The Best Early Black Friday Deals on Fashion From Star-Owned Labels, Designer Retailers and More

Black Friday and Cyber Monday may be the retail world’s Super Bowl, but the shopping holidays also mark opportune times to restock your wardrobe. Designer retailers and big-box stores including Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue, Neiman Marcus and Target are already offering some of the best fashion sales of the year, and there’s much more to come.

Black Friday officially starts the day after Thanksgiving , or Nov. 25, while Cyber Monday begins Nov. 28. For those shopping for holiday gifts , retailers are extending their returns and exchanges windows (we’ve outlined more here ).

Whether you’re seeking fashion gifts or luxurious treats for yourself or loved ones, we’ve rounded up the best Black Friday deals on fashion, jewelry, footwear, accessories and more. This is organized by major retailers in alphabetical order, followed by more sales by category (general fashion, footwear, and jewelry and accessories). We suggest bookmarking this page as we’ll be updating it as more sales are announced, and check out more of our Black Friday coverage here .

Best Black Friday Fashion Deals at Major Retailers

Although Amazon’s Prime Early Access sale took place earlier this month, shoppers can still enjoy deals on holiday gifts, electronics and more through the e-commerce giant’s early Black Friday deals , including on fashion.

Ending Nov. 21, take $25 off for every $100 you spend on select items .

Starting Nov. 1, JC Penney is rolling out thousands of early Black Friday deals on clothing, bedding, jewelry, home furnishings and more.

Kohl’s has confirmed its Black Friday sale will start Nov. 25; until then, the retailer has more than 147,800 deals on clothing, home goods, appliances and more, including items for under $20 and $10.

The Macy’s Black Friday sale is underway and the department retailer will unveil new deals from Nov. 14 to 19. The sale’s best Black Friday discounts will be from Nov. 20 to 26, when shoppers can enjoy markdowns on designer bags, family pajamas, outerwear, jewelry, cookware, gifts and more.

Through Nov. 29, the department retailer’s holiday deals section includes plenty of stylish finds across womenswear, menswear, beauty, fragrances, accessories, jewelry, footwear, home goods and more.

Following its Deal Days (a three-day sale to rival Amazon’s fall Prime Day), Target swiftly kicked off its Black Friday Deals event, which promises daily deals across every category. Expect up to 40 percent off kitchen appliances, cookware, laptops and computer accessories; up to 50 percent off TVs, soundbars, toys and home items; $150 off the Apple Watch Series 7 and more; as well as exclusive Target Circle savings (such as 25 percent off one toy or kids book and 10 percent off one electronic item or video game).

Walmart’s Black Friday Deals for Days is already underway in stores and online, shoppers can save up to 30% off tech, self-care and fitness gear; 35% off home goods and kitchenware; 40% off toys and 50% off fashion. New deals drop Nov. 21 at 12 p.m. ET, and Walmart+ members can shop seven hours early.

The Best Black Friday Deals at Designer Retailers

For a limited time, save 25% off full-priced designer items with code BLACKFRIDAY25 and an extra 20% off sale items with code BLACKFRIDAY20.

For a limited time, save up to 50% off select designer womenswear and menswear.

For a limited time, save on select items from Ganni, Balenciaga, Valentino, Gianvito Rossi, Alexander McQueen, Chloe, Golden Goose and more.

For a limited time, Neiman Marcus’ Luxe Brands sale promises up to 50% off womenswear, menswear, jewelry, bags and accessories from A.L.C., Off-White, MCM, Marc Jacobs, Theory and more. Nov. 20 at 8 p.m. PT to Nov. 26 at 8 p.m. PT, save $50 off regular-priced orders of $200+, $100 off $400+, $250 off $1,000+ and $500 off $2,000+ with code THANKFUL; Nov. 26 at 8 p.m. PT to Nov. 28 at 8 pm. PT, get up to a $1,250 gift card with orders of $200+ on regular-priced items (including beauty and fragrance) with code GC4YOU.

Nov. 23 to 28, take 20% off luxury labels including Chanel, Hermès, Rolex, Cartier and more during the designer consigment retailer’s Black Friday sale in stores and online.

