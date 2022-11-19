Read full article on original website
Looking a lot like Christmas at local tree farm
CANTON, S.D. (KELO) — A local tree farm opened for the season this weekend as it prepares for Christmas. Riverview Christmas Tree Farm near Canton is ready to help customers pick out the perfect tree this holiday season. However, growing trees in this part of the state can be a challenge.
Shopping small in a small town
GARRETSON, SD (KELO) — The holiday shopping season begins in earnest next week with Black Friday circled on the shopping calendar. Retailers are anticipating a strong start whether they’re located in the mall or on Main Street. The often-heard slogan “shop small” applies especially to small towns.
The Most Unusual Christmas Shopping Season In Sioux Falls History
It seems you see it earlier and earlier every year. Christmas displays in the stores used to appear sometime shortly after Thanksgiving, right? Then it was shortly before Thanksgiving. Then it seemed like the 'Santa stuff' would show up not long after Halloween. And then, egads! We'd see Christmasy things before the trick-or-treaters had even come around. Heck, it probably won't be long before Christmas sales will be displayed next to the 4th of July firecrackers.
Over 200 people attended ‘Walk A Mile in My Shoes’ event
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The St. Francis House here in Sioux Falls wrapped up Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week with its 6th annual Walk A Mile in My Shoes event. The frigid temperatures this morning didn’t stop 222 people from gathering for the Walk A Mile event.
Dawley Farm Village continues to grow
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you haven’t been to the east side of Sioux Falls in a while, you may have an image of Dawley Farm that appears something like this: A movie theater, a Buffalo Wild Wings, a strip mall with a Target, a Burlington, a Cherry Berry and maybe a few other things, plus a little building with a Subway in it.
Winter Wonderland returns to Falls Park
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Falls Park in Sioux Falls is making its annual transformation into a Winter Wonderland. The scene is set for Winter Wonderland at Falls Park. Crews beat the cold and put the finishing touches on the display ahead of schedule. “We did a test lighting...
Artwork at Empire Mall depicts number of drivers injured in distracted driving crashes
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A new sculpture at the Empire Mall in Sioux Falls is focused on encouraging drivers to put their cell phones down while they drive. The sculpture features 250 recycled cell phones in 250 small coffins. The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says that represents the number of drivers killed or injured in distracted driving-related crashes in South Dakota during 2021. The artwork will remain at the Empire Mall for nine weeks and then will travel to various events statewide.
Saturday Boredom Busters: November 19th
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Walk a Mile in My Shoes, hosted by the St. Francis House, is an event to raise homeless awareness in Sioux Falls. Registration is at 10:30 a.m. at the Homeless Memorial located on 6th Street and the Big Sioux River, behind the LSS building. The walk to the St. Francis House begins at 11 a.m. Participants are asked to donate a new, or gently-used, backpack filled with 15-pounds of essential supplies.
Lots people on the road for Thanksgiving this year
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Many people might be choosing to avoid the traffic this year and stay home for Thanksgiving for various reasons. “Traveling is getting expensive, gas is getting pretty high right now,” Steven Blair from Sioux Falls said. “Mostly everybody is going to travel to...
Shoplifting Safeguards
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Businesses are keeping a sharp eye on their customers as more of them show up in stores for holiday shopping. The crime of shoplifting can have a big impact on small shops, even when the littlest items are stolen. One Sioux Falls business owner has developed a sixth-sense about suspicious customers.
St. Francis House receives thousands of dollars worth of donations
SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO)– Christmas came early at the St. Francis House here in Sioux Falls. But it wasn’t Santa who brought the gifts. “This had to have been around a 9,000 thousand dollar gift to the St. Francis House,” said Julie Becker, Ex. Director. Executive Director...
Can Sioux Falls Start Naming Snow Plows?
Although we're still a few weeks out from the official start of winter we've already seen some snow and ice on the streets of Sioux Falls. The city snow plows are being readied and piles of salt and sand are waiting to be spread on the roads. For 13 years,...
A look at the current snow cover in KELOLAND
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For those that have received it, the snow is sticking around. Our strong winds Thursday helped reinforce the cold air. While we’ve had snow showers from time to time, we’ve had more persistent snow elsewhere. While snow in Sioux Falls is hard...
Love late in life
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls couple is proving it’s never too late to find someone special. They are an example of what love, respect and friendship bring to a marriage. But for one of them, the clock is ticking. Both widowed, Orv and Kay Nettifee...
KELOLAND Thanksgiving Dish Bracket Challenge: Round 3
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Round two of the KELOLAND Thanksgiving Dish Bracket Challenge has ended, and the competition is officially heating up as the favorites are becoming clear. Round three is now live, and will remain open until 10:00 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 21. Round three matchups/contenders:. Turkey...
Gobble ‘Til You Wobble! Here Is a List of Restaurants Serving Thanksgiving Dinner in Sioux Falls
Which Sioux Falls Area Restaurants Will Be Serving Thanksgiving Dinner. Thanksgiving brings families together. Why waste time in the kitchen cooking and doing dishes when you can be enjoying conversation before and after dinner?. Several Sioux Falls restaurants will be serving brunch/dinner on Thanksgiving Day. Don't see your favorite on...
South Dakotans Should Hang up Their Snow Shovel at This Age
As South Dakotans, there are certain things we've come to expect. For example, you can plan on being excessively hot and uncomfortable during the sweltering summer months of June through August, and unbearably cold during the bone-chilling winter months of December through February in this state. As a South Dakotan,...
Hey Sioux Falls, Here’s a Few Tips to Fend off Dreaded Porch Pirates
Tis' the season to be jolly, and it's also the season to start worrying about porch pirates making a visit to your neighborhood. Do you get a little paranoid that a porch pirate will do their Christmas shopping off your doorstep this time of year?. It's understandable. Because it happens...
Local pizza chain to expand to Brookings
Late-night pizza delivery is coming to Brookings with the expansion of Boss’ Pizzeria & Sports Bar to the college town. Franchise owners Darren Newborg and Dallas Wilkinson have taken over The Lodge Sports Bar & Grill in the Econo Lodge Inn & Suites on the northwest corner of Sixth Street and Interstate 29.
Fundraiser held at Pizza Ranch for SDSU cheerleader Brianna DeMarais
We have an update on a story we first brought you back in October. That's when an SDSU cheerleader had part of her right leg amputated due to a rare condition. Since then, people have rallied around her to raise money and get her back on the sidelines cheering.
