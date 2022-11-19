The Indiana Pacers host the Orlando Magic on Monday night in a rematch of a game that was played on Saturday. The Pacers won 114-113 in that battle after a strong second half. The Pacers are one of the most surprising teams in the NBA this season at 9-6, and they will move into the top four of the Eastern Conference if they win tonight. The Magic are better than their 5-12 record indicates and gave Indiana trouble on Saturday in a game that came down to the final possession.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 HOURS AGO