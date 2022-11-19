ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Why schools' going back to 'normal' won't work for students of color

National test results released in September 2022 show unprecedented losses in math and reading scores since the pandemic disrupted schooling for millions of children. In response, educational leaders and policymakers across the country are eager to reverse these trends and catch these students back up to where they would have been. But this renewed concern seems to overlook a crucial fact: Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, many schools were failing to adequately serve children of color. As a scholar of racial equity in K-12 education, I see an opportunity to go beyond getting students caught up. Rather than focus only on trying...
Math teachers in virtual classes tend to view girls and Black students as less capable

The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea In virtual classrooms, math teachers deem Black students as less capable than white students. They also view girls as less capable than boys. That’s what we found after we conducted an experiment with 1,000 teachers in schools throughout the United States. For our experiment, we had teachers evaluate student answers to various math problems. Those answers were accompanied by images of different students online. We asked them to tell us how correct the students’ answers were. We also asked them to tell us how capable they thought the...
I’m a first-year teacher. How do I become successful in the classroom?

This is my first year as a teacher and I’m teaching sixth grade, so both my students and I are new to the school. I’m wondering if you have any advice for how to make students feel welcome in a new building? — I’m New Here[Are you a teacher? Submit your question for our advice column here.] Dear I’m New Here,Congratulations and welcome to...
Groom ISD cancels classes due to ‘cases of illness’

GROOM, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Groom Independent School District announced cancellations in their Tuesday class schedule. According to a Facebook post from Groom ISD, classes have been canceled on Tuesday due to “increasing cases of illness throughout the district.” MyHighPlains.com previously reported that Follett ISD canceled Monday classes due to an outbreak of the flu, according […]
6th Cycle of Gemara “Bifnim” Gains Momentum in Schools Across the Country

Excitement swept through over 10 school auditoriums nationwide, as over 600 students joined Gemara Bifnim’s launch event and were introduced to a program empowering them to learn on their own. Excitement swept through over 10 school auditoriums nationwide and in Canada, as over 600 students attended their respective school’s...
Substitute teacher shortage is a nationwide crisis

(NewsNation) — Since the start of the pandemic, teachers across the U.S. have retired early or quit the profession, causing a substitute and teacher shortage. Increased absences have pushed the situation to a breaking point, as schools struggle to fill vacancies. Even before the pandemic, nearly 600,000 substitute teachers...