Nov. 24 to 26, save up to 65% off select designer items ; Dec. 4 starting at 8 p.m. PT to Dec. 5 ending at 11:59 p.m. PT, save 15% off select full-priced items with code REVOLVEHOLIDAY15.

For a limited time, save 50% off select designers during Saks Fifth Avenue’s early access Black Friday sale .

Save up to 50% off select designers including Staud, Tory Burch, Mother, Agolde, Sea, Nili Lotan and more.

Nov. 22 to 27, save up to 40% off select designer items; Nov. 28 and 29, save an extra 10% off full-priced and Black Friday sale items.

More of the Best Black Friday Deals on Fashion

Aerie Nov. 21 to 26, save 40% off select items and other limited-time deals; Nov. 27 to 29, save 30 to 50% off select items; Nov. 30 to Dec. 3, take up to 60% off select items and get six undies for $30.

Alice + Olivia Nov. 23 to 25, take 25% off almost everything.

Alpha Industries Nov. 25, take an extra 20% off sale items.

American Eagle Nov. 24 to 29, enjoy 30 to 50% off limited-time deals sitewide, including jeans; Nov. 30 to Dec. 2, save 50% off select winter accessories, outerwear, tees and thermals.

Anthropologie For a limited time, take 30% off furniture, decor and more; Nov. 28 to

Asos Nov. 2 to 24, enjoy limited-time deals of 30 to 60% off.

Bumpsuit Nov. 20 to 28, take 20% off sitewide with code BLACKFRIDAY.

Cleobella Nov. 23 to 26, save 25% off sitewide; Nov. 27 to Dec. 7, take 70% off select sale items.

Dia & Co. Nov. 19 to 27, take 40% off sitewide with code FRIDAY40; Nov. 27 evening to Nov. 29, take 50% off sitewide with code MONDAY50.

Eddie Bauer Through Nov. 29, save 50% off sitewide.

Everlane Save up to 65% off select womenswear and menswear .

Faherty Nov. 23 to 27, save 25% off almost everything when you spend $250 or more; Nov. 28, save 25% off all purchases (some exclusions apply).

Fame and Partners Nov. 22 to 30, take 25% off sitewide.

Favorite Daughter Nov. 24 to 28, take 25% off the Erin and Sara Foster -owned fashion label with code Holiday25.

Frank & Oak Save 30% off cold weather essentials.

Good American Save up to 60% off denim and more from the Khloe Kardashian-co-founded brand.

H&M Nov. 25, take 30% off everything online and in store; Nov. 26 and 27, save up to 70% off online and in store; Nov. 28, take 30% off online only.

Hudson Nov. 4 to 6, save 50% during the early access sale; from Nov. 24 to 28, take 40% off sitewide.

Koral Nov. 20 to 25, take 45% off select leggings.

L*Space Nov. 25 to 28, save 40% off sitewide.

Lele Sadoughi Nov. 21 to 28, take 25% off sitewide with code BLACKFRIDAY.

LNA Nov. 24 to 25, take 40% off sitewide; Nov. 25 to 28, take 30% off sitewide.

Lilysilk For a limited time, save up to 60% off sale items and buy 1, get 1 for 20% off on select items.

Lululemon Save on women’s and men’s leggings, workout tops, outerwear, accessories and more during the activewear brand’s We Made Too Much sale.

Madewell Through Nov. 24, save 40% off select items in stores and online with code OHJOY.

Matches Fashion Nov. 22 through the end of the year, save up to 50% off select womenswear and menswear; Nov 25 to 29, save an extra 10% off sale items when you spend $250 and up with code EXTRA10.

MeUndies Nov. 18 to 24, enjoy daily doorbuster deals; Nov. 25 and 26, save up to 60% off packs; Nov. 27 to 30, non-members save 40% off sitewide and members save 50% off sitewide.

Michael Stars Nov. 23 to 27, take 30% off sitewide with code BF22; Nov. 28 to 29, take 30% off sitewide and get free two-day shipping with code CYBER22.

M.M.LaFleur Nov. 22 to 28, save up to 80% off select styles.

Naked Cashmere Through Dec. 2, save on select items from the brand’s Black Friday collection ($7 to $405).

