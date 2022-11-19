ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lock Haven, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
therecord-online.com

Thomas R. Banfill

Thomas R. Banfill, 71, of Lock Haven passed away Saturday, November 19, 2022 at UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport. Born January 17, 1951 in Lock Haven, he was a son of the late Robert E. and Patricia A. McCoy Banfill, Sr. Tom was a 1968 graduate of Lock Haven High School and...
LOCK HAVEN, PA
therecord-online.com

Lou’s View

Clinton County, Pennsylvania. If you’re any kind of regular reader of the Record, you’ll know all about it—I write about it every week. The history of Clinton County has always fascinated me, and to some extent, all of the connected facts: Highest point, lowest point, founding date, populations, and so on. I can’t help it; I love considering this stuff, because I have no life.
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
therecord-online.com

LH men’s wrestling takes on Navy Classic; Bald Eagles place fifth

ANNAPOLIS, MD – The Lock Haven men’s wrestling team traveled to Annapolis, Maryland Saturday for the 2022 Navy Classic and the Bald Eagles took fifth out of 12 teams attending. The Haven saw Anthony Noto (Lima, N.Y./Honeoye Falls-Lima (NC State)) took third place at 125 pounds and three...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Newswatch 16

Victorian Christmas market held in Williamsport

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The Christmas holiday is right around the corner, and many folks in Williamsport started their holiday shopping this weekend. The YWCA in Williamsport hosted a number of local vendors and crafters for a Victorian Christmas Market. Many different holiday items were on display and for sale.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
therecord-online.com

George and Michael Gedon purchase Dean K. Wetzler Jr. Funeral Home, rebrand as Gedon Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, LLC

LOCK HAVEN, PA – The Yost-Gedon Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC has been in continuous operation for over 180 years, operating as a funeral home a year and a half before Clinton was established as a county. In October of 2022, the Gedon Family saw an opportunity to grow. “It only made sense to expand our footprint,” Gedon said.
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Williamsport Airport to be transformed this weekend

The Montoursville Rotary Club will be hosting a benefit Ballroom Dance in the Williamsport Airport Terminal this weekend. The dance will take place on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 7-9:30 p.m. Cost is $10 per person at the door. Years ago, the Montoursville Rotary Club started ballroom dances at Divine Providence Hospital as a fundraiser for the organization. The club split the total fundraising dollars between the hospital and the club...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Vandal punctures tires on woman's van

Selinsgrove, Pa. — A woman in Snyder County went to her van on Nov. 14 only to find two flat tires. State police at Selinsgrove say between Nov. 11 and 14, someone punctured the passenger side tires of her 2015 Dodge Caravan. The van was parked at a home at the 2000 block of Middle Creek Road in Penn Township. The damage to the side wall of the tires totaled $125. Police continue to investigate.
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
therecord-online.com

LH women’s basketball rolls to Senior Night win over PSU Altoona, 88-40

LOCK HAVEN, PA- The Lock Haven women’s basketball team (2-2) cruised to a Senior Night victory over visiting Penn State Altoona (0-3), 88-40, in non-conference action on Thursday night in Thomas Fieldhouse. Prior to tipoff, the Bald Eagle honored the two graduating members of the Class of 2023, Maddi...
LOCK HAVEN, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

'I know the trails': Woman’s 1778 ride to save Muncy settlers

Muncy, Pa. — The mid-1770s were an untamed time for what would become Lycoming County. As the American Revolution raged, settlers were moving into this area of Central Pennsylvania. The Iroquois and Lenape tribes allied themselves with the British and regularly would attack the British enemies and those of European descent west of the Susquehanna River. The local Native American tribes executed a group of settlers in an area that is near where the Family Dollar is located on Fourth Street. ...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
bucknellian.net

Things to do in Lewisburg over Thanksgiving Break

Many Bucknell students will pack their bags and head home this Friday for a much needed week-long break. After weeks and weeks of deadlines and exams, Thanksgiving break is a lifesaver for students and faculty alike. Even students who aren’t heading off Bucknell’s campus can enjoy the luxury of a week without lectures, labs, recitations and group assignments. With a largely empty campus, students might be stumped when thinking of things to do next week. Here are some ideas:
LEWISBURG, PA
cohaitungchi.com

Hiking the 1000 Steps in Huntingdon County

The 1000 Steps along the Standing Stone Trail is one of the most famous hikes in Huntingdon County!. The reasons for its fame are many – the challenging nature of the hike, the ease with which you can get to the trail head, and the incredible views from the top of the steps.
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Central Pennsylvania Man Dies In Airborne Crash On US 322

A 44-year-old man was killed in a crash on US 322 on Wednesday, Nov. 16, according to a release by Pennsylvania state police. Keith Krieger of Herndon was going south on State Road/US 11 in his 2012 Hyundai Elantra at the US 322 West exit ramp in Watts Township when he left the roadway around 7:30 p.m., the police detail in the release.
HERNDON, PA
iheart.com

Bear Hunting Check Stations Change Location In Lycoming County

>Bear Hunting Check Stations Change Location In Lycoming County. (Harrisburg, PA) -- The Pennsylvania Game Commission says bear hunters in and around Lycoming County need to be aware of some check station changes. They say that's needed especially because the season started last week. The check station at Trout Run Fire Hall, north of Williamsport will be up and running on both Saturday and Sunday. There also will be a check station at the Pennsylvania Game Commission's Region Office in Jersey Shore, Pennsylvania.
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Friendship (PA) Fire Company Celebrates Arrival of New Truck

Friendship Fire Company in Danville invited the community to celebrate the arrival of its new fire truck, Truck 19, Saturday, November 12. According to a news release from the company, there were stations with hands-on activities for children, fire demonstrations, food and more. The event ran from 1-4 p.m. and...
DANVILLE, PA
therecord-online.com

The holiday season is upon us

LOCK HAVEN, PA – Don’t look now, but it will be a headlong rush through the holidays and into the New Year. Events began Sunday in downtown Lock Haven. They included a large and enthusiastic turnout at the Covenant United Methodist Church for the first Lock Haven Community Chorus holiday concert in three years; the annual event falling victim to the pandemic. The program under the direction of conductor Kay E. Knarr-Fisher even included an audience sing-a-long to favorite holiday songs.
LOCK HAVEN, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy