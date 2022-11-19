Read full article on original website
Olive Garden Restaurant to Replace Golden CorralJoel EisenbergAiken, SC
This Huge Antique Mall in South Carolina is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensNorth Augusta, SC
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAugusta, GA
Div II NCAA Finalist Augusta Univ. win 70-54press reportAugusta, GA
Winston Churchill Once Stayed in This Historical SC HotelKennardo G. JamesAiken, SC
WRDW-TV
Festival to celebrate heritage of Laney Walker, Bethlehem area
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Saturday, people will have a chance to celebrate the rich heritage and history of the Laney Walker and Bethlehem neighborhoods. The free Laney Walker Bethlehem Heritage Festival will start at 11 a.m. at Dyess Park, 902 James Brown Blvd. The festival started in 2008, according...
wfxg.com
TBonz Steakhouse closes temporarily
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - TBonz Steakhouse announced plans to be closed Sunday until possibly Tuesday, November 22. Saturday night, Richmond County dispatch got a call for a business fire at 2856 Washington Road. The restaurant followed with a post on its Facebook page saying it would be closed Sunday after...
wfxg.com
City of Augusta to open overnight warming center Sunday
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The City of Augusta has designated the May Park Community Center as an overnight warming center ahead of cold temperatures this weekend. Officials say the center will be open Sunday, November 20, 2022 from 6 p.m. until 9 a.m. Monday, November 21, 2022. To use the...
Museum gingerbread structures tempt the senses
It's a taste-tempting tradition at the Augusta Museum of History, with gingerbread points of interest you should see and smell.
Augusta park to get makeover and memorial
The long-awaited plans for Fleming Park are moving forward, a major makeover is in store with a memorial to Malquan Robinson.
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local antique mall can be an amazing experience. There's always something to find and for a good deal too! You never know what sort of cool items you'll be able to discover.
WRDW-TV
WJBF.com
Community comes together for ‘feast before the feast’ at local community centers in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- “Feast before the feast Thanksgiving is next week kids get out of school tomorrow and we want to make sure people get a meal one way or another,” said Monique Braswell, Organizer, Braswell Manigault Foundation It’s all about giving back to the community The ‘Feast Before the Feast’ fed hundreds of […]
WRDW-TV
Concert goers describe scene at James Brown Arena after Friday night gas leak leaves one person dead
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Anticipation stirred people in the James Brown Arena parking lot after an already rescheduled concert was again put on hold. It was hours of unanswered questions when people eventually found out what happened inside. “Everybody was kind of upset, like wow, somebody passed away from the...
Augusta commission agrees to buy sculpture for $30,000
Augusta commissioners after getting two options decide on which downtown sculpture the city will buy to keep a part of collection
wfxg.com
The Bee's Knees says goodbye
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - After two decades of service, a local restaurant says goodbye. Today was the last day of business for the Bee's Knees. Best known for its coffee and pastry options, customers stopped by today to enjoy live music. Owner Eric Kinlaw thanks his supporters for their support...
Looking for a winter getaway? Here are the 5 coziest small towns in Georgia
GEORGIA — If you’re looking for a Hygge winter getaway but don’t want to travel too far afield, Georgia’s got you covered. The website, MyDatingAdviser.com, searched across the country for the coziest small towns in America for the perfect winter getaway, naming five towns in Georgia as the perfect winter destinations out of 170 small towns across the country.
Public hearing scheduled to discuss condition of historic buildings in Aiken
AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — Hotel Aiken and the old Johnson Pharmacy would have been demolished if Project Pascals moved forward. Now that the project has failed, the Design Review Board will hold a meeting to figure out if the owner, Aiken Municipal Development Commission, is doing enough to maintain the buildings. “It’s a detriment to […]
wgac.com
Holiday Shopping Spending And Where Augusta Ranks
Are you a holiday shopping spender year round or due you wait closer to the after Thanksgiving sales? Online and in store deals seem to be happening earlier than ever before in Augusta and all over the country. Where do we rank in spending?. WalletHub has released a list of...
wgac.com
Augusta Makes List Of Best Restaurants In U.S.
Augusta, Atlanta, and Charleston, SC have all made another list. It’s a good one. Yelp has released their 9th Annual Top 100 Restaurants for 2022. It’s great to see a favorite downtown spot on the list and Augusta represented. The Brunch House on Greene St. I hear their Chicken and Waffles are the best. Another place to add to our weekend bucket list of breakfast stops.
edgefieldadvertiser.com
The START of Christmas Events — Edgefield’s Christmas Tree Lighting
Edgefield Town announces the traditional Christmas Tree Lighting on the Square, to be held on November 25, 2022. It will be hosted by Edgefield First Baptist Church with music and singing offered by the EFBC Children’s Choir. Always a well-attended event, the community is invited to gather on the Square towards dusk, enjoying cookies and hot chocolate while awaiting the program to start at 6:30 p.m.
WRDW-TV
Columbia County goes all-out for Christmas light display in Evans
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County is getting ready for its biggest Christmas light display ever. “We’re super excited. This is our largest light display, as well as our largest tree that we’ve ever had,” said Janet Wheatley, programs and events manager for Columbia County. More than...
WRDW-TV
Blood donors can get a free turkey or ham for holiday
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With Thanksgiving quickly approaching, Shepeard Community Blood Center is offering donors a free turkey or ham from now through Nov. 23. Shepeard is offering a voucher for $15 off the purchase of a turkey or ham (any variety) to anyone who donates at any Shepeard donation center or mobile drive.
Identity of man who died following gas leak at James Brown Arena released
A freon leak from an HVAC unit and a medical emergency led to an evacuation of James Brown Arena Friday night, according to fire officials.
