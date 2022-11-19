Texans are urged to think twice before drinking and driving this holiday season. Last year between December 1 and January 1 a total of 98 people were killed and 236 were injured in drunk driving crashes in Texas. Six of those killed were in Austin. Overall 23 percent of traffic deaths during that month involved drunk driving. This year TxDOT is reminding people: Drive Sober. No Regrets.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO