Doña Ana County Commission votes unanimously to certify 2022 election

LAS CRUCES – The Doña Ana County Board of County Commissioners voted unanimously on Friday to certify the 2022 general election canvass, a crucial step in validating the election.

Four commissioners voted to certify the canvass, while the fifth, Susana Chaparro, was not present. A canvass is a detailed audit after every election to ensure accuracy. In 2020, two county commissioners — Isabella Solis and Ramon Gonzalez — voted against certification. Neither is on the current board.

“We just stopped working yesterday,” County Clerk Amanda López Askin told the commission. The canvassing began Nov. 9, the day after the general election.

Before the commission's vote, López Askin provided the board with the final tally of 2022 votes. She said residents cast 57,982 votes. The breakdown:

7,415 absentee votes

26,639 early votes,

23,928 day-of voters.

The totals are still unofficial until the state certifies the vote at the end of November.

Lynn Ellins, the outgoing commissioner of District 1 and a former county clerk, asked López Askin if election officials experienced any violence or intimidation.

Before the election, poll workers and U.S. elections officials expressed concern for their safety. López Askin said the sheriff’s office was on notice in case of any violence at Doña Ana Count polling locations.

“I didn’t know of anything that was necessarily out of the realm of what we normally deal with,” López Askin said.

Still, López Askin acknowledged that the threat of violence hung over election officials. Otherwise, López Askin said the election went smoothly.

Despite this, about half a dozen people showed up demanding the board reject the canvass. They cited a debunked documentary claiming widespread fraud occurred in 2020 as a reason the 2022 election should not be certified. In addition, one commenter told the board that the Sonoma Ranch Elementary voting location was too small.

Still, other commenters thanked López Askin and the other election officials who stayed till the end of the meeting to see the commission vote through.

After public input ended, Ellins said the commenters presented no valid reason that certification shouldn’t occur.

“Most of the testimony thus far has reactivated my desire to excuse myself from planet earth,” Ellins said before voting to certify.

Now that the board has certified the canvass, the county will send the votes to the state canvassing board, which convenes on Nov. 29. During that period, the state auditor randomly selects several New Mexico counties for an additional audit. López Askin said she expects Doña Ana — the second most populous county in the state — to be among the counties chosen due to its size.

She said the county would also be participating in a recount for state House District 32. In that race's unofficial results, Republican challenger Jenifer Jones received just 45 more votes — out of 7,500 ballots cast — than incumbent Democrat Rep. Candie Sweetser.

Sweetser has conceded to Jones in the district that covers all of Luna County and extends into western Doña Ana County.

Justin Garcia is a public safety reporter for the Las Cruces Sun-News. He can be reached at JEGarcia@lcsun-news.com.