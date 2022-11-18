ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, OR

Eugene Holiday Market returns for the 2022 Holiday season

EUGENE, Ore. — Beginning Saturday, November 19th, the Eugene Saturday Market's annual Holiday Market is back at the Lane Events Center. The market will be open every weekend up until Christmas Eve. It's open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day except Christmas Eve, when it will close at 4 p.m.
King Estate acquires Pfeiffer Winery and Vineyards

EUGENE, Ore. — King Estate Winery acquired Pfeiffer Winery and Vineyards after 30 years of partnership in the wine business. Pfeiffer, established in 1983, is located near Junction City and King Estate is in Eugene, but a history of collaboration and grape purchases led to the deal. It will...
'Operation Winter Stockpile' collecting donated warm clothing and accessories

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Freezing temperatures outside are driving the urgency to donate warm clothing and accessories for those who are homeless. Lane County Health and Human Services, First Christian Church and CAHOOTS are hosting 'Operation Winter Stockpile' Friday, a one-day event to collect things like warm blankets, gloves, coats at the First Christian Church.
Oregon volleyball wins tenth straight match, defeats UCLA

The Oregon volleyball team rallied from a 2-1 deficit against UCLA to win a five-set battle 3-2 Friday night at Matthew Knight Arena. Brooke Nuneviller led the Ducks with 19 kills, while freshman Mimi Colyer had 17 kills. #12 Oregon has now won ten in a row, they’ll look to...
Ducks win on Senior Night, defeat No. 10 Utah, 20-17

EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon football team bounced back after a tough loss last week against Washington to take down No. 10 Utah on Senior Night at Autzen Stadium. The big question all week leading into the game was whether Ducks quarterback Bo Nix would play after being injured during last week's game against Washington.
Triangle Lake comes up short in football title game

BEND, Ore. — History was made in Bend Saturday with the inaugural OSAA 1A-6 Player State Championship game at Caldera High School. The Triangle Lake Lakers were seeking their first solo state title in school history, but came up short at the hands of Spray/Mitchell/Wheeler, losing 32-13. The Rattlers...
