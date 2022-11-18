HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Azzi Fudd scored 32 points and No. 5 UConn beat 10th-ranked North Carolina State 91-69 on Sunday, in a game that started with a scary moment when longtime Huskies associate head coach Chris Dailey fainted after the national anthem. Dailey was attended to on the court by medical personnel for a few minutes before being taking off on a stretcher. Dailey, who is 63, waved to the crowd and smiled as she left the court. Lou Lopez Senechal got going in the second half, scoring 12 points in the third quarter to turn the game into a rout. Lopez Senechal was scoreless in the first half for UConn. Nika Muhl had a career-high 15 assists for the Huskies. Diamond Johnson finished with 14 points for the Wolfpack.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 21 HOURS AGO