The Marlins have room to improve in several areas entering 2023, one of those being high-leverage relief. This season, their bullpen ranked second-worst among MLB teams in win probability added, per FanGraphs. Omit the contributions of Anthony Bass, who was traded to the Blue Jays in August, and they would’ve been dead last in that department. Since the 2022 campaign ended, they have selected four minor league arms to the 40-man roster—Josh Simpson, Sean Reynolds, George Soriano and Eli Villalobos—and acquired JT Chargois from the Rays. Those moves don’t move the needle, though.

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO