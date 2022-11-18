ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Free street parking returns to the Oceanfront

By Caitlyn Burchett, The Virginian-Pilot
 2 days ago
City of Virginia Beach meter parking sign along Pacific avenue near 33rd street at the Virginia Beach oceanfront, Nov. 9, 2020. L. Todd Spencer/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

Free on-street parking at Virginia Beach’s Oceanfront has returned, allowing motorists the opportunity to dine and shop without forking over their pocket change.

The free parking is good for two hours in marked spaces along Atlantic Avenue between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. The parking fees, which were dropped Tuesday, will not return until after April 1 of next year.

The marked spaces will stretch from 5th to 38th streets, aside from no parking zones between 10th and 11th streets, 19th and 22nd streets, and 29th and 31st streets.

The city offers free parking along Atlantic Avenue each year during the off-season.

Caitlyn Burchett, caitlyn.burchett@virginiamedia.com

VIRGINIA STATE
