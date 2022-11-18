ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mission, TX

Ticket or Turkey? Unsuspecting drivers surprised with a Thanksgiving gift

By Steven Masso
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FScyz_0jGLNONu00

MISSION, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — Officers in Mission surprised motorists with a simple question; “What would you rather have? A ticket or a turkey?”

The Mission Police Department participated in its annual “Ticket or Turkey” prank Friday. Officers pulled over unsuspecting drivers and surprised them with a question whether they wanted a ticket or a turkey.

‘Beyond Van Gogh’ comes alive in an immersive, colorful art experience

Motorists were all smiles when officers approached them with a turkey in hand, each of them passing on the option of getting a ticket instead.

The Brownsville Police Department SWAT Team also participated in its own special assignment today, as they donated over 70 turkeys to a local church.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j0Hhg_0jGLNONu00
(Brownsville PD)

“Being able to give back to our community is the greatest honor we can have,” Brownsville PD stated in a post.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ValleyCentral

Edinburg to host 11th annual food drive

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Edinburg Cares Food Drive is partnering with community members to assist over 1,000 families this holiday season. The program is with partnering with the City of Edinburg, H-E-B and the Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District. The City of Edinburg and volunteers will visit low-income areas around the city to drop […]
EDINBURG, TX
KRGV

Food Bank RGV holding several Saturday turkey giveaways

Over 1,000 turkeys will be distributed Saturday, Nov. 19 through the Food Bank RGV. The organization announced three separate turkey giveaways happening throughout Hidalgo County. City of Pharr. WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 from 8 a.m. until supplies last. WHERE: Clark-Knapp Honda, located at 900 N. Sugar Road in Pharr.
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

The annual Holiday Village returns to Dean Porter Park

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville kicks off the Holiday Season with the annual Holiday Village at Dean Porter Park. According to the release, the event starts at 6 p.m. and the lighting of the village starts at 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, at Dean Porter Park Drive. The village is set throughout the park […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KRGV

Mission police surprise drivers with turkeys during traffic stops

When drivers see the blue and red lights in your rearview mirror, chances are they’re worried they’ll receive a ticket. Instead of a ticket, however, officers with the Mission Police Department handed out frozen turkeys Friday to drivers they stopped for traffic violations. The turkey and trimmings were...
MISSION, TX
ValleyCentral

Alamo teachers serve up McDonald’s to raise $1,500 for schools

ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — During its last McTeacher’s Night fundraiser of the year, a local Mcdonald’s owner and Marcia R. Garza Elementary School raised over $1,500 for students. The fundraiser allows teachers to work as honorary McDonald’s employees for the night to encourage students and their families to attend and help raise funds for their […]
ALAMO, TX
ValleyCentral

Inflation impacts Thanksgiving meal distribution

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — As many people prepare for their traditional Thanksgiving day meals, some may be having trouble affording them due to the rise in costs of most groceries, including turkeys. Local organizations are working toward providing meals but have also experienced challenges. “Either buy this to last me that week when I […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KRGV

Heavy law enforcement presence seen at Mission neighborhood

A heavy law enforcement presence was spotted at a Mission neighborhood Friday morning. Channel 5 News cameras were rolling as authorities swarmed a home on the 1000 block of Travis Street. They cleared the scene just before noon. When reached for comment, a spokesperson for Homeland Security Investigations provided the...
MISSION, TX
ValleyCentral

Wreck causes massive traffic backup on 281

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An accident between an 18-wheeler and a pickup has caused a massive traffic backup on U.S. 281 southbound near Edinburg. The tractor-trailer rig lost a front tire, and the Dodge Ram truck had its front driver’s side dangling from the axel. Traffic is being diverted to the Chapin Road exit. Fire […]
EDINBURG, TX
KRGV

Harlingen church hosting community Thanksgiving

With Thanksgiving less than a week away, a church in Harlingen is putting together a community Thanksgiving so everyone can enjoy a nice holiday meal. The First United Methodist Church in Harlingen says they’re expecting a big turnout during their community Thanksgiving. A total of 40 turkeys will be...
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Longtime weather icon Larry James passes away

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — ValleyCentral is saddened to report the death of longtime weatherman Larry James Eunice. He died on Thursday at the age of 85. Larry James worked at KGBT for decades. He was originally from Louisiana and moved to South Texas in the 1960s. And the Rio Grande Valley knew him as Larry. […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

HPD: Injured man found on the sidewalk, possible hit and run

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An injured man was found on the sidewalk from a possible hit and run, police said. According to Harlingen Police Department, at approximately 6:55 a.m. Sunday morning, near J St. and Northbound frontage, police were notified of a man lying on the sidewalk. “The male appears to have been struck by […]
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy