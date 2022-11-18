Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KCBY
Sewer issue forces cancellation of Roseburg Senior Center Bazaar and Bake Sale
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The City of Roseburg says that sewer issues at the Roseburg Senior Center have cancelled or possibly postponed the Roseburg Senior Center Holiday Bazaar and Bake Sale. Meals are not expected to be offered to seniors Saturday. The cancelled sale, expected to run Saturday and Sunday,...
KCBY
Eugene Holiday Market returns for the 2022 Holiday season
EUGENE, Ore. — Beginning Saturday, November 19th, the Eugene Saturday Market's annual Holiday Market is back at the Lane Events Center. The market will be open every weekend up until Christmas Eve. It's open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day except Christmas Eve, when it will close at 4 p.m.
KCBY
King Estate acquires Pfeiffer Winery and Vineyards
EUGENE, Ore. — King Estate Winery acquired Pfeiffer Winery and Vineyards after 30 years of partnership in the wine business. Pfeiffer, established in 1983, is located near Junction City and King Estate is in Eugene, but a history of collaboration and grape purchases led to the deal. It will...
KCBY
'Operation Winter Stockpile' collecting donated warm clothing and accessories
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Freezing temperatures outside are driving the urgency to donate warm clothing and accessories for those who are homeless. Lane County Health and Human Services, First Christian Church and CAHOOTS are hosting 'Operation Winter Stockpile' Friday, a one-day event to collect things like warm blankets, gloves, coats at the First Christian Church.
KCBY
Take a Bite Out of Hunger food drive returns, starts November 29th
KVAL News wants your help to Take a Bite Out of Hunger this fall. Our station plans to hold food drives this fall at Bi-Mart stores in Eugene, Corvallis, Roseburg, and Coos Bay on 'Lucky Number Tuesdays'. The food drives begin November 29 in Eugene and Corvallis. Then we head...
KCBY
12 pounds of suspected fentanyl seized in Linn County I-5 traffic stop
LINN COUNTY, Ore. — The Oregon State Police says a car stopped for failure to stay in its lane of travel on I-5 near Albany was found to have 12 pounds of suspected fentanyl pills in the trunk. During the traffic stop on November 16 at 10:30 p.m., the...
KCBY
Oregon volleyball wins tenth straight match, defeats UCLA
The Oregon volleyball team rallied from a 2-1 deficit against UCLA to win a five-set battle 3-2 Friday night at Matthew Knight Arena. Brooke Nuneviller led the Ducks with 19 kills, while freshman Mimi Colyer had 17 kills. #12 Oregon has now won ten in a row, they’ll look to...
KCBY
Ducks win on Senior Night, defeat No. 10 Utah, 20-17
EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon football team bounced back after a tough loss last week against Washington to take down No. 10 Utah on Senior Night at Autzen Stadium. The big question all week leading into the game was whether Ducks quarterback Bo Nix would play after being injured during last week's game against Washington.
KCBY
Triangle Lake comes up short in football title game
BEND, Ore. — History was made in Bend Saturday with the inaugural OSAA 1A-6 Player State Championship game at Caldera High School. The Triangle Lake Lakers were seeking their first solo state title in school history, but came up short at the hands of Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler, losing 32-13. The Rattlers...
Comments / 0