What’s being said nationally after Detroit Lions stifle Giants in Week 11
The Detroit Lions (4-6) forced the New York Giants (7-3) into an uncharacteristically sloppy game while taking away the league’s leading rusher during their 31-18 win in Week 11. Detroit created three takeaways, the most any defense has against New York this season. Quarterback Daniel Jones and the Giants...
Yardbarker
Rams' Sean McVay may have violated NFL policy commenting on Matthew Stafford's concussion
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay may have unintentionally violated NFL policy on multiple occasions over the past couple of weeks. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported in November 2016 that the league directed all teams at that time to "refrain from making public comments regarding the condition of a concussed player or speculating as to when he may return to practice and play once in the concussion protocol."
Giants vs. Lions Gameday: Receivers Kenny Golladay, Wan'Dale Robinson Active
Here's a look at the inactive list for both the New York Giants and Detroit Lions.
Detroit Lions CB Jeff Okudah leaves Giants game with concussion, might miss Thanksgiving
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. − Jeff Okudah likely will miss the Detroit Lions' Thanksgiving game against the Buffalo Bills after leaving Sunday's 31-18 win over the New York Giants with a brain injury. Lions coach Dan Campbell said he does not think there will be enough time for Okudah to clear the NFL's concussion protocol before kickoff Thursday. ...
NBC Sports
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford receives full clearance from concussion protocol
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford landed in the concussion protocol on the Wednesday after the Week Nine loss to the Buccaneers. He missed the Week 10 loss to the Cardinals. Now, as Week 11 approaches, Stafford has received full clearance to play. The Rams made the announcement earlier this evening. The...
WDSU
QB duo of Dalton, Hill lead Saints to 27-20 win over Rams
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Saints quarterbacks Andy Dalton and Taysom Hill led the Black & Gold to a much-needed victory over the Los Angeles Rams 27-20 on Sunday in the Caesars Superdome. After struggling in recent weeks Dalton played his best game of the season against the defending...
FOX Sports
Giants lose rookie receiver Wan'Dale Robinson to ACL injury
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants rookie wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson will miss the rest of the season after tearing an ACL during a loss to the Detroit Lions. Coach Brian Daboll announced the injury Monday, less than 24 hours after the second-round draft pick hurt his knee late in the 31-18 loss to the Lions. The injury came in Robinson's best NFL game: He had nine catches for 100 yards, both career highs.
NFL
Cardinals QB Kyler Murray (hamstring) questionable for MNF versus 49ers
Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray has been labeled as questionable for the Cardinals' Mexico City showdown versus the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night. Murray first suffered a hamstring injury in Arizona's Week 9 loss to Seattle, and while he was able to play through it in that game, the injury was enough to keep him out of last week's contest versus the Los Angeles Rams. Coming into this week's game, Murray was still listed as a limited participant in all three practices, and with his questionable designation we'll have to wait until closer to game time to know whether he'll be able to return to the field in Mexico City.
Bears Vs. Falcons Inactives: Velus Jones Jr. Returns to Lineup
ATLANTA -- After being a healthy scratch for the past two games, Bears rookie wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. gets his chance to prove his value Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons. While Jones is active Sunday, fellow wide receiver N'Keal Harry is inactive due to an illness. In addition, offensive...
Matthew Stafford Might Have Suffered His Second Concussion of the Month
Matthew Stafford may have suffered his second concussion of November during the Los Angeles Rams Week 11 game against the New Orleans Saints. Stafford appeared to get hit in the back of the helmet while taking a sack in the third quarter and left the game to enter the concussion protocol. pic.twitter.com/Rq9FslwbbP Stafford just cleared the concussion protocol two days ago after missing Week 10. He was originally put into the concussion protocol following the Rams' Week 9 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, despite the fact that he never actually left that game to be evaluated, which means the player, team and league spotters all missed whatever happened.
How to Watch Warriors-Pelicans Game On Monday
The Golden State Warriors (8-9) and New Orleans Pelicans (9-7) will play each other on Monday night in New Orleans. Here’s how to watch, with gametime and TV information, lineups, bios, plus other key information pertaining to both teams.
Men's Basketball AP Poll: UCLA Suffers Biggest Drop in Top 25
Two losses in Las Vegas caused the Bruins to fall 11 spots, which was tied for the worst week-to-week move alongside Kentucky.
FOX Sports
NFL Week 11 top plays: Lions leading Giants, Stafford injured, more
Week 11 of the NFL season continues Sunday with a slew of must-see matchups, starting with the New York Giants' playing host to the Detroit Lions, the Philadelphia Eagles' looking to rebound against the Indianapolis Colts. and the Cleveland Browns facing the Buffalo Bills in a game moved to Detroit because of heavy snows in Buffalo.
Lions inactive players for Week 11 vs. Giants
Injuries continue to be the primary force in shaping the Detroit Lions inactive player list. Even though the team is in relatively healthier shape than earlier in the season as they approach kickoff with the Giants in Week 11, head coach Dan Campbell still had to do some shuffling thanks to the walking wounded.
