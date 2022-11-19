ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thatoregonlife.com

10 Magical Places to See Christmas Lights in Oregon in 2022

Looking for the best place to see Christmas lights in Oregon for 2022? Some could argue Oregon is the Christmas capitol as we produce more Christmas trees than any other state in the US! It’s that time again, time to drink hot cocoa, spend some much-deserved time off with loved ones, and of course go see beautiful Christmas light displays. These places are magical and truly beautiful and we really owe it to the people who put in the hard work every year to make it a special holiday for all Oregonians.
OREGON STATE
WWEEK

Five Vietnamese Americans Won Seats in the Oregon House on Nov. 8

When Clackamas County finished counting votes on Nov. 18, Hoa Nguyen, the Democratic nominee in House District 48 (parts of Southeast Portland, Sandy and Damascus) could finally celebrate her victory over Republican John Masterman. Nguyen defeated Masterman by 2.8%, a difference of 657 votes. Her victory made it a clean...
OREGON STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger spots in Oregon that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
OREGON STATE
portlandsocietypage.com

The 2022 Christmas Ships Parade is Full Steam Ahead

Portland, OR. It’s the most wonderful time of year and Christmas Ships Parade boat captains are getting ready to set sail for the 68th annual event. Organizers say, “We’re busy testing the lights, updating the displays, and polishing our boats, all to get ready to shine for you!” There are new boat displays and participants are bringing back old favorites. All fleet members are enthusiastic volunteers, paying all their own expenses, to put on the colorful show. The Christmas Ship Parades take place on both the Willamette and Columbia Rivers. We’ve got the schedule below.
PORTLAND, OR
94.5 KATS

Hey You Guys! Famous Goonies Home On-Sale for $1.6 Million

Want to Own the Iconic Goonies Home in Astoria, Oregon?. Goonies! You could yell this every single morning from your front porch in your bathrobe while sipping your coffee from now until the end of time, why? Because, "goonies never die". Currently the iconic home in Astoria, Oregon used in the 1985 film The Goonies is on-sale for $1,650,000.
ASTORIA, OR
pdxmonthly.com

The Portland Area’s Top Physical Therapists, as Chosen by Their Peers

Meet the winners of our annual peer survey, when we ask local physical therapists and other complementary medicine health care providers to tell us the people they turn to. Physical therapists help people improve movement and relieve pain, whether they are recovering from an accident or injury, have recently had surgery, or are suffering from a chronic condition. Physical therapy might include stretching, massage, and prescribed exercise.
PORTLAND, OR
KDRV

Crabbing closure for part of Oregon's Pacific Ocean coast

NEWPORT, Ore. -- Curry County's coast is part of a crabbing closure area today by the State. The Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) and Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) have closed recreational bay and estuary crabbing from eight miles north of Winchester Bay to the California border after recent test results show marine toxin domoic acid is more than the human health closure limit.
CURRY COUNTY, OR
pdxmonthly.com

Beaverton’s Best Bakeries

From breakfast pastries to Swedish cakes to pan dulce, these spots are sweetening up the west side. Whether you’re looking to soothe your morning sweet tooth or searching for an afternoon pick-me-up, there's something in Beaverton for a wide range of tastes, whether that's Japanese-inspired pastries or vegan Swedish treats. These are the bakeries to flock to in Beaverton.
BEAVERTON, OR
opb.org

Bear sightings are up in populated areas across Oregon

Bear sightings in populated areas are up across Oregon, as poor berry crops have led the animals to search further for food. Beth Quillian is with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. She said black bear attacks are rare, but communication among neighbors can mitigate risk. “Community effort is...
OREGON STATE
Channel 6000

Record-tying dry conditions continue in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Sunday was a cold night across the region, with low temperatures below freezing for many from the coast through the valley. On the east side of the state temperatures fell to single digits in some locations. But the sunshine and windy conditions will continue again...
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

STREET LIVES: Mark Moseley, water spiller

Homeless Portland man now has an unorthodox way to raise cash, having gone from Intel to tech startup to street Mark Moseley was sitting outside Safeway on Northwest 13th Avenue on a cold November morning, emptying fresh bottles of mineral water onto the sidewalk. He buys 12 packs of bottled water using his SNAP card (aka food stamps), which he gets because he is low-income and lives in the Doreen's Place homeless shelter. He spends $4 a 12-pack, plus $2.40 in bottle deposits. He pours the water out and takes the bottles back to get the $2.40 in cash...
PORTLAND, OR
hereisoregon.com

Portland’s Kann named America’s best new restaurant

Kann, chef Gregory Gourdet’s wood-fired Haitian hotspot, was named the best new restaurant in America by Esquire magazine on Thursday, continuing a run of early accolades for the Southeast Portland restaurant. “Landing on Esquire’s Best New list is one of the biggest honors that a restaurant can receive and...
PORTLAND, OR
