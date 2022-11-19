ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Atascadero News

Three New Businesses Open in Atascadero

ATASCADERO — Three new businesses have opened in Atascadero: Millennium Essence, candle and gift shop; Ms. Catrina’s Restaurant, featuring unique Mexican food made from family recipes, and Belnano Coffee, offering Peruvian coffee, breakfast and lunch. Millennium Essence gift shop offers a variety of candles designed to de-stress and...
ATASCADERO, CA
News Channel 3-12

Low employment conditions in Santa Barbara County is saving the City of Santa Maria money

The unemployment rate in Santa Barbara County is at approximately 2.7 percent under the national percentage of 3.7 percent. The city of Santa Maria has recently made budget changes for 2022-2023 due to an increased amount of savings from open positions. The post Low employment conditions in Santa Barbara County is saving the City of Santa Maria money appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
A-Town Daily News

City manager discusses broadband reliability

– Everyone has experienced the frustration of slow and unreliable internet. Local residents and businesses rely on good, quality internet for crucial services like telehealth appointments, online goods and services, and remaining connected with loved ones near and far. In this day and age, the internet is increasingly regarded by many as a “fourth utility”—as essential to the modern home as electric, gas, and water. Broadband providers can be local telephone companies, cable companies, wireless or satellite companies, or electrical utilities.
ATASCADERO, CA
kprl.com

Thanksgiving in Paso Robles 11.18.2022

Next week is Thanksgiving. Linda Sturmer says her group still needs more volunteers for the free Thanksgiving dinner. You can sign up if you go to Eventbrite, and look for Thanksgiving for Paso Robles. The dinner is next Thursday, Thanksgiving Day at Centennial Park.
PASO ROBLES, CA
calcoastnews.com

New owners at Jada Winery accused of unneighborly behavior

Neighbors of a Templeton winery owned by the Riboli Family of San Antonio Winery out of Los Angeles are complaining of sleepless nights after the family decided to place a loud wind machine next to a neighbor’s home. Claire Mamakos is infuriated that the new winery owners appear not...
TEMPLETON, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy