Knox County, TN

wvlt.tv

Don’t want to cook for Thanksgiving? Here are some alternatives

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Many people across the country are finding alternative ways to celebrate Thanksgiving at an affordable price. Chloe Bash, a shopper in Knoxville, said some people can’t afford a traditional Thanksgiving dinner, so having alternative options helps. “I think it’s amazing that they’re doing that, and...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

New data reveals more than a dozen food deserts in Knoxville

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — "Food Desert" is a term used to describe areas where access to healthy and affordable food is limited. Rural and minority communities are disproportionately impacted by food deserts, and according to United Way, that’s certainly the case in Knox County. More than 50,000 people...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Bearden lit up their Christmas tree

The Bearden Village Council held its 5th annual event on Kingston Pike and North Forest Park. There was hot cocoa and snacks along with some Christmas songs!
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Grace Baptist Church gives 1,000 turkeys for Thanksgiving

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Grace Baptist Church held its annual "Feeding the 5,000" event for the first time off campus. Thousands of people stood in line at Fulton High school to get a free Thanksgiving meal. Most recent data shows one out of 10 struggles with food insecurity in...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Set up underway for Fantasy of Trees

Volunteers are getting ready for the East Tennessee Children's Hospital's Fantasy of Trees. It kicks off Wednesday and runs through the weekend.
wvlt.tv

First welding rodeo hopes to recruit more trade students

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - High school and college students across East Tennessee competed in a welding rodeo on Friday at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology in Knoxville. Zebulun Proctor, a welding instructor at the school, said the event exposes young students to a career in the skilled trade. ”So,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WTVC

Early morning house fire destroys Decatur home

DECATUR, Tenn. — UPDATE: The Decatur Fire Department says no one was at the home and no one was hurt while the fire blazed. The cause and origin of the fire is under investigation. They say the Decatur Police Department is handling the investigation. EARLIER: The Decatur Fire Department...
DECATUR, TN
WATE

Become a driver for ETHRA

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Consider working in a field provides help through the region for individuals and families. East Tennessee Human Resource Agency has been serving the community in various ways, one of which is ETHRA Transit. ETHRA Public Transit provides door to door transportation services with flexible schedules...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Family care that supports seniors with disabilities

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Those that may be in need of in home care services can vary from expectant mothers to those recovering from surgery. However, the majority in need are those typically over the age of 65. The CDC states that 2 in 5 of those over the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

WBIR

Knoxville, TN
