The North Dakota Patrol has identified a 48-year old man who died when the SUV he was a passenger in crashed into a tree Saturday night. Authorities say Jason Schatzke of Wheatland (ND) was one of five passengers in the vehicle driven by 46-year old Christopher Thompson of Grafton. Thompson was traveling on Walsh County Road 9 – about four-miles east of Edinberg – when he entered the ditch.

WALSH COUNTY, ND ・ 7 DAYS AGO