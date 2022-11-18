ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blount County, TN

Drive-through light show coming to Townsend

TOWNSEND, Tenn. (WVLT) - In the “Peaceful side of the Smokies,” families can enjoy a new drive-through light show this holiday season. Smoky Mountain Lights: A Peaceful Side Christmas Experience, a new holiday experience, is set to kick off at the Townsend Visitor Center in November and will feature a Smoky Mountain-themed wonder.
Former Marriott to Become Vision Apartments; Funding Requested

It’s been a long and arduous journey for the former Marriott at 501 East Hill Avenue (briefly known as Hotel Knoxville). In October 2020, Melrose Knoxville, LLC (DBA Omni Vision Knoxville) a group based in Beverly Hills, and backed by California billionaire Neil Kadisha, owner of Omninet Capital, purchased the building for $16.8 million. The stated intention at that time was retooling it for a senior care facility. According to a Knoxnews report at the time, Kadisha was also listed as an owner on the Hotel Knoxville deed.
New data reveals more than a dozen food deserts in Knoxville

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — "Food Desert" is a term used to describe areas where access to healthy and affordable food is limited. Rural and minority communities are disproportionately impacted by food deserts, and according to United Way, that’s certainly the case in Knox County. More than 50,000 people...
Winter weather in the Smokies

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - For many, this is the perfect time of the year for a hike in the Smokies, but hikers should be ready to interact with snow and ice. The weather can be harsh and some of the largest snows leave piles of the white stuff around. “This...
TDOT announces pre-Turkey Day work, possible lane closures

TDOT has announced the following road projects in East Tennessee:. ANDERSON COUNTY, I-75 South near Mile Marker 126: On Tuesday, November 22, 2022, motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. as crews perform roadway maintenance activities. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.
Dolly Parton, Miley Cyrus team up to ring in the New Year

A Georgia man was arrested in Knoxville Sunday for driving under the influence with a 7-year-old in the car, an incident report obtained by WVLT News said. Tiny Trees program aims to give away 1,000 Christmas trees to ETCH patients this December. Free RAM Clinic coming to Coalfield. Updated: 5...
Grace Baptist Church gives 1,000 turkeys for Thanksgiving

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Grace Baptist Church held its annual "Feeding the 5,000" event for the first time off campus. Thousands of people stood in line at Fulton High school to get a free Thanksgiving meal. Most recent data shows one out of 10 struggles with food insecurity in...
CFB world reacts to Tennessee’s historically disastrous night

Tennessee recovered nicely from its loss to Georgia with a win over Missouri headed into Saturday’s game against South Carolina ranked No. 5. But while the Volunteers entered with realistic hopes of making the College Football Playoff, those hopes were thoroughly squashed by the Gamecocks. The night was a pure disaster for Tennessee. South Carolina’s Read more... The post CFB world reacts to Tennessee’s historically disastrous night appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