Nordstrom Through Nov. 29, save up to 60% off womenswear, menswear, beauty, fragrances, accessories, jewelry, footwear, home goods and more.

Nordstrom Rack Nov. 24 to 29, save up to 70% off Nike, Eileen Fisher, Levi’s, Bobbi Brown, Ted Baker London, Steve Madden and mojere brands across clothing, accessories and shoes.

Pact Nov. 21 to 29, save 20% off sitewide.

ShopDisney Nov. 17 to 29, enjoy limited-time deals including 25 to 30% off sitewide and free shipping.

Splendid Through Nov. 26, save up to 40% off select styles.

Stylest For a limited time, take 60% off select swimwear and shapewear.

Tentree NOv. 21 to 29, save up to 50% off sitewide.

ThirdLove Nov. 17 to 23, save up to 70% off on sale items; Nov. 23 to 27, save an extra 25% off when you spend $150 and up on top of up to 70% off everything with code TL-BF25; Nov. 28 to Dec. 1, save up to 80% off everything and an extra 25% off orders of $150 or more with code TL-CM25.

TKTees Nov. 21 to 28, save up to 70% off sitewide.

Trina Turk Nov. 23 to 27, take 25% off sitewide.

Universal Standard Now through Nov. 26, enjoy limited-time promos ranging from 50% off activewear to buy more, save more deals; see the brand’s promo calendar at its website.

Zappos Nov. 18 starting at 9 a.m. PT through Nov. 29 ending at 7 a.m. PT, save up to 40% off select brands, including Crocs, Asics, Sam Edelman, Steve Madden, The North Face, Columbia, Free People, Coach and more.

The Best Black Friday Fashion Deals on Footwear

Alterre Nov. 24 to 26, buy a base and get a strap priced at $75 or under for free; Nov. 27 to 29, get $25 off when you spend $150+, $60 off when you spend $300+ or $125 off when you spend $500+; the brand will also double its donations to Restore NYC for a total of 10%.

Aquatalia Nov. 24 to 28, take 30% off almost everything; Nov. 28 to 30, take 30% off sitewie and up to 50% off select items.

Birdies Nov. 25 to 28, save 25% off sitewide.

Dolce Vita For a limited time, save up to 40% off boots and other cold weather footwear.

Franco Sarto Nov. 23 to 27, take 30% off almost everything with code FRANCOFRIDAY.

Greats Nov. 17 to 21, save 50% off select items; Nov. 22 to 25, save 30% off sitewide with code BLACKFRIDAY; Nov. 26 to 28, save 35% off with code CYBER.

Koio Nov. 25, take 30% off select Capri styles.

M. Gemi Nov. 24 to 29, take 20% off all full-priced footwear.

Nisolo Nov. 21 to 28, take 30% off sitewide; Nov. 29 and 30, take 25% off; Dec. 1 to 5, save 20% off gifts.

Schutz Through Nov. 21 at 9 a.m. ET, save up to 60% on select sale styles.

The Best Black Friday Fashion Deals on Jewelry and Accessories

BaubleBar Starting Nov. 21, take 30% off sitewide.

DL Eyewear From Nov. 25 to 28, save 25% off sitewide on actor Dan Levy’s stylish eyewear brand.

Eriness Nov. 23 to 28, save 20% off sitewide.

Eyebuydirect Nov. 14 to Dec. 2, enjoy limited-time deals including buy one, get one promos, up to 25% off and free shipping.

Herschel Supply Co. Nov. 19 to 28, save 30% off sitewide.

Kyha Nov. 22 to 28, take up to 60% off select clothing and accessories.

Marrow Fine Nov. 21 to 28, take 20% off select necklaces.

Otra Eyewear Nov. 23 to 29, buy one, get another pair of sunglasses free.

Pandora Nov. 21 to 29, take 30% off almost everything in stores and online (exclusions apply).

Rellery Starting Nov. 3, the Addison Rae-loved jewelry brand is offering 10% off with the code BF10, 15% off orders of $250 and up with code BF15 or 20% off orders of $450 or more with code BF20.

Sterling Forever Nov. 21 to 31, save 35% off sitewide and free shipping on orders of $75+.