Hammond, LA

Renaissance Fest! Great fun for one and all

By Raeven Poole
 2 days ago

HAMMOND, La. ( WGNO ) — HUZZAH! The Louisiana Renaissance Festival has begun! The fair lads and ladies from far and wide have come to partake in the festivities.

Princesses, Vikings, fairies, and wizards bid each other good morrow (morning) as they entered the festival gates. Beautiful gowns and hand-crafted costumes lingered about the woods on the misty morning of the second weekend of the festival.

For some, it’s a tradition. One couple says they’ve been gracing the RenFest grounds for almost 30 years.

Hear ye! Hear ye! Feasting on Fest Food at Renaissance Festival

“We have been coming here since the ’90s and it’s just a fun free way to enjoy yourself, meet lots of great people, great vendors, great food, all around just a fantastic place to bring your family and have a really great day,” said Lady Julie.

Many first-timers grabbed a turkey leg and greeted the queen as she promenaded about on her way to tea with the Mad Hatter.

Even with all of the wondrous attractions and eye-catching creations, when asked what is the best part about the festival, everyone said the people.

“The people that are involved and work here and just getting to know everyone. It is its own society. We’ve met a lot of friends here over the years,” said Matt Costner.

Battle cries rang out with the songs of the warriors while knights in training prepared for combat.

4 alarms? 5 alarms? On fire & on stage at Ren Fest

Come with your credence and come with your fire. Come wreak your vengence ascend with me higher. If you seek deliverance, ill be your savior. War is my name!

Valkyrik

"If you seek deliverance, I'll be your savior. War is my name" sang

Festival goers stayed until the firing of the last cannon signaling the end of another magical day and as the dragons slept the villagers awaited the next break of day to do it all over again.

