Lakers fans should be seething over reported trade LA turned down
The Los Angeles Lakers have not made the best roster decisions over the last several years. After winning the NBA Championship in October of 2022, Rob Pelinka and the front office have done everything possible to make the team worse. If it was intentional, it would be a fantastic job.
Warriors vs. Rockets Injury Report Revealed
The Golden State Warriors are looking for their first road win on Sunday vs. the Houston Rockets
WATCH: Rick Carlisle ejected in second quarter of Pacers game
HOUSTON -- Indiana coach Rick Carlisle was ejected in the second quarter of the Pacers' game against the Houston Rockets' Friday night, quickly getting two technical fouls called on him. Carlisle was in the ear of an official while the Rockets were moving in transition. Rockets guard Jalen Green missed...
Orlando Magic vs. Indiana Pacers Preview: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report
The Orlando Magic is looking to get revenge from Saturday night's game against the Indiana Pacers. Here's what you need to know.
'It's An Honor': Rockets Retire Elvin Hayes No. 44 Jersey Friday Night
The Houston Rockets retired No. 44 in honor of basketball Hall of Famer Elvin Hayes. The Rockets honored Hayes during halftime of their home match against the Indiana Pacers on Friday night. The game inside the Toyota Center also marked the debut of the Rockets' San Diego hardwood classic jerseys.
Joel Embiid showers praise on Sixers reserves stepping up amid James Harden, Tyrese Maxey injuries
PHILADELPHIA – Despite a strong effort to make it a close game, the Philadelphia 76ers couldn’t overcome injuries to key players to snatch a win against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Joel Embiid stuffed the stat sheet and the Sixers got huge games from the emergency starting backcourt of Shake Milton and De’Anthony Melton, but it wasn’t enough to take the win.
Rockets vs. Pacers: 3 Big Things to Watch
The Houston Rockets kick off a four-game homestand tonight against Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers.
Warriors Will Not Trade Their Young Players Until Stephen Curry Tells Them To
An NBA executive says that the Golden State Warriors won't trade away their youngsters until Stephen Curry tells them to.
Rockets Injury Report: Kevin Porter Jr., Alperen Sengun QUESTIONABLE vs. Warriors
Kevin Porter Jr. and Alperen Sengun's statuses are up in the air for the Houston Rockets tonight against the Golden State Warriors.
Woj: Tyrese Maxey (foot) expected to miss 3-4 weeks for 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey is going to miss the next 3-4 weeks due to a bone injury in his left foot, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. Maxey left Friday's game and did not return due to left foot pain. He received an MRI Saturday afternoon, and now, it seems as though he could be missing the next month or so of play. The 76ers are already shorthanded in the backcourt, and it'll be up to Shake Milton to serve as point guard.
East Notes: Knicks, Jalen Brunson, Wizards, Bulls
Guard Jalen Brunson played a fine game in the Knicks’ road loss to the Suns, but his streak of consecutive made free throws came to an end in the fourth quarter. He finished with 46 in a row, six short of a team record. The Knicks have now lost...
Rockets starting Kenyon Martin Jr. for inactive Kevin Porter Jr. (back) on Friday
Houston Rockets forward Kenyon Martin Jr. is starting in Friday's lineup against the Indiana Pacers. Martin Jr. will make his fourth start this season after Kevin Porter Jr. was forced to sit with back soreness. In a matchup versus a Pacers' team allowing a 113.7 defensive rating, our models project Martin Jr. to score 23.9 FanDuel points.
Indiana Pacers game preview: Pacers host Orlando Magic for second time in three days
The Indiana Pacers host the Orlando Magic on Monday night in a rematch of a game that was played on Saturday. The Pacers won 114-113 in that battle after a strong second half. The Pacers are one of the most surprising teams in the NBA this season at 9-6, and they will move into the top four of the Eastern Conference if they win tonight. The Magic are better than their 5-12 record indicates and gave Indiana trouble on Saturday in a game that came down to the final possession.
76ers' Tyrese Maxey OUT with Foot Injury, Will Miss Games vs. Magic Next Week
The Orlando Magic and the NBA represent a constantly-in-motion thing ... and The Magic Insider, powered by Sports Illustrated, is here to chronicle it for you - news and rumors from Central Florida and beyond ...
Magic Lose Nail-Biter to Pacers; Trae Young, Hawks Outlast Raptors - NBA Roundup
The Orlando Magic and the NBA represent a constantly-in-motion thing ... and The Magic Insider, powered by Sports Illustrated, is here to chronicle it for you - news and rumors from Central Florida and beyond ...
Indiana Pacers overcome 20-point deficit to beat Rockets in Houston
Not many thought that the Indiana Pacers would have a top-five record in the Eastern Conference after 14 games, but that is where the team stands after taking down the Houston Rockets on Friday night. The Pacers got their first road win against a Western Conference team this season with...
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: live updates
The last two games have been tough sledding for the Memphis Grizzlies. Both the Washington Wizards and New Orleans set season-high marks on 3-pointers made, but the bigger issue was the offense in each game. Memphis (9-6) returns home with a matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder (7-8). The Thunder...
76ers vs. Timberwolves: Tobias Harris’ Playing Status on Saturday
Will Tobias Harris face the Timberwolves on Saturday?
