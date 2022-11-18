Read full article on original website
Biden sending federal aid as NY digs out from huge snowstorm
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — President Joe Biden is sending federal aid to western New York to help state and local authorities clean up from the massive storm that dumped as much as 6 feet of snow in western and northern New York. The emergency declaration announced Monday authorizes the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate disaster relief in 11 counties hit by the the lake-effect snowstorm. The National Weather Service recorded 77 inches by Saturday in Orchard Park, home to the NFL’s Buffalo Bills. More snow fell overnight Sunday in some areas, but it stopped by daybreak Monday.
Indiana doctor: AG shouldn't get abortion patient records
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Lawyers for an Indianapolis doctor who provided an abortion to a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio told a judge Friday that Indiana’s attorney general should not be allowed to access patient medical records for an investigation into undisclosed complaints. Dr. Caitlin Bernard, her medical partner, and their patients sued Republican Attorney General Todd Rokita to try to stop him from accessing the records. The doctors claim Rokita’s conduct “violates numerous Indiana statutes,” including one state requirement that his office first determine consumer complaints have “merit” before he can investigate physicians. The state says it's allowed to access the records to investigate three consumer complaints that Rokita’s office say allege some wrongdoing.
Fudd leads No. 5 UConn to 91-69 win over No. 10 NC State
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Azzi Fudd scored 32 points and No. 5 UConn beat 10th-ranked North Carolina State 91-69 on Sunday, in a game that started with a scary moment when longtime Huskies associate head coach Chris Dailey fainted after the national anthem. Dailey was attended to on the court by medical personnel for a few minutes before being taking off on a stretcher. Dailey, who is 63, waved to the crowd and smiled as she left the court. Lou Lopez Senechal got going in the second half, scoring 12 points in the third quarter to turn the game into a rout. Lopez Senechal was scoreless in the first half for UConn. Nika Muhl had a career-high 15 assists for the Huskies. Diamond Johnson finished with 14 points for the Wolfpack.
