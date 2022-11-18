ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ComicBook

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: What Are Those Ominous Black Stakes?

Scattered across Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Paldea Region is a sinister mystery involving four Legendary Pokemon. During your travels across the Paldea region, you may come across "ominous stakes" driven into the ground. Each black stake glows in one of four colors – purple, blue, green, and yellow – and are related to four shrines built into the side of various cliffs that happen to be the same color. The stakes are related to a subquest related to four new Legendary Pokemon, dubbed the "Ruinous Quartet." In order to open the locked doorways sealing each of the four Pokemon away, players must find and pull the eight stakes with the same color as the shrine they're looking to unlock.
Can Petilil Be Shiny in 'Pokémon GO'? They Have a Spotlight Hour in the Game This Week

The Shiny Hunt is always on in just about any Pokémon game. This holds true for mainline titles like the newly-released Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet on the Nintendo Switch, but it's also very much active in an ongoing live-services game like Pokémon GO. The popular mobile ARG allows players to use their smartphones to walk around their immediate areas in real time to catch virtual Pokémon in the wild. And by and large, Shiny Pokémon still exist in this game too.
Popular 2022 PS4 Game Is Now Only $0.02

A popular PS4 game that was just released this Spring and previously cost $12.99 is now only $0.02 in a permanent price drop. It gets stranger though. While the game is two pennies on PS4, it's actually free on Xbox One and PC via Steam. The game in question is Destroy All Humans! Clone Carnage, which just came out back on May 31. Today, THQ Nordic announced the game was going free-to-play, except on PS4, where it will now cost the aforementioned two pennies.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: How to Get an Early Gimmighoul

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet boast a lot of strange Pokemon for players to catch in this generation, and one of the biggest oddballs is Gimmighoul, the Chest Pokemon. This creature lives instead of a chest and hoards wealth and is only seen infrequently outside of its chest home, but finding one inside of the treasure trove is difficult in its own right. However, we've already found one spot where Pokemon Trainers can secure themselves a Gimmighoul pretty early on.
Warzone 2 Invisibility Glitch Has Players Fuming

The "Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0" launch didn't go quite as smoothly as some may have expected. In fact, NME reported that the server stability issues, lag, and weird UI problems all contributed to the pretty bad Steam reviews "Warzone 2.0" saw. Less than a week after the game was released, there was a new problem plaguing Al Mazrah: invisible enemies.
Quaxly Evolution Memes Celebrate "Yassification" of Quaquaval in 'Pokémon Scarlet' and 'Violet'

When the starters for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet were revealed in February 2022, fans were excited to dive into the 9th generation of the beloved pocket monster game. Sprigatito the grass cat, Fuecoco the fire croc, and Quaxly the coiffed water duck quickly stole the hearts of Pokémon enthusiasts — with many lauding the generation's starters as the best-designed in a decade.
Legendary ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ creator Yuji Naka has been arrested

Yuji Naka, the creator of Sonic the Hedgehog, has been arrested in Japan as part of the ongoing investigation into the Dragon Quest series. Naka is part of a larger group of people who have been arrested following alleged insider trading around a new game in the series. The controversy comes from the developer Aiming getting the rights to develop an upcoming Dragon Quest game from Square Enix. Allegedly, several people involved with Square bought stakes in Aiming before the deal was made public, which is deemed as insider trading.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: How to Evolve Tarountula

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's new Bug-type Pokemon are among its best yet. Every Pokemon game has a tradition of introducing one or more Bug-type Pokemon available in the early parts of the game that evolve at low levels to provide players with an early glimpse of how the evolution mechanic works. In the new games, players can find two new Bug-type Pokemon in the early parts of the game – the spider-like Tarountula and the cricket-like Nymble. Tarountula can be found in the opening path of the game, while Nymble can quickly be found no matter which path players take when they depart Mesagoza.
Fans Are Still Asking for a New 'Pokémon Legends' Game as 'Scarlet' and 'Violet' Launch

Spin-offs for the Pokémon game series typically run the gamut. The popular monster-catching franchise has been reimagined as dungeon-crawling RPGs, fighting games, mobile ARGs, and even sleeper-hit photography simulators! But one of the biggest and most successful reiterations of the Pokémon formula came in the form of Pokémon Legends: Arceus, which was released in January 2022 for the Nintendo Switch.
