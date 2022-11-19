Chiefs president comments on state of Arrowhead Stadium, Royals move

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The news of the Kansas City Royals building a new stadium has sparked some questions about the home of the Kansas City Chiefs.

After announcing that GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium will host Stevie Nicks and Billy Joel in 2023 , Chiefs president Mark Donovan said the franchise plans to stay at its current venue throughout the entirety of its lease at the Truman Sports Complex which expires in 2031.

“It’s always been our plan that we were going – that’s our lease, and we’re going to figure out what we’re going to do going into the end of the lease,” Donovan said.

“Obviously if you’re going to do something in ‘31 – either new or renovate – you have to be doing that in ‘26, ‘27, ‘28 but we do have (the) World Cup in ‘26 , so our plan is still the same that that would be the time frame.”

A new Royals downtown stadium could give the Chiefs more space at the complex for a new stadium, expanded parking or an array of other possibilities.

Donovan said because the plans are new, both the Royals and the Chiefs are in the stage of gathering information and planning accordingly.

“They’ve made the intention known, but until we know it’d be inefficient to go too far. That’s one of the reasons that we talk so much together. We knew about the letter, we talked about the letter, they gave us a chance to review the letter and make some comments on it,” Donovan said.

“That should be noted that that’s the kind of partnership that we’re dealing with because we both want to do the same thing and benefit this region.”

The 11-year Chiefs president also mentioned that team representatives were in Qatar to observe operations and how to get ready for the World Cup when it comes in 2026.

“(We) learned a lot on that trip in terms of fields and things that it’s going to take so we’ll add that into the mix and do (what) we need to do to be ready for ‘26,” Donovan said.

“It’s going to be a multi-year progress though. It’s not going to be ‘25 (when) we figure it out. We’re starting work in ‘24, if not before.”

The University of Missouri was also scheduled to play a football game against Arkansas at Arrowhead before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. A Mizzou game could return to GEHA Field in the near future.

“We are in discussions with Missouri about how do we bring that game back or a game like it back,” the Chiefs president said. “You know they’ve done something recently that restarted those conversations with St. Louis, so we’ll continue those conversations. When it makes sense, we’ll have them out here.”

