Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Austin
2 injured in 3-vehicle collision in E Austin
Two people were injured in a three-vehicle crash in east Austin Sunday afternoon. The Austin Police Department and the Austin Fire Department responded to the scene on Manor Road near the intersection of Susquehanna Lane just before 4 p.m. Austin-Travis County EMS took one adult patient to Dell Seton Medical...
APD: 1 adult injured at shooting in northeast Austin
Austin-Travis County EMS said they transported one adult with critical, life-threatening injuries to a local trauma center.
SWAT called to assist APD in serving arson warrant
Austin Police said SWAT had to be called to an apartment complex in southeast Austin Friday afternoon while it was serving a felony warrant.
1 dead after gunfire exchange with Round Rock police
The Round Rock Police Department said a man was dead after a police shooting Sunday morning in the 3000 block of Bradford Park Drive.
Police looking for possible witnesses to downtown Austin shooting
The Austin Police Department is looking for two witnesses who may have been near a downtown Austin shooting on Oct. 15.
Austin Police launches no refusal for Thanksgiving
According to APD, the operation allows officers to apply for blood search warrants if drivers suspected of DWI refuse to do a breath test.
Man in custody following SWAT callout in southeast Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — A man is in custody Friday night following a SWAT callout in southeast Austin. According to the Austin Police Department, the incident started when officials served a felony warrant at an apartment complex around 6936 E. Ben White Boulevard on Friday afternoon. Officials were serving a...
CBS Austin
One person seriously injured in N Austin shooting
AUSTIN, Texas — Saturday afternoon, a man was seriously injured in a shooting in north Austin. ALSO | Man injured in NE Austin shooting, suspect at large. The Austin Police Department said they answered the call reporting the shooting at 1:02 p.m. Then officers arrived at 9010 Galewood Dr....
CBS Austin
Arson suspect in custody after SWAT call to SE Austin apartments
AUSTIN, Texas — A known arson suspect was taken into custody following a SWAT call to a southeast Austin apartment complex Friday night, the Austin Police Department said. The Austin Fire Department went to The Oaks at Ben White Apartments located at 6936 East Ben White Boulevard to serve a felony warrant at around 4:15 p.m. and asked the police department to assist in apprehending the suspect.
1 hurt in north Austin shooting Saturday afternoon
Austin Police Department said they responded to a call for multiple shots fired just after 1 p.m. Saturday. It happened at 9010 Galewood Drive in north Austin.
4 arrested in connection with ‘dozens’ of storage unit burglaries
The burglaries "resulted in thousands of dollars in property theft," APD said in a statement.
CBS Austin
TxDOT urges sober holiday driving after 98 Texans killed last December
Texans are urged to think twice before drinking and driving this holiday season. Last year between December 1 and January 1 a total of 98 people were killed and 236 were injured in drunk driving crashes in Texas. Six of those killed were in Austin. Overall 23 percent of traffic deaths during that month involved drunk driving. This year TxDOT is reminding people: Drive Sober. No Regrets.
KWTX
Early morning police presence in Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is currently investigating a situation Sunday morning. Authorities along with the Killeen Fire Department responded to a call around 8:50 a.m. Nov. 20 in the 2600 block of Andover Drive. This is developing. We currently have a team en route.
One dead following domestic disturbance call in Round Rock
ROUND ROCK, Texas — The Round Rock Police Department (RRPD) responded to a domestic disturbance that left one person dead early Sunday morning. At 12:15 a.m. on Nov. 20, the RRPD received a call regarding a domestic disturbance at a home in the 3000 block of Bradford Park Drive. The caller to the dispatch line stated that the disturbance had been physical and there was a1-year-old baby in the home.
fox7austin.com
Police need help identifying 2 Downtown Austin shooting witnesses
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police need help identifying two people who may have witnessed a shooting in Downtown Austin on Saturday, October 15. Investigators say at 1:51 a.m. near the intersection of 6th and Trinity Street, someone was shot in the leg. The shooter fired a single shot from Neches...
KXAN
Texas LGBTQ+ leaders denounce ‘senseless acts of violence’ post-Colorado shooting
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Several Central Texas and state-level LGBTQ+ organizations have spoken out in the wake of an overnight mass shooting at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ+ night club that left at least 5 dead and 25 wounded. The shooting happened just before midnight at Club Q, an LGBTQ+ night...
Police looking for person of interest in missing persons case
Surveillance footage shows the man (pictured) with missing person Justin Haden several times the day before Haden was last seen.
everythinglubbock.com
Mystery of exploding toilet at Texas dental office
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Maggie Kieffer works at the front desk at Circle C Dental in south Austin. On Tuesday morning, the 31 year old headed to work to open the office as she usually does, but when she arrived, Kieffer immediately recognized that something was off. “There was this...
2 in custody after car burglaries at central Austin apartment complex
Austin Police said two men are in custody Friday morning after allegedly breaking into cars in a parking garage at an apartment complex in central Austin.
fox7austin.com
Williamson County Constable asks people to stop illegally dumping
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas - Officials with Precinct 4 of the Williamson County Constable's Office say illegal dumping is a problem, and it needs to stop. "It's a constant struggle on the east side of the county," Lt. Mike Pendley with the Williamson County Constable's Office said. He says they get...
Comments / 3