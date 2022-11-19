Read full article on original website
Fargodome officials investigate claims of employee using “discriminatory language”
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Fargodome officials are now investigating claims of an employee allegedly using discriminatory language during a discussion while working Saturday’s NDSU Bison vs UND Fighting Hawks game. A video was sent to us by a whistleblower, who states a day worker was asked to take...
Passing Retired Paramedic Pulls Driver From Burning Vehicle in Richland County
RICHLAND CO., N.D. (KVRR) — A retired paramedic passing by a crash scene stops and pulls the driver from the burning vehicle and gives first aid to both the driver and a passenger. Three people were hurt in the fiery two-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon in Richland County just after...
Parents concerned about safety at south Fargo park
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It may be covered in snow now, but just a couple of weeks ago families still had time to spend it at Brunsdale park on 27th Avenue S. before the wintery weather rolled in. Although, parents in the neighborhood, say the community playground, also...
Two dead in Saturday Fargo shootings
FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) — Two male Fargo residents were found dead on the morning of Saturday, November 19, after what is believed to be an incidence of gun violence. According to the Fargo Police Department, at approximately 3:17 a.m., officers responded to a call for shots fired within the 1000 block of 15th Street North. […]
Lidgerwood retirement center to stay open
LIDGERWOOD, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Some could say it’s an early Christmas miracle. A Lidgerwood retirement center was slated to close by the end of the year, but now the facility will be staying open until April 1st. On Saturday, board members for Dakota Estates Retirement Center voted...
FPD seeking help with finding missing teen
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Police Department needs help finding 15-year-old Kenna Johnson. Johnson was last seen in the 100 block of 12th Street South in Fargo at 7 p.m. on Friday. The teen is 5′1″ with brown eyes and black hair. Anyone with information...
Thousands attend Pride of Dakota Holiday Showcase
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The F-M community and North Dakotans beyond flock to Scheels Arena for the annual Pride of Dakota Holiday Showcase. You can find anything from arts and crafts to food and mini games. It’s a celebration of everything locally created in North Dakota as thousands swung...
Elbow Lake business banned from operating in North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Attorney General Drew Wrigley has announced that the Stutsman County District Court entered judgment against David Alex Hansen of Elbow Lake, Minnesota, doing business as Hansen Elevator Service. The court determined Hansen had engaged in consumer fraud by contracting to perform elevator service and repair for two condominiums in Valley City, and two grain elevators in Streeter and Doyon and then failed to complete the work.
2 dead in north Fargo shooting
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — Fargo police are investigating a shooting near NDSU that left two people dead early Saturday morning. Officers were called to the 1000 block of 15th Street N. around 3:15 a.m. on a report of shots fired and found two bodies lying on the driveway. A...
Crews rush to storage shed fire near Georgetown
NEAR GEORGETOWN, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Fire crews rushed to the scene of a shed fire in rural Minnesota early Monday morning. It happened in the 1500 block of 190th Ave. NW, near the Red River. Scanner traffic indicated a tractor and several ATV’s were inside the shed at...
Moorhead firefighters: ‘deceit, intimidation, autocracy and hostility’ in work environment
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – A number of high-ranking Moorhead firefighters are expressing concerns about two potential fire chief candidates claiming intimidation and hostility. In an email to Moorhead City Manager Dan Mahli, six Moorhead Fire Department captains and a battalion chief say they are not at all comfortable with...
UPDATE: Police release names of victims of deadly north Fargo shooting
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo Police have released the names of two men killed in a shooting near the NDSU campus Saturday morning. Officers said they were called to the 1000 block of 15th Street N. around 3:15 a.m. on a report of shots fired and found 28-year-old Jaquan Gatewood and 27-year-old Kierre Davies, both of Fargo ,with fatal gunshot wounds.
Fargo Police release independent criminal investigation report into Netterville death
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police have released their investigative report involving the officer-involved shooting death of Shane Netterville, 28, back on July 8th. The report includes detailed measurement and specifics of the incident, when officer Adam O’Brien shot Netterville.
City of Fargo to host informational meeting on Capital Improvement Plan
(Fargo, ND) -- The City of Fargo and City Commissioners are set to hold a public meeting Monday to discuss the city's Capital Improvement Plan. Residents are encouraged to attend the meeting, which will discuss Fargo's multi-year plan for things like land acquisition, new construction, roadwork and more. The meeting...
Competitor Against Cass County Sheriff Jahner Loses Job
FARGO, N.D. — The Cass County deputy who challenged incumbent Sheriff Jesse Jahner is losing his job. Jahner says he doesn’t believe Mathew King supports his administration’s mission, vision, and values. He says King will not be re-appointed to his position in 2023. King’s last day will...
Fargo Christkindlmarkt up and running
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo's annual Christkindlmarkt is up and running. The market opened Friday both inside and outside the Fargo Civic Center. The holiday event features food, entertainment, and shopping. This is the sixth year for the event, which runs through Sunday.
One person reportedly injured in crash near Ashby
(Grant County, MN_--The Minnesota State Patrol says that one person is injured following a crash along I-94 in Grant County. The crash took place Thursday in Pelican Lake Township just south of Ashby. According to the report, a Volvo Semi, driven by Barnish Batth, 28, of Burlington, Ontario; and a...
Fargo family displaced by fire
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — A family has been displaced after a fire that started in a bedroom damaged their south Fargo home Saturday morning. Battalion Chief Jason Ness said crews were called to the 1500 block of 34th Avenue S. around 7:30 a.m. for a structure fire that started with a mattress burning in a bedroom.
Fargo Dermatology Clinic Director shares info on new North Dakota treatment method for multiple skin cancer varieties
(Fargo, ND) -- An innovative method for treating certain types of skin cancers is now operating in the F-M metro. The Fargo Center for Dermatology is announcing a treatment method called Image-Guided Superficial Radiotherapy (Image-Guided SRT) is now operational within their facility. It is a non-surgical method for treating many different types of skin cancers, including ones within soft tissues; like ears, eyes, nose, lips, shins. A study published in the Oncology and Therapy peer reviewed journal says the treatment method has a 99.3% cure rate, which is just as effective as normal surgical methods.
North Dakota man sentenced to life without parole
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota) - A Litchville, North Dakota man will spend the rest of his life in prison. Jeremy Wayne Heinrich was convicted of a Class AA Felony on a charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child. According to court documents, the offenses occurred against a female under...
