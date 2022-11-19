Read full article on original website
Nebraska sweeps Purdue behind big day from Madi Kubik
Nebraska senior outside hitter Madi Kubik had a season-high 17 kills to lead the No. 6 Huskers to a 25-22, 25-20, 25-11 win against No. 19 Purdue on Sunday at the Devaney Sports Center. Lindsay Krause and Ally Batenhorst added seven kills apiece. Sunday’s win sets up a big finish...
McKewon: How eight coaching names fit Nebraska's big picture after another gut punch
LINCOLN — Trev Alberts has played in a few bad weather games. So it was little surprise to see the Nebraska Athletic Director braving the cold for a few in-game timeout photos with the various former Huskers and honorees paraded onto the field by event staff. He wore no hat and no gloves. Hey — you try it.
Amie Just: This single-digit loss for Huskers is as painful as the other 13
Garrett Nelson took two long, deep breaths. The Huskers were minutes removed from yet another soul-crushing, frustrating, single-digit loss, and Nelson’s mind began to ponder the existential. “Sometimes in life, you don’t get the things you think you deserve or earn,” Nelson said. “You don’t always get your way...
Win vs. Nebraska has Wisconsin players calling for Leonard in permanent role
Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz loved offensive coordinator Bobby Engram’s call as the Badgers, trailing 14-9, faced second-and-7 on Nebraska’s 34-yard line with about a minute left in Saturday's game. “A couple of teams ran that exact play against them,” Mertz said. “Illinois, they ran it four times. Three...
McKewon: Nebraska’s trench woes led to history repeating itself – with more pain
LINCOLN — They knelt together, two men exhausted, their arms leaning on a weight machine painted red. Just feet away from the media podium, Nebraska’s Garrett Nelson and Travis Vokolek talked quietly, shook heads and compared notes on a game, a season and an era where success has remained stubbornly beyond their reach.
After strong three quarters, Nebraska's defense cracks under Wisconsin run
LINCOLN — Braelon Allen took the football and waited for traffic to clear. Running lanes — at least ones leading to chunk gains — had been rare Saturday for 1,000-yard Wisconsin running back as the fourth quarter began to melt away. The teenager who torched Nebraska a year ago for 228 yards and three touchdowns hadn’t found his home-run stride, instead settling for a series of short-to-medium gains while favoring an injured shoulder.
Nebraska falls to Wisconsin for Huskers' ninth straight loss to Badgers
LINCOLN — The losing streak continues. After trailing for most of the game, a touchdown by Wisconsin in the final minute gave the Badgers their ninth straight victory over Nebraska. The final score of Saturday's game was 15-14. The Huskers' losing streak goes back to the 2012 Big Ten...
Nebraska-Wisconsin: Three things we learned, three things we still don't know
LINCOLN — Three things we learned and three things we still don't know about the Huskers coming out of Saturday's 15-14 loss to Wisconsin. A run defense can only hold on for so long before it relents in the cold. Nebraska’s defense absorbed body blow after body blow from...
How Nebraska's Bekka Allick got her big personality and college-ready skills
That’s what you had to know after seeing this eye-popping scene unfold during a serving drill at practice just a few days before the first match of the season for the Nebraska volleyball team. “I’m coming for you,” a player yelled across the net at a teammate, and the...
Live updates: Nebraska hosts Wisconsin in battle of interim coaches
Good morning from Memorial Stadium, where Nebraska hosts Wisconsin in a Big Ten West matchup that has been historically one-sided in favor of the Badgers. But this one feels different — an underachieving Wisconsin team limps in coming off a loss to Iowa, and Nebraska is expected to have starting quarterback Casey Thompson in the mix after he missed the previous two games due to injury.
Nebraska's Marques Buford out with potentially serious injury
Two defensive plays into the game and Nebraska was without one of its starting safeties. Marques Buford stayed down on the sideline after a deep Wisconsin incompletion and eventually had to be carted off the field. The second-year defender continued to pump up teammates and the Memorial Stadium crowd as he departed into the northwest tunnel.
No. 6 Nebraska back to winning ways with sweep over Iowa
Madi Kubik had 13 kills, Lindsay Krause had 11 and the Nebraska volleyball team swept Iowa 25-14, 25-17, 25-14 on Friday in Coralville, Iowa. No. 6 Nebraska (22-3, 15-2 Big Ten) swept Iowa for the sixth straight time, including twice in the past eight days. Nebraska had 17 more kills...
Home builders group eager for Nebraska to dig 4,000-acre recreation lake
OMAHA — The thought of a $1.83 billion economic impact and plenty of real estate development potential has local builders eager to push the idea of a 4,000-acre recreational lake in Nebraska. After a state senator provided a progress report, members of the Metro Omaha Builders Association told the...
Parkview Christian takes home first-ever six-man title at Foster Field
KEARNEY — The dream season is complete. Parkview Christian breezed past Pawnee City 50-25 Friday night at Ron and Carol Cope Stadium, winning the first football state championship in program history. "This was the goal," Parkview Christian head coach PJ Book said. "They put so much out there for...
19-year-old slain in Omaha's Benson area was considering career in construction
A 19-year-old man shot to death in the Benson area will be mourned by a host of friends and family, his father said Thursday. Sincere Brooks split time living with his father, Courtney Browder, in the Millard area and with his mother in Philadelphia. Brooks graduated from Millard South in 2021 and played football for the Patriots.
