ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Comments / 0

Related
techeblog.com

2023 Porsche 911 Dakar Debuts at the LA Auto Show, Limited to 2,500-Units

Limited to 2,500-units worldwide, the 2023 Porsche 911 Dakar debuted at the LA Auto Show today and it will be offered with the Rallye Design Package inspired by the iconic winning car of the 1984 race. What you notice first is that it’s 50mm higher than on a 911 Carrera model with Sport Suspension, and the standard lift system can raise the front / rear an additional 30mm.
fordauthority.com

2024 Ford Mustang GT Coupe: First Real World Photo Gallery

The all-new seventh-generation 2024 Ford Mustang was revealed back in September to quite a bit of fanfare, ushering in the next generation of the iconic pony car. Since then, Ford Authority has spotted a handful of examples of the forthcoming vehicle, including a Mustang EcoBoost convertible, a Mustang EcoBoost coupe and a high-performance Mustang Dark Horse. Now, our photographers spotted a next-gen Ford Mustang GT coupe making the rounds out in public for the first time.
24/7 Wall St.

The Worst Car Brands in America

The U.S. auto industry continues to struggle with poor sales. In September, just over 1 million cars were sold in the United States, a nearly 30% decline compared to five years prior. The effects of COVID and the more recent inflationary period have kept Americans away from the dealership lots and have also caused supply […]
CNBC

These 10 used cars have held their value the most

While some used cars have maintained their value more than usual, that could shift as prices on pre-owned vehicles continue easing. The model with the least depreciation over the last five years is the Jeep Wrangler, a new study shows. Using your used car as a trade-in when you purchase...
Reader's Digest

What Does a Red or Yellow Dot on Your Tires Mean?

Do those red and yellow paint dots on tires mean the tires are on sale? Is there something wrong with tires marked with these dots? Do the dots indicate where or when the tires were made?. Nope, nope and nope. They aren’t just weird car features, either. Here’s what’s really...
wealthinsidermag.com

10 Cars That Lose Most of Their Resale Value in 5 Years

When you buy a new car, its value begins to depreciate — but not as nearly quickly as in the past. For example, 5-year-old used cars sold in 2022 had lost an average of just 33.3% of their value by that point, according to a new analysis by iSeeCars. That’s down from 40% in the 2021 analysis.
torquenews.com

Ford Mechanic Reminds Owners of Faulty Ford F-150 Transmission Problem

Here’s the latest on a reminder by a Ford vehicle expert mechanic about a known faulty Ford F-150 transmission problem that he is still seeing repeatedly in his garage. Plus, how to identify whether you have this problem and what you can do about it before a catastrophe happens.
tiremeetsroad.com

Honda Lawn Mowers dead, ending production and sales in the United States by 2023

If you want the reliability, performance, and value Honda’s walk-behind lawn mower, now’s the time to buy one. According to a report from Rural Lifestyle Dealer covering an internal Honda Communication originally published on Oct 3, RLD’s confirmed that Honda will end Lawn Mower production at it’s North Carolina manufacturing facility and will exit the US lawn mower market by September 2023.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Carscoops

Watch Motorcyclist Collide Head On With A Deer At 54MPH After Exiting Corner

Hitting an animal while driving can be quite dangerous, even more so if you’re riding a motorcycle. The nerve-wracking moment when a Yamaha motorcycle collided with a deer on a country road in the US was caught on camera. Thankfully the rider is safe, since the heavily damaged bike miraculously stayed on its wheels following the crash.
CarBuzz.com

TEASED: 2024 Toyota Prius Arriving Next Week With bZ-Inspired Looks

Toyota has taken to its social media channels to tease an all-new hybrid model, and our money is on the 2024 Toyota Prius. The current Prius has been on sale since 2015, and with the Corolla Hybrid getting more power for 2023, we questioned the need for the Prius to live on any longer at all. Well, clearly, Toyota had the same train of thought and will be reinventing the Prius entirely if the 'Hybrid Reborn' tagline in the teasers below is anything to go by. These images posted by Toyota Japan seem to be the first clues leading to the official unveiling on November 16th.
MotorBiscuit

How Long Will a Tesla Electric Vehicle Battery Last?

There are a lot of differences between an EV and a traditional gas-powered vehicle. For instance, the battery. How long will a Tesla electric vehicle battery last before it needs to be replaced? While Tesla has been successfully making electric cars for years, there are still a lot of unknowns about old EV batteries. Either … The post How Long Will a Tesla Electric Vehicle Battery Last? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Motorious

Carlisle Auctions Is Selling a Camaro RS/SS With a 396 and a 4-Speed

Let this Chevy Camaro headline your muscle car collection!. The concept of the American performance car was built on the idea of taking what other countries were doing in Europe and giving it a distinctly American accent, that's code for making it better. Of course, this attitude doesn't stop at the border because the car we are talking about took the passion for being the best and applied it to its fellow American competition. Once described as “a small animal that eats Mustangs”. If you haven't guessed by now, we're talking about the Chevrolet Camaro. More specifically, this is a 1967 Camaro RS/SS fully equipped with the RS package.
LAKELAND, FL
Motorious

This Restored Volkswagen Crew Cab is Selling At OK Classics Auction

This car is being sold by OK Classics. Crew cab pickup trucks are popular vehicles, no doubt. But what’s not as common knowledge is that VW offered crew cabs that mimicked their famous buses, a few decades back. Examples like this impressive restored VW Crew Cab offers two rows of seating and ample cargo room. Up for grabs from OK Auctions is a two owner restored 1966 Volkswagen Crew Cab.

Comments / 0

Community Policy