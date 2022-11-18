Ticket or Turkey? Unsuspecting drivers surprised with a Thanksgiving gift

MISSION, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — Officers in Mission surprised motorists with a simple question; “What would you rather have? A ticket or a turkey?”

The Mission Police Department participated in its annual “Ticket or Turkey” prank Friday. Officers pulled over unsuspecting drivers and surprised them with a question whether they wanted a ticket or a turkey.

Motorists were all smiles when officers approached them with a turkey in hand, each of them passing on the option of getting a ticket instead.

The Brownsville Police Department SWAT Team also participated in its own special assignment today, as they donated over 70 turkeys to a local church.

(Brownsville PD)

“Being able to give back to our community is the greatest honor we can have,” Brownsville PD stated in a post.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.