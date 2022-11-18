Read full article on original website
40-year-old Bay Area restaurant Windy City just served its last deep-dish pizza
"Windy City is the real thing."
Oakland restaurant gives away free pho in the spirit of the holiday
Monster Pho has done this giveaway as their way of showing gratitude to the community that has supported this small business throughout the worst of the pandemic.
Get Your Dumplings To Go at Chinatown’s Good Mong Kok Bakery
Dim sum restaurants, with their wheeled carts, expertly snipped noodles and rituals around tea—don’t pour your own!—are among the most magical exponents of Cantonese cuisine. That degree of romance is not quite present at Good Mong Kok Bakery, a takeout-only dim sum spot on a block of Stockton Street that was reduced practically to rubble by the construction of the Central Subway.
Richmond’s favorite burger shop hosts Thanksgiving giveaway
Phila Burger Station, which serves up some of East Bay’s best burgers, is also a place where local families in need can fetch free turkeys and all the fixings ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. On Sunday, community organizations and volunteers gathered to host the fourth annual charity event in...
Red Party Cup Doubles as Drainpipe for SF’s New $2B Central Subway
Red plastic party cups—popular at college parties—have been spotted being used for drainpipes at one station along San Francisco’s new $2 billion Central Subway line. Riders took to social media to share photos and video of what appeared to be a classic Solo party cup spouting water during the subway’s first weekend of service.
Gumbo Social is Opening a Brick-and-Mortar Eatery in Bayview
Owner Dontaye Ball says that he aims to hold a soft opening for Gumbo Social in early February, ideally before Mardi Gras.
MICHAEL MINA & AYESHA CURRY’S INTERNATIONAL SMOKE ANNOUNCES NEW LEAD BARTENDER AND RESTAURANT MANAGER
International Smoke, the nationally-recognized collaboration between award-winning chef Michael Mina and renowned restaurateur, chef, author, philanthropist, host, producer and entrepreneur Ayesha Curry, is pleased to announce the promotion of Jorge Delgado to Lead Bartender and new hire Desireé Haines as Restaurant Manager. Located in San Francisco’s South of Market neighborhood, International Smoke recognizes fire as the heart of cooking, with every country and culture sharing that same culinary spark! The restaurant spotlights wood fired steaks, seafood, ribs and vegetable preparations alongside a creative and inventive list of cocktails, wine, beer and more.
22 Fun Things to Do This Week (11.21.22)
Move your feet before you eat by joining a turkey trot on Thanksgiving morning. We rounded up the best ways to spend Thanksgiving week in the Bay Area including volunteer events, World Cup watch parties, seasonal cocktails, The Godfather with the SF Symphony, the Black Women's Roots Festival, and the debut of San Francisco's new Central Subway.
Talented San Francisco street artist battles demons to escape homelessness
SAN FRANCISCO -- A San Francisco street artist has made an incredible turnaround that is still a work in progress after falling into, and then clawing his way out of homelessness.There is so much beauty in Daniel McClenon's art -- a beauty that belies the often ugly reality of his life on the street."I would just set my canvas against the wall and kind of turn my back and put the tip jar behind me. And I would just lock onto the canvas and just draw. And whether there was money in my tip jar at the end of the...
Jack in the Box offering special for ‘Blackout Wednesday’
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Jack in the Box is offering a buy-one-get-one free special for “Thanksgiving Eve,” which the fast food giant isn’t alone in terming “Blackout Wednesday.” “Thanksgiving is fine, but at Jack in the Box we’re way more excited for Thanksgiving Eve,” a press release stated. “A night of reuniting with all friends […]
Party Over: SF Removes Red Plastic Cups From Central Subway Station Drain Holes
The red plastic party cups spotted in drain holes at one station along San Francisco’s new $2 billion Central Subway line have been removed. Riders shared photos and video on social media of classic party cup—best known for use at college ragers—spouting water during the subway’s first weekend of service.
13 Novels and Memoirs Set in SF for the Bookworm on Your Gift List
With its jagged hills, eccentric characters and iconic landmarks, San Francisco is one of the world’s most recognizable cities. According to a recent analysis of popular book settings, novelists play an important role in keeping the city in the spotlight—San Francisco is the fourth most popular U.S. setting for fiction writers.
Inside the oldest house in San Francisco's Richmond District, which just hit the market
"There's been a lot of curiosity about this house."
15 San Francisco Slow Streets on Track To Become Permanent
San Francisco is poised to make permanent 15 Slow Streets—corridors where commuter traffic is limited to prioritize bicyclists and pedestrians. The corridors were deemed the most successful of the Slow Streets introduced during the Covid pandemic, according to the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency. While neighborhood traffic is permitted...
10 Worthwhile Places to Eat and Drink in Walnut Creek
The Walnut Creek area is awash in smaller, local chains — and, honestly, it makes sense, given the larger restaurant spaces, (somewhat) plentiful parking, and hot summer (and not-too-cold winter) weather perfect for outdoor patios and strolling the Main Street drag. Still, there are a number of homegrown favorites worth trying while you’re in the area, whether you’re shopping around Broadway Plaza or some other reason that brings you to this region. Here’s where to snag a bite to eat when Cheesecake Factory doesn’t quite fit your food needs.
Sourdough & Co. is Opening an Outpost on Napa Street
The upcoming Sonoma shop is part of a substantial Sourdough & Co. expansion — it's one of 17 new locations planned for California.
1 arrested for stabbing in busy Oakland shopping area
OAKLAND, Calif. - An Oakland resident was arrested for allegedly stabbing another resident in a busy shopping area in Oakland Monday morning, police said Tuesday. The stabbing occurred just before 11:30 a.m. in the 3200 block of Lakeshore Avenue near Lake Merritt. Officers responded and located the victim who had...
Longtime benefactor donates 679 turkeys to St. Anthony's Dining Room in S.F.
SAN FRANCISCO -- For many, the holiday season is a time for giving to those who are less fortunate and that's especially true right before Thanksgiving. In San Francisco's Tenderloin District, one donation has risen above the rest and shows what one committed individual can accomplish.On Saturday, the St Anthony's Foundation building was once again bustling with activity after a long COVID hiatus. This time, volunteers were putting together hundreds of hygiene kits to hand out to the people who call the Tenderloin home."Feels good. It's good to treat people well," said volunteer Chris Wibfli.As he watched them work, St....
‘A Taylor Swift Rave’ Coming to Downtown San Francisco
Swifties rejoice! If you missed your chance to nab tickets to The Eras Tour—which sold out instantaneously last week—you can still shake it off to all of Tay Tay’s biggest hits at the recently announced “Taylor Rave,” which comes to San Francisco’s August Hall on Feb. 3. (See the flyer below the info box.)
Day Around the Bay: Downtown Whole Foods in SF Now Requires Receipt to Use Restrooms
Citing an increase in shoplifting and instance of drug use, the bathrooms at the Whole Foods location at 1185 Market Street are now only open to customers. The new bathroom rules come after the downtown location dramatically cut operating hours amid instances of violence and retail theft; shoppers must scan a QR code found to gain entry to the restrooms... after they've shown on-site security their receipt. [SF Standard]
