would be conducted in Westmoreland. Election Bureau Director Greg McCloskey referred questions to the county’s legal department. Solicitor Melissa Guiddy said the courts will have to make a determination.

Westmoreland County’s election results have not been certified. The county elections board is scheduled to meet Wednesday to vote to pre-certify the results, with a final certification slated for Nov. 30.

Comments / 199

Trump4prisonow
2d ago

more Pennsylvania taxpayer money wasted, luckily for Oz isn't a Pennsylvania taxpayer, and Dougie has made a career of wasting Pennsylvania taxpayer money.

Reply(16)
38
john
2d ago

here we go again wheres the evidence what a bunch of sore losers the contest wasnt even close hope the judges throw it out make sure they pay for it with there own money not taxpayer money

Reply
31
Irene Downey
2d ago

agree you cannot tell me that people would vote for a senator that cannot understand the spoken word. if that is so our country is in sooo much trouble especially since our president is not mentally all there

Reply(44)
31
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Editorial: Competence versus rhetoric in Pennsylvania elections

There is nothing as important as our electoral process. Elections have to be safe. They have to be secure. They have to be easy and accessible. All of that can seem a little contradictory at times. Does making the process encouraging prevent it from being secure? Does making it safe lock it down too much to have everyone participate?
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

White nationalism does not represent the majority | PennLive letters

I heard a portion of Doug Mastriano’s concession after losing the gubernatorial election in Pennsylvania. He indicated that although he had lost, the “movement” was not over. Well, Doug, in my opinion we don’t need any more movements that are based on white Christian nationalism, conspiracy theories regarding fraudulent voting, a loss of women’s freedom to control their own bodies, and discrimination against people who don’t identify with your definition of normal.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
therecord-online.com

Democrats take 102-101 majority in Pennsylvania House

(ARRISBURG, PA – The Democratic Party has the majority by one seat in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives next session, its first time prevailing in a dozen years. The race in the 151st House District in Montgomery County pitted incumbent Republican Todd Stephens against Democrat Melissa Cerrato in an extremely close race; Stephens conceded defeat Thursday evening.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wkok.com

AP Reporting on Democrats Taking Over Pennsylvania State House

AP Calls the Races, Democrats Take Over State House, Barely. HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — AP is reporting… Democrats won a suburban Philadelphia state House race Friday, giving them barely enough seats to take the chamber majority after 12 years, although two of their reelected incumbents also won higher offices and a third died in October. The Associated Press called the race Friday for the seat representing Montgomery County for Democrat Melissa Cerrato. Republican Rep. Todd Stephens conceded late Thursday. Her win means Democrats flipped a net of 12 districts, the precise number they needed to control the House at the start of the 2023-24 session in January.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wdiy.org

Democrats Officially Flip Control of PA State House

Pennsylvania is headed toward a divided state government at the start of next year. WITF’s Sam Dunklau reports Democrats have flipped control of the state House for the first time in more than a decade. Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/11/17/democrats-win-pennsylvania-state-house-after-picking-up-12-seats/. (Original air-date: 11/18/22)
LehighValleyLive.com

There’s more to the role of Pennsylvania coroners than what recent report offered | Opinion

On behalf of 64 coroners and approximately 288 deputy coroners across the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania that are represented by the Pennsylvania State Coroners Association, we the undersigned members of the PSCA executive board feel compelled to provide a written response to the report issued by the Center for Rural Pennsylvania, and associated media coverage provided by Spotlight PA.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
therecord-online.com

Support for Pennsylvania’s 800,000 veterans is still lacking

HARRISBURG, PA – Pennsylvania has the better part of a million veterans living within the commonwealth, but support for them can be lacking. “I don’t like that veterans have to take care of veterans,” Rep. Joe Webster, D-Collegeville, said, noting a lack of centralized support. “Our nation should be taking care of these veterans. It shouldn’t fall to a 501(c)(3) or a group of guys just helping a veteran down the street … Our nation asks for the full measure – we’re not then taking care of them when they have sacrificed greater than the average citizen.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
susqcoindy.com

GOP carries county but Dems win state

Nearly 65 percent of Susquehanna County’s registered voters turned out for the Tuesday, Nov. 8, General Election, according to the county’s unofficial election results. A United States Senate seat and the Governor’s race topped the ballot. The election was also the first following redistricting, which changed the US Congressional district and moved all of Susquehanna County into the PA Senate’s 20th District and the PA House 111th.
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Trump's prospects in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced he will run for reelection in 2024 “in order to make America great and glorious again.”. The announcement comes after Republicans’ lackluster performance in the midterms, especially among candidates Trump endorsed, including Pennsylvania Senate candidate Mehmet Oz and gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Associated Press

Arizona county board delays certifying election results

PHOENIX (AP) — The board overseeing a southeastern Arizona county whose Republican leaders had hoped to recount all Election Day ballots on Friday delayed certifying the results of last week’s vote after hearing from a trio of conspiracy theorists who alleged that counting machines were not certified. The three men, or some combination of them, have filed at least four cases raising similar claims before the Arizona Supreme Court since 2021 seeking to have the state’s 2020 election results thrown out. The court has dismissed all of them for lack of evidence, waiting too long after the election was certified or asking for relief that could not be granted, in increasingly harsh language. But Tom Rice, Brian Steiner and Daniel Wood managed to persuade the two Republicans who control the Cochise County board of supervisors that their claims were valid enough for them to delay the certification until a Nov. 28 deadline. They claimed the U.S. Elections Assistance Commission allowed certifications for testing companies to lapse, and that voided the certifications of vote tabulation equipment used across the state.
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
abc27.com

Most commonly seen birds in Pennsylvania

(STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Pennsylvania using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percentage of sites visited from Nov. 1 to Nov. 11. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data were collected at 378 count sites in Pennsylvania. States with less than 10 count sites were not included in rankings for each bird.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Local resident wins lottery, becomes Pennsylvania's newest millionaire

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's going to be a very good Christmas for one local family."We are tremendously excited to join Pa.'s newest millionaire, Kim of Allegheny County, who purchased her $3 million winning scratch-off right here at this Sheetz in Canonsburg," one representative said.The Pennsylvania Lottery presented Kim with her $3 million check.She said she couldn't believe that she won. She even scanned her ticket twice to make sure."I still don't think it's real. I get up every day and do not believe it. I think when I get my money, I'll believe it's real," Kim said with a laugh."I'm going to buy a house, maybe work a little less, and help some other people out," she added.Lottery proceeds benefit Pennsylvania seniors, and they said, since 1972, the lottery has generated almost $34 billion for programs that seniors rely on every day.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
16K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

