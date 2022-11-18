ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

SD Food News: November 21-25

Communal Launching New Multi-Use Space in North Park. Communal coffee shop is expanding with a new multifaceted venue called Haven that will serve as a space for events, co-working and shopping off 30th Street and Upas in North Park. The group’s second North Park location will feature a home and wine shop with a selection of organic, natural and biodynamic options that guests can buy to-go or drink onsite during events. Meats and cheeses along with charcuterie pairings like honey, jams and spreads will also be available to purchase.
sandiegomagazine.com

Staycation in Style this Holiday Sea-Sun

The weather outside may be frightful everywhere else, but winter in San Diego truly can be the most wonderful time of the year. Park Hyatt Aviara, a luxury Southern California resort located in Carlsbad, is decking the halls for a “sea-sun to celebrate.” With a host of festive holiday offerings open to resort guests and locals alike, there’s no place like home away from home for the holidays at Park Hyatt Aviara.
CARLSBAD, CA

