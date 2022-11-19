ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'It's An Honor': Rockets Retire Elvin Hayes No. 44 Jersey Friday Night

The Houston Rockets retired No. 44 in honor of basketball Hall of Famer Elvin Hayes. The Rockets honored Hayes during halftime of their home match against the Indiana Pacers on Friday night. The game inside the Toyota Center also marked the debut of the Rockets' San Diego hardwood classic jerseys.
HOUSTON, TX
Joel Embiid showers praise on Sixers reserves stepping up amid James Harden, Tyrese Maxey injuries

PHILADELPHIA – Despite a strong effort to make it a close game, the Philadelphia 76ers couldn’t overcome injuries to key players to snatch a win against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Joel Embiid stuffed the stat sheet and the Sixers got huge games from the emergency starting backcourt of Shake Milton and De’Anthony Melton, but it wasn’t enough to take the win.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Woj: Tyrese Maxey (foot) expected to miss 3-4 weeks for 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey is going to miss the next 3-4 weeks due to a bone injury in his left foot, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. Maxey left Friday's game and did not return due to left foot pain. He received an MRI Saturday afternoon, and now, it seems as though he could be missing the next month or so of play. The 76ers are already shorthanded in the backcourt, and it'll be up to Shake Milton to serve as point guard.
East Notes: Knicks, Jalen Brunson, Wizards, Bulls

Guard Jalen Brunson played a fine game in the Knicks’ road loss to the Suns, but his streak of consecutive made free throws came to an end in the fourth quarter. He finished with 46 in a row, six short of a team record. The Knicks have now lost...
CHICAGO, IL
Rockets starting Kenyon Martin Jr. for inactive Kevin Porter Jr. (back) on Friday

Houston Rockets forward Kenyon Martin Jr. is starting in Friday's lineup against the Indiana Pacers. Martin Jr. will make his fourth start this season after Kevin Porter Jr. was forced to sit with back soreness. In a matchup versus a Pacers' team allowing a 113.7 defensive rating, our models project Martin Jr. to score 23.9 FanDuel points.
HOUSTON, TX
Indiana Pacers game preview: Pacers host Orlando Magic for second time in three days

The Indiana Pacers host the Orlando Magic on Monday night in a rematch of a game that was played on Saturday. The Pacers won 114-113 in that battle after a strong second half. The Pacers are one of the most surprising teams in the NBA this season at 9-6, and they will move into the top four of the Eastern Conference if they win tonight. The Magic are better than their 5-12 record indicates and gave Indiana trouble on Saturday in a game that came down to the final possession.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
