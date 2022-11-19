Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Five awesome places for a picnic in The Five Cities
Pack a lunch and hit the road to one of these scenic outdoor destinations. Travelers in search of fresh ocean breezes and quaint coastal vistas should head south to the Five Cities area of San Luis Obispo County. The “Five Cities” were originally made up of Arroyo Grande, Grover Beach...
Noozhawk
Santa Maria Planning Commission Gets Behind Proposal for Drive-Through Starbucks
A new drive-through Starbucks coffee shop planned for part of a site that is home to a car dealership on East Main Street has received approval from the Santa Maria Planning Commission. The project planned for 1313 E. Main St. would see the construction of a 2,200-square-foot building with a...
Looking Back to 1936: Businessmen blame traffic enforcement for loss of tourist trade
Posted: 6:30 am, November 18, 2022 by Reporter Jackie Iddings. Businessmen ask end of safety drive; say tourist trade forced elsewhere. Whether Paso Robles should discontinue its present “safety drive” was discussed pro and con, during what was probably the liveliest meeting of the City Council in several years, Monday evening.
Three New Businesses Open in Atascadero
ATASCADERO — Three new businesses have opened in Atascadero: Millennium Essence, candle and gift shop; Ms. Catrina’s Restaurant, featuring unique Mexican food made from family recipes, and Belnano Coffee, offering Peruvian coffee, breakfast and lunch. Millennium Essence gift shop offers a variety of candles designed to de-stress and...
Low employment conditions in Santa Barbara County is saving the City of Santa Maria money
The unemployment rate in Santa Barbara County is at approximately 2.7 percent under the national percentage of 3.7 percent. The city of Santa Maria has recently made budget changes for 2022-2023 due to an increased amount of savings from open positions. The post Low employment conditions in Santa Barbara County is saving the City of Santa Maria money appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Food Bank of Santa Barbara County holds its annual “Fill the Foodbank!” drive-thru food and turkey drive in Santa Maria
The Food Bank of Santa Barbara County held its annual "Fill the Foodbank!" drive-thru food and turkey drive today in Santa Maria. The post Food Bank of Santa Barbara County holds its annual “Fill the Foodbank!” drive-thru food and turkey drive in Santa Maria appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
This Paso Robles restaurant is one of the Top 100 brunch spots in California, Yelp says
In addition to classics such as eggs benedict and avocado toast, the restaurant’s menu features bacon breakfast pizza and s’mores French toast.
City manager discusses broadband reliability
– Everyone has experienced the frustration of slow and unreliable internet. Local residents and businesses rely on good, quality internet for crucial services like telehealth appointments, online goods and services, and remaining connected with loved ones near and far. In this day and age, the internet is increasingly regarded by many as a “fourth utility”—as essential to the modern home as electric, gas, and water. Broadband providers can be local telephone companies, cable companies, wireless or satellite companies, or electrical utilities.
Locatelli Winery — A small winery’s story
—Located along the Pleasant Valley Wine Trail, in the northern tip of Paso Robles wine country; Locatelli Winery was founded in 1996 when Raynette Gregory purchased the land that is now home to estate vineyards, a hospitality center and a winery with custom crush facilities. The transformation from bare land...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How much did the 10 most expensive homes sell for in Santa Maria the week of Nov. 6?
A house in Santa Maria that sold for $900,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Santa Maria in the last week. In total, 32 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $556,953, $333 per square foot.
Popular hotel once sat at base of SLO County pier. Then a lightning storm struck
An 1892 advertisement called Hotel Marre “the pleasantest seaside resort on the coast.”
kprl.com
Thanksgiving in Paso Robles 11.18.2022
Next week is Thanksgiving. Linda Sturmer says her group still needs more volunteers for the free Thanksgiving dinner. You can sign up if you go to Eventbrite, and look for Thanksgiving for Paso Robles. The dinner is next Thursday, Thanksgiving Day at Centennial Park.
SLO to gift free parking for holiday shopping
Starting Thanksgiving Day, the City of San Luis Obispo will waive parking fees in the three Downtown parking structures. Those addresses include 842 and 919 Palm Street and 871 Marsh Street.
Applications open for Arroyo Grande community service grant program
The city of Arroyo Grande announced its eighth year of the Arroyo Grande Community Service Grant Program.
The legendary In-N-Out smack dab in the middle of California
Is this In-N-Out in the middle of California the chain's most popular?
SLO trails closed after mountain lion sightings. Here’s where the big cats were seen
Biking and hiking spots are affected, according to the San Luis Obispo Parks & Recreation Department.
Paso Robles Police arrest logs for Nov. 7-13
On Nov. 7, Carson Baylor Phillips, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 100 block of Creston Rd. for St. for driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol percentage of .08 or higher. On Nov. 7, Grace Ann Leblanc, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1400...
Atascadero Fall Festival brings weekend of fun to Sunken Gardens
The festival once again featured a Ferris wheel and other carnival rides in front of Atascadero’s historic City Hall.
calcoastnews.com
New owners at Jada Winery accused of unneighborly behavior
Neighbors of a Templeton winery owned by the Riboli Family of San Antonio Winery out of Los Angeles are complaining of sleepless nights after the family decided to place a loud wind machine next to a neighbor’s home. Claire Mamakos is infuriated that the new winery owners appear not...
Who will win District 2 SLO County supervisor race? Here’s what 4 political observers think
“This is going to be a horse race until the last vote is counted,” one said of the tight contest.
Comments / 3