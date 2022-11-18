Read full article on original website
Empty hotel in downtown Knoxville could become apartments
Hotel Knoxville may soon be the home to more permanent residents after Melrose Knoxville proposed to turn the building into apartments.
East TN Schools closed due to sickness
WATE 6 is providing a list of current school closures.
Former 'Hotel Knoxville' location to be turned into apartments for students and young professionals
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A large slanted building with views of downtown Knoxville is being transformed. The iconic pyramid-shaped building near the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame could soon be an apartment complex for students and young professionals. According to an application for grant funding from the Downtown Knoxville Alliance,...
Rising rent in Knoxville pushes people to move to other cities
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The cost of keeping a roof over your head in Knoxville is rising. Monthly rent averages about $1,500 per month. But what does that mean for people that have lived in the area their entire lives? It could mean they would have to move elsewhere in East Tennessee.
Population growth paves the way for Knox County road work
With thousands moving into Knox County recently, here's how the government is keeping roads safe.
Drive-through light show coming to Townsend
TOWNSEND, Tenn. (WVLT) - In the “Peaceful side of the Smokies,” families can enjoy a new drive-through light show this holiday season. Smoky Mountain Lights: A Peaceful Side Christmas Experience, a new holiday experience, is set to kick off at the Townsend Visitor Center in November and will feature a Smoky Mountain-themed wonder.
Former Marriott to Become Vision Apartments; Funding Requested
It’s been a long and arduous journey for the former Marriott at 501 East Hill Avenue (briefly known as Hotel Knoxville). In October 2020, Melrose Knoxville, LLC (DBA Omni Vision Knoxville) a group based in Beverly Hills, and backed by California billionaire Neil Kadisha, owner of Omninet Capital, purchased the building for $16.8 million. The stated intention at that time was retooling it for a senior care facility. According to a Knoxnews report at the time, Kadisha was also listed as an owner on the Hotel Knoxville deed.
TN twins born from embryos frozen nearly 30 years ago break record
A fertility clinic in Knoxville has broken yet another record through its embryo adoption program, and this time, twins were born.
New data reveals more than a dozen food deserts in Knoxville
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — "Food Desert" is a term used to describe areas where access to healthy and affordable food is limited. Rural and minority communities are disproportionately impacted by food deserts, and according to United Way, that’s certainly the case in Knox County. More than 50,000 people...
Billed by Surprise | Blount Co. veteran's credit lowered more than 50 points because of surprise medical bill
TOWNSEND, Tenn. — A Blount County veteran, Ray Nelson, said his credit score dropped by more than 50 points because of a billing error. Nelson is a 100% disabled veteran because of his service in the First Gulf War. "I was lifting about 20 pounds of gear," Nelson said....
Winter weather in the Smokies
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - For many, this is the perfect time of the year for a hike in the Smokies, but hikers should be ready to interact with snow and ice. The weather can be harsh and some of the largest snows leave piles of the white stuff around. “This...
TDOT announces pre-Turkey Day work, possible lane closures
TDOT has announced the following road projects in East Tennessee:. ANDERSON COUNTY, I-75 South near Mile Marker 126: On Tuesday, November 22, 2022, motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. as crews perform roadway maintenance activities. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.
Dolly Parton, Miley Cyrus team up to ring in the New Year
A Georgia man was arrested in Knoxville Sunday for driving under the influence with a 7-year-old in the car, an incident report obtained by WVLT News said. Tiny Trees program aims to give away 1,000 Christmas trees to ETCH patients this December. Free RAM Clinic coming to Coalfield. Updated: 5...
TDOT announces road projects this week
TDOT said it has planned construction sites in Anderson, Blount and Knox counties. Traffic could be affected by those lane closures.
Grace Baptist Church gives 1,000 turkeys for Thanksgiving
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Grace Baptist Church held its annual "Feeding the 5,000" event for the first time off campus. Thousands of people stood in line at Fulton High school to get a free Thanksgiving meal. Most recent data shows one out of 10 struggles with food insecurity in...
Escaped Monroe County inmate captured in Knox County
A Monroe County inmate worker who escaped Friday night was captured in Monroe County according to Sheriff Tommy Jones.
Oak Ridge Boys celebrating 'Christmas In Tennessee' with dinner show at Opryland
The Oak Ridge Boys are in the holiday spirit as they prepare for the opening of their "Christmas in Tennessee" Dinner Show at the Gaylord Opryland Resort.
Claiborne County students move to remote instruction starting Monday
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. — Due to the rising number of illnesses affecting students and faculty, Claiborne County schools will be on remote instruction on Monday, Nov. 21 and Tuesday, Nov. 22, according to CCS. New state law allows districts to utilize remote instructions in the event of dangerous or...
A colder afternoon for Sunday, before warmer weather returns next week
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Keep those Winter coats handy as we head into Sunday as we get off to one of the coldest starts we’ve seen in several months. Sunshine will stick around for the rest of the weekend and even into the new work week, but changes are arriving just in time for Thanksgiving.
CFB world reacts to Tennessee’s historically disastrous night
Tennessee recovered nicely from its loss to Georgia with a win over Missouri headed into Saturday’s game against South Carolina ranked No. 5. But while the Volunteers entered with realistic hopes of making the College Football Playoff, those hopes were thoroughly squashed by the Gamecocks. The night was a pure disaster for Tennessee. South Carolina’s Read more... The post CFB world reacts to Tennessee’s historically disastrous night appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
