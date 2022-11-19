ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Couple who swindled $18 million in COVID relief discovered in tiny European village

By Mark Menard
 2 days ago

They lived on the lam for over a year but a couple who swindled tens of millions of dollars was finally located and arrested in a small European country.

Californians Richard Ayvazyan, 44, and Marietta Terabelian, 38, were convicted of leading a conspiracy to create multiple made-up businesses and utilize fake documents to falsely acquire COVID-19 relief loans.

The amount they are said to have illegally borrowed: over $20 million.

Ayvazyan and Terabelian, who fled the country after their convictions, are believed to be members of a larger group who aided them in the scam.

The pair was found in Montenegro and will now be extradited to the U.S. to serve prison sentences that were doled out in absentia, according to the Department of Justice.

Ayvazyan was sentenced to 17 years in prison. Terabelian’s sentence was six years in prison.

Comments / 32

Olivia
1d ago

I'm so confused about this story for one how do you give anybody $18 million?? And the most confusing part is they have 18 million and they couldn't hide any better than that??

Reply(1)
19
Grady Sanders
1d ago

...the government has to have better controls....tired of wasteful spending by our government and when they feel like it..raise my taxes...to account for their incompetence....nuff said...

Reply(6)
15
Corey Andrews
2d ago

lol its always the ppl who need it don't get it & the ones who aren't suppose to get it that gets it.

Reply
17
