Related
techeblog.com
2023 Porsche 911 Dakar Debuts at the LA Auto Show, Limited to 2,500-Units
Limited to 2,500-units worldwide, the 2023 Porsche 911 Dakar debuted at the LA Auto Show today and it will be offered with the Rallye Design Package inspired by the iconic winning car of the 1984 race. What you notice first is that it’s 50mm higher than on a 911 Carrera model with Sport Suspension, and the standard lift system can raise the front / rear an additional 30mm.
fordauthority.com
2024 Ford Mustang GT Coupe: First Real World Photo Gallery
The all-new seventh-generation 2024 Ford Mustang was revealed back in September to quite a bit of fanfare, ushering in the next generation of the iconic pony car. Since then, Ford Authority has spotted a handful of examples of the forthcoming vehicle, including a Mustang EcoBoost convertible, a Mustang EcoBoost coupe and a high-performance Mustang Dark Horse. Now, our photographers spotted a next-gen Ford Mustang GT coupe making the rounds out in public for the first time.
Redesigned Toyota Prius Is a Stylish, Fuel-Sipping Eco Car
Toyota's new Prius and Prius Prime are greener and sportier than ever before.
The Worst Car Brands in America
The U.S. auto industry continues to struggle with poor sales. In September, just over 1 million cars were sold in the United States, a nearly 30% decline compared to five years prior. The effects of COVID and the more recent inflationary period have kept Americans away from the dealership lots and have also caused supply […]
How Much Does it Cost to Charge an Electric Car at a Cracker Barrel?
The cost to charge an electric car at a Cracker Barrel depends on the charger you need and whether you have an EVgo subscription. The post How Much Does it Cost to Charge an Electric Car at a Cracker Barrel? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
I drove electric SUVs from Tesla and Hyundai — and I'd pick the $41,000 Ioniq 5 for its super-fast charging and futuristic looks
The Tesla Model Y has better range and cargo space, but the Hyundai charges faster, is simpler to use, and is $25,000 cheaper.
CNBC
These 10 used cars have held their value the most
While some used cars have maintained their value more than usual, that could shift as prices on pre-owned vehicles continue easing. The model with the least depreciation over the last five years is the Jeep Wrangler, a new study shows. Using your used car as a trade-in when you purchase...
What Does a Red or Yellow Dot on Your Tires Mean?
Do those red and yellow paint dots on tires mean the tires are on sale? Is there something wrong with tires marked with these dots? Do the dots indicate where or when the tires were made?. Nope, nope and nope. They aren’t just weird car features, either. Here’s what’s really...
Is it Better to Buy a Newer Car With High Mileage or an Older Car With Low Mileage?
If you're shopping for a car to replace your current one, is it a good idea to buy a newer one with high mileage or an older one with lower mileage? Check out the answer. The post Is it Better to Buy a Newer Car With High Mileage or an Older Car With Low Mileage? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
wealthinsidermag.com
10 Cars That Lose Most of Their Resale Value in 5 Years
When you buy a new car, its value begins to depreciate — but not as nearly quickly as in the past. For example, 5-year-old used cars sold in 2022 had lost an average of just 33.3% of their value by that point, according to a new analysis by iSeeCars. That’s down from 40% in the 2021 analysis.
How Much Does It Cost to Replace a Battery in an Electric Vehicle (EV) That’s Not Under Warranty?
Many are hesitant to purchase an EV because they know the battery will eventually die. So, when it does how much does it cost to replace the battery without a warranty. The post How Much Does It Cost to Replace a Battery in an Electric Vehicle (EV) That’s Not Under Warranty? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Forgotten Pontiac Concept Car That Still Looks Futuristic Today
The 1980s were a wild time for automotive experimentation, and Pontiac was one of many automakers that introduced an oddly prescient car concept.
torquenews.com
Ford Mechanic Reminds Owners of Faulty Ford F-150 Transmission Problem
Here’s the latest on a reminder by a Ford vehicle expert mechanic about a known faulty Ford F-150 transmission problem that he is still seeing repeatedly in his garage. Plus, how to identify whether you have this problem and what you can do about it before a catastrophe happens.
Can You Plug an Electric Car EV Charger Into Your Dryer Outlet?
If you don't have access to a home charging station, you may have several other options for charging your EV or PHEV. Here's how to know if a dryer outlet is one of them. The post Can You Plug an Electric Car EV Charger Into Your Dryer Outlet? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
tiremeetsroad.com
Honda Lawn Mowers dead, ending production and sales in the United States by 2023
If you want the reliability, performance, and value Honda’s walk-behind lawn mower, now’s the time to buy one. According to a report from Rural Lifestyle Dealer covering an internal Honda Communication originally published on Oct 3, RLD’s confirmed that Honda will end Lawn Mower production at it’s North Carolina manufacturing facility and will exit the US lawn mower market by September 2023.
Carscoops
Watch Motorcyclist Collide Head On With A Deer At 54MPH After Exiting Corner
Hitting an animal while driving can be quite dangerous, even more so if you’re riding a motorcycle. The nerve-wracking moment when a Yamaha motorcycle collided with a deer on a country road in the US was caught on camera. Thankfully the rider is safe, since the heavily damaged bike miraculously stayed on its wheels following the crash.
TEASED: 2024 Toyota Prius Arriving Next Week With bZ-Inspired Looks
Toyota has taken to its social media channels to tease an all-new hybrid model, and our money is on the 2024 Toyota Prius. The current Prius has been on sale since 2015, and with the Corolla Hybrid getting more power for 2023, we questioned the need for the Prius to live on any longer at all. Well, clearly, Toyota had the same train of thought and will be reinventing the Prius entirely if the 'Hybrid Reborn' tagline in the teasers below is anything to go by. These images posted by Toyota Japan seem to be the first clues leading to the official unveiling on November 16th.
How Long Will a Tesla Electric Vehicle Battery Last?
There are a lot of differences between an EV and a traditional gas-powered vehicle. For instance, the battery. How long will a Tesla electric vehicle battery last before it needs to be replaced? While Tesla has been successfully making electric cars for years, there are still a lot of unknowns about old EV batteries. Either … The post How Long Will a Tesla Electric Vehicle Battery Last? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Carlisle Auctions Is Selling a Camaro RS/SS With a 396 and a 4-Speed
Let this Chevy Camaro headline your muscle car collection!. The concept of the American performance car was built on the idea of taking what other countries were doing in Europe and giving it a distinctly American accent, that's code for making it better. Of course, this attitude doesn't stop at the border because the car we are talking about took the passion for being the best and applied it to its fellow American competition. Once described as “a small animal that eats Mustangs”. If you haven't guessed by now, we're talking about the Chevrolet Camaro. More specifically, this is a 1967 Camaro RS/SS fully equipped with the RS package.
This Restored Volkswagen Crew Cab is Selling At OK Classics Auction
This car is being sold by OK Classics. Crew cab pickup trucks are popular vehicles, no doubt. But what’s not as common knowledge is that VW offered crew cabs that mimicked their famous buses, a few decades back. Examples like this impressive restored VW Crew Cab offers two rows of seating and ample cargo room. Up for grabs from OK Auctions is a two owner restored 1966 Volkswagen Crew Cab.
