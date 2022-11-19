Read full article on original website
Related
wvlt.tv
Don’t want to cook for Thanksgiving? Here are some alternatives
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Many people across the country are finding alternative ways to celebrate Thanksgiving at an affordable price. Chloe Bash, a shopper in Knoxville, said some people can’t afford a traditional Thanksgiving dinner, so having alternative options helps. “I think it’s amazing that they’re doing that, and...
New data reveals more than a dozen food deserts in Knoxville
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — "Food Desert" is a term used to describe areas where access to healthy and affordable food is limited. Rural and minority communities are disproportionately impacted by food deserts, and according to United Way, that’s certainly the case in Knox County. More than 50,000 people...
wvlt.tv
‘No strings attached’ | Thousands of free meals donated ahead of holiday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Thanksgiving is less than a week away, and one East Tennessee church is making sure all families can enjoy Thanksgiving dinner by donating thousands of meals to the community. “Thank you so much. Happy Thanksgiving!” said one woman as she walked away with a box full...
WBIR
Bearden lit up their Christmas tree
The Bearden Village Council held its 5th annual event on Kingston Pike and North Forest Park. There was hot cocoa and snacks along with some Christmas songs!
Second Harvest working to feed families for Thanksgiving
To make sure everyone can have a Thanksgiving feast, Second Harvest held an onsite Thanksgiving food distribution.
Grace Baptist Church gives 1,000 turkeys for Thanksgiving
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Grace Baptist Church held its annual "Feeding the 5,000" event for the first time off campus. Thousands of people stood in line at Fulton High school to get a free Thanksgiving meal. Most recent data shows one out of 10 struggles with food insecurity in...
WBIR
Set up underway for Fantasy of Trees
Volunteers are getting ready for the East Tennessee Children's Hospital's Fantasy of Trees. It kicks off Wednesday and runs through the weekend.
Jefferson County Schools closing for illness ahead of Thanksgiving
Another East Tennessee school system is closing for illness. Jefferson County Schools shared Friday evening that they would be closed on Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 21 and 22 due to illness.
wvlt.tv
First welding rodeo hopes to recruit more trade students
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - High school and college students across East Tennessee competed in a welding rodeo on Friday at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology in Knoxville. Zebulun Proctor, a welding instructor at the school, said the event exposes young students to a career in the skilled trade. ”So,...
10About Town: Ho-ho-ho! Holiday activities in East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Believe it or not, the holiday season is right around the corner, which means it's time to start decking the halls and getting ready for Santa Claus to visit once again. Get those gloves ready and make yourself some hot chocolate while you're at it. Whether...
WBIR
Turkey Creek hosting holiday celebration
All is bright in Turkey Creek! The annual event invites the community to rock around the Christmas tree, enjoy some fun, family festivities and shopping!
wvlt.tv
Nonprofit gifts beds to Knoxville family with kids sleeping on the floor
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - According to the Knoxville chapter of the nationwide nonprofit Sleep in Heavenly Peace, they get about seven weekly calls requesting beds because kids are sleeping on the floor. On Delrose Drive in Knoxville, there’s a family who has benefitted from the service. “We have at...
Turkey Creek welcomes the holidays with a Christmas tree lighting
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Santa, Christmas music, and live reindeer will be part of the holiday fun arriving at the Pinnacle Creek Shopping Mall Friday night as part of the "All is Bright Tree Lighting Ceremony." The organizers said that there will be things for all ages such as pop-up...
How to save money on your energy bill during winter
Temperatures have dropped drastically across East Tennessee over the last week.
wvlt.tv
Fighting hunger, feeding hope: Second Harvest giving Thanksgiving meals
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee will distribute Thanksgiving meal boxes on Thursday, Nov. 17 from 10 a.m. until noon. They plan to give out about 500 boxes, no questions asked. Meal kits will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis. The boxes will...
WTVC
Early morning house fire destroys Decatur home
DECATUR, Tenn. — UPDATE: The Decatur Fire Department says no one was at the home and no one was hurt while the fire blazed. The cause and origin of the fire is under investigation. They say the Decatur Police Department is handling the investigation. EARLIER: The Decatur Fire Department...
WATE
Become a driver for ETHRA
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Consider working in a field provides help through the region for individuals and families. East Tennessee Human Resource Agency has been serving the community in various ways, one of which is ETHRA Transit. ETHRA Public Transit provides door to door transportation services with flexible schedules...
WATE
Family care that supports seniors with disabilities
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Those that may be in need of in home care services can vary from expectant mothers to those recovering from surgery. However, the majority in need are those typically over the age of 65. The CDC states that 2 in 5 of those over the...
Sevier Solid Waste fire in Pigeon Forge under investigation
Firefighters responded to a fire at Sevier Solid Waste Friday morning.
Claiborne County students move to remote instruction starting Monday
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. — Due to the rising number of illnesses affecting students and faculty, Claiborne County schools will be on remote instruction on Monday, Nov. 21 and Tuesday, Nov. 22, according to CCS. New state law allows districts to utilize remote instructions in the event of dangerous or...
WBIR
Knoxville, TN
29K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Knoxville local newshttps://www.wbir.com/
Comments / 0