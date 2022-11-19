Read full article on original website
‘He Is Back!’: NBA Fans Are In Shock After Another Monster Game From Ben Simmons
Ben Simmons lived up to his All-Star level of talent by leading the Brooklyn Nets to a strong win over the Memphis Grizzlies.
Kawhi Leonard Doesn't Think Tim Duncan Is A Good Coach
Kawhi Leonard drops truth bomb on Tim Duncan's coaching career.
NBA Insider Reveals Five Players The Warriors Could Target In James Wiseman Trade
The Warriors could trade James Wiseman to improve their roster.
Draymond Green singles out notable teammate as a bad defender
The Warriors have struggled to a 6-9 start. Maybe that's because the team's relationships are struggling. Golden State is winless on the road and 27th in the league in defense. According to ESPN's Kendra Andrews, both Stephen Curry and head coach Steve Kerr think the team is lacking togetherness. Kerr said the Warriors lack a "commitment to the group." For a team that usually has excellent communication and connectivity on defense, it's a marked change this year. And some of the disconnection is evident in what Draymond Green said about the team's good defenders.
NBA trainer Rob McClanaghan, 43, who's worked with Steph Curry, LeBron James and Kevin Durant is arrested on drugging and rape charge
A trainer who's worked with multiple NBA stars has been arrested and charged with rape and drugging for intercourse, according to a Boston Police Department statement. Rob McClanaghan, 43, has a list of previous clients which include Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant and Golden State Warriors champ Steph Curry, according to his website.
Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
Kobe Bryant Revealed That He Was Angry At Shaquille O'Neal For Saying The Lakers Only Won 3 Rings Because Of Him
The Los Angeles Lakers have always been a phenomenal team in the NBA. Of course, we need to count out their current form as they have been struggling a lot since the era of Jeanie Buss began. But prior to that, the Purple and Gold were always one of the top teams in the league.
Coach K comes out in support of Kyrie Irving in light of his recent controversies -"I'm in his corner"
Kyrie has a friend in Coach K since the former head coach of Duke extended his support to one of his favorite point guards
Isiah Thomas says the Chicago Bulls were a team that cried the most because of the physicality in the NBA
Thomas says the Chicago Bulls were the only team that consistently complained about physicality and getting hit on the court
Kyrie Irving Reportedly Went 'Above And Beyond' To Fix Relationship With Brooklyn Nets
Kyrie Irving reportedly did much more than expected to fix his complex relationship with the Brooklyn Nets.
Kyrie Irving Donates $50,000 to Shanquella Robinson’s GoFundMe
You may have seen the recent hashtags, #justiceforquella. Sadly, that pertains to the story of Shanquella Robinson whose life was taken during a trip in Cabo, Mexico. Robinson while on a group trip was alleged to have passed away from alcohol poisoning however, an autopsy revealed injuries to her back and spinal cord. Later, a video surfaced of Shanquella being attacked while clearly inebriated.
When Michael Jordan told Derek Harper there was nothing he could do to stop him
When MJ is on, there’s very little anyone can do to stop him.
Ben Simmons Posts A Message On His Instagram After The Nets' Close Win Against The Trail Blazers
Since joining the Brooklyn Nets, Ben Simmons' career has been going downward. Last season, he couldn't play even a single game for the Nets due to recovering from his injuries. Many people claimed that Simmons faked his injuries, but he clapped back at those people recently. Either way, Simmons didn't...
"I never understood why a team 72-10...would have only two All-Stars"-Toni Kukoc subtly fumed over not earning an All-Star
The "Croatian Sensation" feels he should've been an All-Star when the Bulls were on the top of the world.
Golden State Warriors Make 2 Roster Moves Ahead Of Sunday's Game
On Sunday, the Golden State Warriors recalled two players from the G League.
Here's What Ben Simmons Said After The Nets Beat The Trail Blazers
Ben Simmons met with the media after the Brooklyn Nets beat the Portland Trail Blazers.
Kawhi Leonard Reveals Relationship With Gregg Popovich
LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard had a difficult breakup with the San Antonio Spurs. Despite this, Leonard still has love for Gregg Popovich. Speaking with reporters after Saturday night's win over the Spurs, Leonard credited Popovich for helping make him the player he is today. "He's the reason why I'm...
Video emerges of Montrezl Harrell, Thanasis Antetokounmpo confrontation
More content continues to trickle in from Philadelphia’s “Laddergate 2022.”. After the Philadelphia 76ers’ 110-102 victory at home over the Milwaukee Bucks, Sixers big man Montrezl Harrell had a bizarre incident with Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. The former NBA MVP Antetokounmpo was attempting to get in some postgame work on his free throws, but Harrell emerged and took Antetokounmpo’s basketball away (video here).
Montrezl Harrell gives his side of incident with Giannis Antetokounmpo
There are always two sides to every story, and Montrezl Harrell is giving his. The Philadelphia 76ers big man Harrell was involved in an odd incident with Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo after Friday’s game in Philly (which the 76ers won 110-102). Antetokounmpo was trying to get in extra work on his free throws when Harrell approached him and took away the ball that Antetokounmpo was using to shoot, refusing to give it back.
Ben Simmons: 'I'm Coming, I'm Getting There'
The Brooklyn Nets swingman Ben Simmons is finding his stride on the hardwood.
