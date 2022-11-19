Read full article on original website
Thomas R. Banfill
Thomas R. Banfill, 71, of Lock Haven passed away Saturday, November 19, 2022 at UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport. Born January 17, 1951 in Lock Haven, he was a son of the late Robert E. and Patricia A. McCoy Banfill, Sr. Tom was a 1968 graduate of Lock Haven High School and...
Lou’s View
Clinton County, Pennsylvania. If you’re any kind of regular reader of the Record, you’ll know all about it—I write about it every week. The history of Clinton County has always fascinated me, and to some extent, all of the connected facts: Highest point, lowest point, founding date, populations, and so on. I can’t help it; I love considering this stuff, because I have no life.
LH men’s wrestling takes on Navy Classic; Bald Eagles place fifth
ANNAPOLIS, MD – The Lock Haven men’s wrestling team traveled to Annapolis, Maryland Saturday for the 2022 Navy Classic and the Bald Eagles took fifth out of 12 teams attending. The Haven saw Anthony Noto (Lima, N.Y./Honeoye Falls-Lima (NC State)) took third place at 125 pounds and three...
Victorian Christmas market held in Williamsport
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The Christmas holiday is right around the corner, and many folks in Williamsport started their holiday shopping this weekend. The YWCA in Williamsport hosted a number of local vendors and crafters for a Victorian Christmas Market. Many different holiday items were on display and for sale.
George and Michael Gedon purchase Dean K. Wetzler Jr. Funeral Home, rebrand as Gedon Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, LLC
LOCK HAVEN, PA – The Yost-Gedon Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC has been in continuous operation for over 180 years, operating as a funeral home a year and a half before Clinton was established as a county. In October of 2022, the Gedon Family saw an opportunity to grow. “It only made sense to expand our footprint,” Gedon said.
Williamsport Airport to be transformed this weekend
The Montoursville Rotary Club will be hosting a benefit Ballroom Dance in the Williamsport Airport Terminal this weekend. The dance will take place on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 7-9:30 p.m. Cost is $10 per person at the door. Years ago, the Montoursville Rotary Club started ballroom dances at Divine Providence Hospital as a fundraiser for the organization. The club split the total fundraising dollars between the hospital and the club...
Pa. hospital stops performing emergency surgery, cites lack of need
JERSEY SHORE – One of two Geisinger hospitals in Lycoming County has stopped performing emergency surgery due to the lack of need. The monthly number of people requiring such surgery at Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital typically ranged from zero to four, said Deborah Sawyer, a spokesperson for the health system based in the Danville area.
Vandal punctures tires on woman's van
Selinsgrove, Pa. — A woman in Snyder County went to her van on Nov. 14 only to find two flat tires. State police at Selinsgrove say between Nov. 11 and 14, someone punctured the passenger side tires of her 2015 Dodge Caravan. The van was parked at a home at the 2000 block of Middle Creek Road in Penn Township. The damage to the side wall of the tires totaled $125. Police continue to investigate.
LH women’s basketball rolls to Senior Night win over PSU Altoona, 88-40
LOCK HAVEN, PA- The Lock Haven women’s basketball team (2-2) cruised to a Senior Night victory over visiting Penn State Altoona (0-3), 88-40, in non-conference action on Thursday night in Thomas Fieldhouse. Prior to tipoff, the Bald Eagle honored the two graduating members of the Class of 2023, Maddi...
Scenes from ‘world’s largest Christmas tree auction’ in central Pa.
Every November before Thanksgiving, buyers from Maine to Florida trek to Buffalo Valley Produce Auction in Mifflinburg for the world’s largest Christmas tree auction. Over two days they come to purchase 60,000 live trees grown in Pennsylvania, North Carolina, New York and Nova Scotia and other holiday greenery including pine ropes and wreaths.
More than 3,000 homes, businesses lose power in the State College area
The outage happened after a tree fell on a utility pole.
Holiday tradition — Union County Christmas tree auction
MIFFLINBURG, Pa. — More than 65,000 Christmas trees went to the highest bidder this week at the Buffalo Valley Produce Auction near Mifflinburg. "I bought 200 trees so far," Richard Buontempo of Pittston said. The sale started with a wreath auction, but the main attraction was the Christmas trees....
'I know the trails': Woman’s 1778 ride to save Muncy settlers
Muncy, Pa. — The mid-1770s were an untamed time for what would become Lycoming County. As the American Revolution raged, settlers were moving into this area of Central Pennsylvania. The Iroquois and Lenape tribes allied themselves with the British and regularly would attack the British enemies and those of European descent west of the Susquehanna River. The local Native American tribes executed a group of settlers in an area that is near where the Family Dollar is located on Fourth Street. ...
Things to do in Lewisburg over Thanksgiving Break
Many Bucknell students will pack their bags and head home this Friday for a much needed week-long break. After weeks and weeks of deadlines and exams, Thanksgiving break is a lifesaver for students and faculty alike. Even students who aren’t heading off Bucknell’s campus can enjoy the luxury of a week without lectures, labs, recitations and group assignments. With a largely empty campus, students might be stumped when thinking of things to do next week. Here are some ideas:
Hiking the 1000 Steps in Huntingdon County
The 1000 Steps along the Standing Stone Trail is one of the most famous hikes in Huntingdon County!. The reasons for its fame are many – the challenging nature of the hike, the ease with which you can get to the trail head, and the incredible views from the top of the steps.
Central Pennsylvania Man Dies In Airborne Crash On US 322
A 44-year-old man was killed in a crash on US 322 on Wednesday, Nov. 16, according to a release by Pennsylvania state police. Keith Krieger of Herndon was going south on State Road/US 11 in his 2012 Hyundai Elantra at the US 322 West exit ramp in Watts Township when he left the roadway around 7:30 p.m., the police detail in the release.
Bear Hunting Check Stations Change Location In Lycoming County
>Bear Hunting Check Stations Change Location In Lycoming County. (Harrisburg, PA) -- The Pennsylvania Game Commission says bear hunters in and around Lycoming County need to be aware of some check station changes. They say that's needed especially because the season started last week. The check station at Trout Run Fire Hall, north of Williamsport will be up and running on both Saturday and Sunday. There also will be a check station at the Pennsylvania Game Commission's Region Office in Jersey Shore, Pennsylvania.
Friendship (PA) Fire Company Celebrates Arrival of New Truck
Friendship Fire Company in Danville invited the community to celebrate the arrival of its new fire truck, Truck 19, Saturday, November 12. According to a news release from the company, there were stations with hands-on activities for children, fire demonstrations, food and more. The event ran from 1-4 p.m. and...
Snow Squall Warning: Montour, Columbia, Snyder, Union, Northumberland & Lycoming
The National Weather Service has issued a snow squall warning for Montour, Columbia, Snyder, Union, Northumberland, & Lycoming counties until 6:00 P.M. Friday, November 18. Cities included in the warning are Bloomsburg, Berwick, Sunbury, Milton, Mount Carmel, Lewisburg, Danville, Montoursville, and Northumberland. A snow squall warning is issued when a...
The holiday season is upon us
LOCK HAVEN, PA – Don’t look now, but it will be a headlong rush through the holidays and into the New Year. Events began Sunday in downtown Lock Haven. They included a large and enthusiastic turnout at the Covenant United Methodist Church for the first Lock Haven Community Chorus holiday concert in three years; the annual event falling victim to the pandemic. The program under the direction of conductor Kay E. Knarr-Fisher even included an audience sing-a-long to favorite holiday songs.
