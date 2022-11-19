Read full article on original website
valleynewslive.com
Crews rush to storage shed fire near Georgetown
NEAR GEORGETOWN, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Fire crews rushed to the scene of a shed fire in rural Minnesota early Monday morning. It happened in the 1500 block of 190th Ave. NW, near the Red River. Scanner traffic indicated a tractor and several ATV’s were inside the shed at...
kroxam.com
DRIVER FLEES ON FOOT AFTER ACCIDENT ON DEMERS AVE AND WASHINGTON ST. IN GRAND FORKS
Officers from the Grand Forks Police Department responded to a report of a vehicle collision at Demers Ave and Washington St. An SUV was traveling Northbound on South Washington and was struck by a vehicle traveling South and turning to go East on Demers. Witnesses confirmed the vehicle turning East ran the red light.
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Body found in snow in rural Grand Forks County
NORTHWOOD, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An elderly man is dead after authorities say he froze to death outside his home. The Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office says a mail carrier called authorities on Monday, Nov. 14 around 10:30 a.m. for a report of a man’s body in the ditch.
kvrr.com
Sculpture Missing From North Dakota Museum of Art
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) – A sculpture at the North Dakota Museum of Art has been missing since the first week of November. The Garden Wheel disappeared from its place in front of the museum on the University of North Dakota campus. It is approximately 50 inches in height,...
kvrr.com
Competitor Against Cass County Sheriff Jahner Loses Job
FARGO, N.D. — The Cass County deputy who challenged incumbent Sheriff Jesse Jahner is losing his job. Jahner says he doesn’t believe Mathew King supports his administration’s mission, vision, and values. He says King will not be re-appointed to his position in 2023. King’s last day will...
valleynewslive.com
Update: Medical helicopter requested for rollover crash near Erskine, MN
NEAR ERSKINE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Authorities are investigating a serious crash near Erskine, MN that prompted a medical helicopter call. Around 7:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16, the airlift was called because of the rollover along Hwy. 59 in Polk County. The crash report says a minivan was...
valleynewslive.com
Fans brave the weather in preparation for UND vs NDSU game
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - There are some rivalries that stand the test of time; the Vikings and the Packers, NDSU and SDSU, North Dakota and nice weather, battles that have been going on for decades. But none burn hotter than the rivalry between UND and NDSU. That rivalry...
valleynewslive.com
Kenny Chesney coming to the Alerus Center
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A superstar country concert is coming to Grand Forks in 2023. Kenny Chesney’s “I Go Back” tour with Kelsea Ballerini will play the Alerus Center on May 9, 2023. Chesney played to over 1.3 million people during his 2022 Here...
valleynewslive.com
Deputy who ran against Cass Co. Sheriff not re-appointed to department
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The deputy that ran in a contentious race for Cass County Sheriff and lost will not be re-appointed to the department. Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner sent out a release saying Deputy Mat King will not receive an appointment for 2023. His last day with the department will be Dec. 31, 2022.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Cass County Republican named as Howe's replacement shares excitement for new role
(Fargo, ND) -- A North Dakota technology company C.O.O is filling for a seat left behind by the new Secretary of State. Jonathan Warrey was appointed to represent North Dakota's District 22 following the general election. Michael Howe, the previous representative, is now the Secretary of State elect. Warrey says his goal is to represent the wide range of opinions when he heads to the state capitol.
KNOX News Radio
Fatal crash in Walsh County
The North Dakota Patrol has identified a 48-year old man who died when the SUV he was a passenger in crashed into a tree Saturday night. Authorities say Jason Schatzke of Wheatland (ND) was one of five passengers in the vehicle driven by 46-year old Christopher Thompson of Grafton. Thompson was traveling on Walsh County Road 9 – about four-miles east of Edinberg – when he entered the ditch.
kvrr.com
Newly Elected Walsh County Commissioner Charged After Fatal Crash
WALSH CO., N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — A Grafton man is now charged with two felonies after crashing into a tree, leaving one of his passengers dead Saturday night near Edinburg. 46-year-old Chris Thompson is charged with two counts of injury or death resulting from driving under the influence. He has...
valleynewslive.com
NDSU vs. UND football at the Fargodome on Saturday
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s a big weekend at the Fargodome with teams from the northern and southern valley going head to head on the football field. The North Dakota Fighting Hawks and North Dakota State Bison will kick off at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 19. This is the last regular season home game for the Bison.
These Small ND Cities Were Named 2022’s ‘Best To Live In’
While North Dakota might not have all the glitz and glamour of a brightly lit, big city, that doesn't mean we don't have amazing places to live. As a matter of fact, a study was done by WalletHub; it found that several small towns in North Dakota are some of the best places for people to live.
