Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A warning is issued by the owner of a golden retriever poisoned by Thanksgiving rollsB.R. ShenoyKnoxville, TN
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in TennesseeTravel MavenPigeon Forge, TN
Oak Ridge, Tennessee the secret city that build the atomic bomb that ended WWIISara BOak Ridge, TN
Pastors Urge Patience as Nation Awaits Election ResultsAdvocate AndyKnoxville, TN
Women’s Basketball: No. 14 Ohio State opens season with 87-75 win over No. 5 TennesseeThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com
Hendon Hooker injury update: Tennessee announces QB's injury suffered against South Carolina
Hendon Hooker’s college career is officially over. Tennessee has announced that the Volunteers quarterback tore his ACL in Saturday’s game at South Carolina. Hooker left Saturday’s game in Columbia during the third quarter. ESPN cameras showed that the Tennessee star QB was in immense pain. Sideline reporter Holly Rowe relayed during the game that Hooker had been ruled out of a possible return due to a knee injury.
saturdaydownsouth.com
SEC fines South Carolina and Vanderbilt following upset wins
SEC fines have been a regular sight this season, most notably for Tennessee following the win over Alabama, but the Vols haven’t been the only one. The SEC added to that ledger on Sunday afternoon when it announced that South Carolina and Vanderbilt were each fined for field-storming incidents after wins against Florida and Tennessee. There are 3 levels of fines: $50,000 for a first offense, $100,000 for a second and $250,000 for a third.
Commits Continue Push For Mazeo Bennett
Wide receiver Mazeo Bennett may be committed to Tennessee, but that hasn't stopped South Carolina commits from recruiting him.
rockytopinsider.com
Jeremy Banks Comments on South Carolina Game Absence with Instagram Post
Tennessee senior linebacker Jeremy Banks was out for the game against South Carolina on Saturday night in Columbia. Following the loss to the Gamecocks, Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel said that Banks “just wasn’t available” for this game and that he is “anticipating and hopeful” for next week.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Matt Barrie, Paul Finebaum evaluate Tennessee following upset loss
The college football world was shaken up Saturday night as South Carolina upset No. 5 Tennessee, which seemed like a lock to win out and make the College Football Playoff. Fans and members of the media reacted to the loss throughout the night and Sunday morning. Matt Barrie and Paul Finebaum gave their evaluations of the Vols Sunday.
College football world reacts to terrible Tennessee news
The Tennessee Volunteers received awful injury news on Sunday. Heisman Trophy hopeful and star quarterback Hendon Hooker hurt his knee on Saturday night. The college football world reacted with sadness on Saturday night when the Tennessee quarterback went down. On Sunday, the concern was unfortunately proven justified. Hooker tore his ACL and has played his Read more... The post College football world reacts to terrible Tennessee news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
rockytopinsider.com
Alabama Running Back Commits To Tennessee
Three-star Alabama running back Khalifa Keith committed to Tennessee Sunday afternoon on his Twitter account. Keith’s commitment comes less than a week after Tennessee’s previous lone running back commit — Will Stallings Jr. — de-committed. Keith is coming off a de-commitment himself, backing off his pledge...
College Football World Reacts To Stunning Tennessee Upset Loss
Tennessee's season just went from special to nightmare in the span of just a few hours. The Volunteers suffered an embarrassing upset loss to the Gamecocks of South Carolina this Saturday night. It wasn't even close. Spencer Rattler had a career night, throwing for six touchdowns in the 63-38 victory....
saturdaydownsouth.com
Shane Beamer offers strong response to rumors about South Carolina play-calling in Tennessee game
South Carolina OC Marcus Satterfield hasn’t been too popular with the Gamecock fanbase during his time in Columbia. Satterfield’s unit, though, broke out in a big way Saturday night. South Carolina’s 63 points against Tennessee are the most it has scored in an SEC game since 1995 in...
Finebaum stands up to throw shade at Clemson
Paul Finebaum took time during SEC Network’s weekly, traveling pre-game show to throw some shade at Clemson. During the SEC Nation show -- which was live from the Horseshoe on South (...)
South Carolina football CB Cam Smith’s savage message after locking up Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt
Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt has been a force to be reckoned with in the college football scene. The star wide receiver is the backbone of the Volunteers’ devastating offensive attack. Against South Carolina football team, though, Hyatt was rendered ineffective by the Gamecocks’ defense shutting down his attempts to attack.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirk Herbstreit thanks Hendon Hooker for his contributions to college football
Kirk Herbstreit watched Hendon Hooker in person on Saturday, and understands what the Tennessee quarterback contributed to the Vols this season, as well as college football as a whole. So when the news came out on Sunday that Hooker suffered a torn ACL in his left leg during the loss...
rockytopinsider.com
Star South Carolina Running Back Out Against Tennessee
South Carolina star running back Marshawn Lloyd is out for Saturday night’s showdown between the Vols and Gamecocks at Williams-Brice Stadium. Lloyd is the top threat in a limited South Carolina offense, rushing for 556 yards and nine touchdowns on 100 carries this season. The former five-star recruit has been the bell cow in South Carolina’s offense this season before missing the Gamecocks last two games with the same injury that second year South Carolina coach Shane Beamer said would sideline him against the Vols.
Lee Corso Shares Thoughts on Where Tennessee Will Stand in Final Playoff Rankings
Lee Corso returned to the set of College GameDay today for the first time in several weeks. The long-time voice in the college football world shared high praise for the Vols playoff chances before the show and during the show. The video below shows Corso talking with Kirk Herbstreit ahead of ...
atozsports.com
South Carolina defender has strong message for Tennessee Vols after win over UT
South Carolina Gamecocks cornerback Cam Smith had some words for the Tennessee Vols on Saturday night after UT’s 63-38 loss in Columbia. Specifically, he had a message for Vols wide receiver Jalin Hyatt. Smith was asked about the “trash talk” between himself and Hyatt during the game.
CBS Sports
North Florida vs. South Carolina State: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
Current Records: South Carolina State 0-4; North Florida 0-2 The North Florida Ospreys will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will take on the South Carolina State Bulldogs at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday at UNF Arena. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.
abccolumbia.com
Summer heat study conducted in Midlands uncovers surprising results
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — We are entering the season where we are reaching for our jackets, scarves, and hats, but anyone living in the Midlands is well aware South Carolina summers can get hot and humid. And now, results of a recent heat study are being released with surprising results.
WATE
Knoxville eye doctor fighting vision loss
A Knoxville doctor is leading a clinical trial to fight vision loss. A Knoxville doctor is leading a clinical trial to fight vision loss. High Schoolers compete in Second Annual Construction …. High Schoolers compete in Second Annual Construction Trades Competition. Innocence Project pushes for DNA testing in 23-year-old …
WATE
3 charged following road rage situation
Three people were charged after a road rage incident on Strawberry Plains Pike, according to Knoxville Police Department. Three people were charged after a road rage incident on Strawberry Plains Pike, according to Knoxville Police Department. Inflation impacting holidays. With Thanksgiving less than a week away, NewsNation shows consumers how...
WBIR's Beth Haynes is moving on to new adventures
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For the past two decades, Beth Haynes has touched the lives of so many people in East Tennessee with her Straight from the Heart storytelling. She's put a spotlight on the challenges families face with infertility and the reality of suicide to open up tough, but important, conservations. She has also opened a window into the lives of people in our home who've made lasting impressions with her Homegrown series and work on Live at Five at Four.
Comments / 0