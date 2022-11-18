Communal Launching New Multi-Use Space in North Park. Communal coffee shop is expanding with a new multifaceted venue called Haven that will serve as a space for events, co-working and shopping off 30th Street and Upas in North Park. The group’s second North Park location will feature a home and wine shop with a selection of organic, natural and biodynamic options that guests can buy to-go or drink onsite during events. Meats and cheeses along with charcuterie pairings like honey, jams and spreads will also be available to purchase.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO