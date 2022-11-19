ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goodlettsville, TN

Man on scooter steals catalytic converter from Goodlettsville church

By Tori Gessner
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WaPRv_0jGLMgBV00

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Goodlettsville police are asking the public for leads in a catalytic converter theft where the criminal is shown on surveillance video riding a scooter while committing the crime.

The theft happened on Monday at around 4 a.m. in a Goodlettsville church parking lot. In the surveillance video, a man is shown riding on a scooter with a catalytic converter from the church’s bus in his hands, which he throws in a bush. He returns later in what appears to be a dark Hyundai Elantra, puts the catalytic converter in the back seat, jumps in the car, and the woman driving him speeds off.

It’s just one example of the more than 20 catalytic converter thefts the city of Goodlettsville has seen this year.

Nashville man left with thousands of dollars in damages after 2 catalytic converter thefts within a month

“It’s a quick crime that they’ll do. They’ll just jump under there with an electric saw, and they’ll cut it off,” Detective Jeff Hunter with Goodlettsville police said. “They’ll go around targeting vehicles, researching which ones are going for more, and they’ll commit the thefts.”

Catalytic converters are valuable to thieves because of the precious metal inside them, including platinum, palladium and rhodium. Converters will sell for top dollar at scrap yards and even Facebook marketplace, according to Hunter.

Hunter told News 2 on average it costs around $1,500 to replace one. However, for this church, it’s about more than just the money.

“It’s their church bus; it’s how they get the kids going from place to place,” Hunter said. “It’s affecting not only the church, but other businesses as well.”

According to the National Crime Insurance Bureau, from 2019-2020, there was a 325% spike in catalytic converter thefts in the U.S.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

Goodlettsville police said catalytic converter thefts can be complicated crimes to investigate, but in the past, officers have had luck identifying suspects with the public’s help.

If you know anything about the two thieves shown in the surveillance video, call Goodlettsville police at (615) 851-5111 .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSMV

Metro Police investigating fatal shooting of 19-year-old

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Neighbors at a south Nashville apartment complex said they heard the shots that left a 19-year-old man dead on Saturday morning. Char and ash are all that’s left of two cars that caught fire on Saturday morning. People living near the scene said they’re still in shock after waking up to paramedics carrying a man away in a stretcher.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN News 2

2 charged with stealing from HVAC unit

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A tag team of thieves woke up in jail Friday morning after reportedly stealing parts of an HVAC unit. Police responded to a business on Thomson Lane in reference to a theft in progress on Thursday. Upon arrival, officers spoke with Thomas Allard, 37, who was actively stealing parts of an […]
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Water main break spotted along I-24 in Smyrna

If you were driving along Interstate 24 in Smyrna Friday afternoon, you may have seen this geyser near the Sam Ridley exit. If you were driving along Interstate 24 in Smyrna Friday afternoon, you may have seen this geyser near the Sam Ridley exit. 5 dead, 18 injured in Colorado...
SMYRNA, TN
wkdzradio.com

Construction Equipment And Tools Taken In Hopkinsville Theft

Construction equipment and tools were reported stolen on North Main Street in Hopkinsville Thursday morning. Hopkinsville Police say ceramic tiles, a socket set, and a marine battery were taken without the owner’s consent. They have a total value of $1,790. No arrest has been made but the report lists...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

52K+
Followers
16K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy