ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Chiefs president comments on state of Arrowhead Stadium, Royals move

By PJ Green
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uI6RY_0jGLO7V100

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The news of the Kansas City Royals building a new stadium has sparked some questions about the home of the Kansas City Chiefs.

After announcing that GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium will host Stevie Nicks and Billy Joel in 2023 , Chiefs president Mark Donovan said the franchise plans to stay at its current venue throughout the entirety of its lease at the Truman Sports Complex which expires in 2031.

Where could Royals’ new downtown stadium go?

“It’s always been our plan that we were going – that’s our lease, and we’re going to figure out what we’re going to do going into the end of the lease,” Donovan said.

“Obviously if you’re going to do something in ‘31 – either new or renovate – you have to be doing that in ‘26, ‘27, ‘28 but we do have (the) World Cup in ‘26 , so our plan is still the same that that would be the time frame.”

A new Royals downtown stadium could give the Chiefs more space at the complex for a new stadium, expanded parking or an array of other possibilities.

Donovan said because the plans are new, both the Royals and the Chiefs are in the stage of gathering information and planning accordingly.

Can downtown Kansas City handle traffic for new Royals stadium?

“They’ve made the intention known, but until we know it’d be inefficient to go too far. That’s one of the reasons that we talk so much together. We knew about the letter, we talked about the letter, they gave us a chance to review the letter and make some comments on it,” Donovan said.

“That should be noted that that’s the kind of partnership that we’re dealing with because we both want to do the same thing and benefit this region.”

The 11-year Chiefs president also mentioned that team representatives were in Qatar to observe operations and how to get ready for the World Cup when it comes in 2026.

“(We) learned a lot on that trip in terms of fields and things that it’s going to take so we’ll add that into the mix and do (what) we need to do to be ready for ‘26,” Donovan said.

“It’s going to be a multi-year progress though. It’s not going to be ‘25 (when) we figure it out. We’re starting work in ‘24, if not before.”

What to know about 2022 World Cup watch parties at KC’s Power & Light

The University of Missouri was also scheduled to play a football game against Arkansas at Arrowhead before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. A Mizzou game could return to GEHA Field in the near future.

“We are in discussions with Missouri about how do we bring that game back or a game like it back,” the Chiefs president said. “You know they’ve done something recently that restarted those conversations with St. Louis, so we’ll continue those conversations. When it makes sense, we’ll have them out here.”

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Patrick Mahomes Greeted By Daughter Sterling, 19 Months, on Field Ahead of Sunday Game

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes will add a baby boy to the family in early 2023, joining daughter Sterling Skye Brittany Mahomes continues to crush maternity fashion, even as the temperatures drop. On Sunday, the pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner shared scenes from her day at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, where she was rooting on husband Patrick Mahomes with daughter Sterling Skye, 19 months, as his team took on the Jacksonville Jaguars. In an Instagram carousel, Sterling can be seen posing with her mom in the tunnel leading up...
KANSAS CITY, MO
WPRI 12 News

Bills release photos of Highmark Stadium covered in snow

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A day after the Bills announced the moving of this week’s game against the Cleveland Browns to Ford Field in Detroit due to weather, the team released images of Highmark Stadium covered in snow. The photos show seats, stairs, and the field itself whited out by snow. As of 10:20 […]
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Kansas

If you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are highly praised by local people for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KANSAS STATE
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy