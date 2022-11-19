ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Festival to celebrate heritage of Laney Walker, Bethlehem area

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Saturday, people will have a chance to celebrate the rich heritage and history of the Laney Walker and Bethlehem neighborhoods. The free Laney Walker Bethlehem Heritage Festival will start at 11 a.m. at Dyess Park, 902 James Brown Blvd. The festival started in 2008, according...
TBonz Steakhouse closes temporarily

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - TBonz Steakhouse announced plans to be closed Sunday until possibly Tuesday, November 22. Saturday night, Richmond County dispatch got a call for a business fire at 2856 Washington Road. The restaurant followed with a post on its Facebook page saying it would be closed Sunday after...
City of Augusta to open overnight warming center Sunday

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The City of Augusta has designated the May Park Community Center as an overnight warming center ahead of cold temperatures this weekend. Officials say the center will be open Sunday, November 20, 2022 from 6 p.m. until 9 a.m. Monday, November 21, 2022. To use the...
Augusta to open overnight warming shelter

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In anticipation of frigid temperatures this weekend, the city of Augusta has designated May Park Community Center as an overnight warming center on Sunday night. The center at 622 Fourth St. will be open from 6 p.m. Sunday to 9 a.m. Monday. Registration will be between...
Augusta Fire crews respond to TBonz Steakhouse

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – WJBF learned of a business fire Saturday night. Augusta Fire crews put out the remaining fire at TBonz Steakhouse on Washington Road just after nightfall. We have very little information. Augusta Ga E-911 reported just before 6:00 p.m. Saturday a business fire at that location.
The Bee's Knees says goodbye

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - After two decades of service, a local restaurant says goodbye. Today was the last day of business for the Bee's Knees. Best known for its coffee and pastry options, customers stopped by today to enjoy live music. Owner Eric Kinlaw thanks his supporters for their support...
Public hearing scheduled to discuss condition of historic buildings in Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — Hotel Aiken and the old Johnson Pharmacy would have been demolished if Project Pascals moved forward. Now that the project has failed, the Design Review Board will hold a meeting to figure out if the owner, Aiken Municipal Development Commission, is doing enough to maintain the buildings. “It’s a detriment to […]
Holiday Shopping Spending And Where Augusta Ranks

Are you a holiday shopping spender year round or due you wait closer to the after Thanksgiving sales? Online and in store deals seem to be happening earlier than ever before in Augusta and all over the country. Where do we rank in spending?. WalletHub has released a list of...
Augusta Makes List Of Best Restaurants In U.S.

Augusta, Atlanta, and Charleston, SC have all made another list. It’s a good one. Yelp has released their 9th Annual Top 100 Restaurants for 2022. It’s great to see a favorite downtown spot on the list and Augusta represented. The Brunch House on Greene St. I hear their Chicken and Waffles are the best. Another place to add to our weekend bucket list of breakfast stops.
The START of Christmas Events — Edgefield’s Christmas Tree Lighting

Edgefield Town announces the traditional Christmas Tree Lighting on the Square, to be held on November 25, 2022. It will be hosted by Edgefield First Baptist Church with music and singing offered by the EFBC Children’s Choir. Always a well-attended event, the community is invited to gather on the Square towards dusk, enjoying cookies and hot chocolate while awaiting the program to start at 6:30 p.m.
Blood donors can get a free turkey or ham for holiday

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With Thanksgiving quickly approaching, Shepeard Community Blood Center is offering donors a free turkey or ham from now through Nov. 23. Shepeard is offering a voucher for $15 off the purchase of a turkey or ham (any variety) to anyone who donates at any Shepeard donation center or mobile drive.
