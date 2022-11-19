ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

saturdaydownsouth.com

Hendon Hooker injury update: Tennessee announces QB's injury suffered against South Carolina

Hendon Hooker’s college career is officially over. Tennessee has announced that the Volunteers quarterback tore his ACL in Saturday’s game at South Carolina. Hooker left Saturday’s game in Columbia during the third quarter. ESPN cameras showed that the Tennessee star QB was in immense pain. Sideline reporter Holly Rowe relayed during the game that Hooker had been ruled out of a possible return due to a knee injury.
saturdaydownsouth.com

SEC fines South Carolina and Vanderbilt following upset wins

SEC fines have been a regular sight this season, most notably for Tennessee following the win over Alabama, but the Vols haven’t been the only one. The SEC added to that ledger on Sunday afternoon when it announced that South Carolina and Vanderbilt were each fined for field-storming incidents after wins against Florida and Tennessee. There are 3 levels of fines: $50,000 for a first offense, $100,000 for a second and $250,000 for a third.
rockytopinsider.com

Jeremy Banks Comments on South Carolina Game Absence with Instagram Post

Tennessee senior linebacker Jeremy Banks was out for the game against South Carolina on Saturday night in Columbia. Following the loss to the Gamecocks, Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel said that Banks “just wasn’t available” for this game and that he is “anticipating and hopeful” for next week.
saturdaydownsouth.com

Matt Barrie, Paul Finebaum evaluate Tennessee following upset loss

The college football world was shaken up Saturday night as South Carolina upset No. 5 Tennessee, which seemed like a lock to win out and make the College Football Playoff. Fans and members of the media reacted to the loss throughout the night and Sunday morning. Matt Barrie and Paul Finebaum gave their evaluations of the Vols Sunday.
The Comeback

College football world reacts to terrible Tennessee news

The Tennessee Volunteers received awful injury news on Sunday. Heisman Trophy hopeful and star quarterback Hendon Hooker hurt his knee on Saturday night. The college football world reacted with sadness on Saturday night when the Tennessee quarterback went down. On Sunday, the concern was unfortunately proven justified. Hooker tore his ACL and has played his Read more... The post College football world reacts to terrible Tennessee news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
rockytopinsider.com

Alabama Running Back Commits To Tennessee

Three-star Alabama running back Khalifa Keith committed to Tennessee Sunday afternoon on his Twitter account. Keith’s commitment comes less than a week after Tennessee’s previous lone running back commit — Will Stallings Jr. — de-committed. Keith is coming off a de-commitment himself, backing off his pledge...
rockytopinsider.com

Star South Carolina Running Back Out Against Tennessee

South Carolina star running back Marshawn Lloyd is out for Saturday night’s showdown between the Vols and Gamecocks at Williams-Brice Stadium. Lloyd is the top threat in a limited South Carolina offense, rushing for 556 yards and nine touchdowns on 100 carries this season. The former five-star recruit has been the bell cow in South Carolina’s offense this season before missing the Gamecocks last two games with the same injury that second year South Carolina coach Shane Beamer said would sideline him against the Vols.
CBS Sports

