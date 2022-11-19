Detroit man accused of torturing ex girlfriend’s dog on video arraigned, extradited

DETROIT (WWJ) A Detroit man accused of breaking into his former girlfriend’s home, stealing and torturing her dog, has been extradited to Ohio to await trial.

Julius Holley, 55, was arraigned Friday in Wayne County on: second degree home invasion, a 15-year felony, one count of first degree killing and torturing of animals, a 10-year-felony, one count of larceny in a building, a four-year felony and one count of stalking, a one-year misdemeanor.

The Department of Attorney General, Dana Nessel, says Holley broke into his ex girlfriend’s home and took her Yorkshire terrier mix dog, along with other items from her home. Nessel’s office said Holley took videos of himself beating and torturing the dog, and sent them to the victim.

The dog was left in a bucket next to the house, and was eventually taken to the Michigan Humane Society, according to the Attorney General’s office

“In Michigan, a person that tortures or kills a pet with the intent to cause mental suffering or distress to a person, or to exert control over a person, is guilty of a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison,” Nessel’s office wrote in the press release.

CEO Matt Pepper of the Michigan Humane Society said they were “proud” to partner with The Department of Attorney General in the cruelty investigation, adding the Humane Society is also “a safe haven for animals in times of crisis.

Holley is being held on a $200,000 cash/surety bond, and was arraigned on an outstanding 2019 warrant. For that, he was given a $500,000 cash/surety bond.

Holley is slated to be back in court on Monday.

Pepper added: “I’m happy to say that the dog involved in this, after receiving medical care from our team, is doing very well and has returned home.”