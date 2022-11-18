Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
krcgtv.com
AmeriCorps volunteers help Habitat for Humanity and Food Bank of Central and NE Missouri
COLUMBIA — A group of young volunteers from across the country were in Columbia Friday helping 2 charitable organizations. AmeriCorps volunteers served both the Food Bank of Central and Northeast Missouri as well as Show Me Central Habitat for Humanity. A group of 12 AmeriCorps volunteers were spending 6...
Perry Restaurant Named One of the 7 Best Steakhouses in Missouri
It's nice to get a shout out and a Perry restaurant got some super recognition from a national site which was naming what they believe are the 7 best steakhouses in Missouri. Congrats to the Rustic Oak Cabin Restaurant in Perry, Missouri for making Only In Your State's new article documenting what they say are the 7 best steakhouses in Missouri. It appears they were impressed with the variety of steaks and I can honestly say that I've never met a steak I didn't like, but that's just me.
KOMU
Thanksgiving travelers stranded at Columbia Regional Airport, shuttled to St. Louis
When Catalina Echeverry, Noa Chen and Sydney Rushing entered the new Columbia Regional Airport terminal at 5 a.m. on Friday, they had no idea they would be stuck in an airport with no food for hours. The delayed American Airlines flight to Dallas was scheduled to take off at 6:20...
‘Look completely innocuous’: See how a Missouri company is building bulletproof furniture for schools
SULLIVAN, Mo. — 5 On Your Side is helping to search for solutions for the nationwide active shooter crisis in our schools. In the past, we’ve brought you stories about bulletproof furniture and shatter-proof windows in schools. On a November Monday morning in Sullivan, Missouri, Paul Alexander took...
Stolen Lowe’s truck found in Maries County
MARIES COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Maries County Sheriff's deputy allegedly came across a Lowe’s delivery truck stolen from Jefferson City on the side of Highway 63 with passengers in it Thursday morning, according to a Facebook post by the Maries County Sheriff. He detained the driver and passenger then contacted the Jefferson City Police Department. The post Stolen Lowe’s truck found in Maries County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Washington Missourian
MoDOT to host meeting on Route 100 study
The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) is hosting a public information meeting Thursday, Dec. 1 to share the results of a traffic study it commissioned to improve traffic flow and safety along a nine-mile stretch of Highway 100 from St. Johns Road to Route AT. The open-house style meeting will...
Missouri man sentenced to 30 years for deadly Audrain County home invasion
A Kirksville, Missouri, man was sentenced to three decades in prison Friday in the 2020 death of an Audrain County man. The post Missouri man sentenced to 30 years for deadly Audrain County home invasion appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Undercover agent thwarts large meth deal in Franklin County
A St. Louis man attempted to purchase 40 pounds of methamphetamine in Franklin County before an undercover agent thwarted the transaction and arrested him.
krcgtv.com
Columbia Police respond to armed individual causing disturbance
COLUMBIA — Columbia Police responded to an incident Saturday night involving an armed individual causing a disturbance. According to a release from the department, police responded at approximately 7:45 p.m, to the 1400 block of Bass Avenue. While the individual was armed, he had made no threats. The situation...
myleaderpaper.com
Park Hills woman arrested for allegedly hitting a pedestrian near De Soto
A Park Hills woman was arrested after she was driving a car on Hwy. 67 north of Oakvale Road southeast of De Soto and allegedly struck a Columbia man who was pushing a stranded car toward the right shoulder. He was seriously injured, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At...
krcgtv.com
Man sentenced to 30 years in prison for fatal June 2020 home invasion in Mexico
A 25-year-old Kirksville man was sentenced to 30 years in prison for a June 2020 murder during a home invasion in Mexico, MO. Judge Scott Hayes sentenced Sadiq Moore Friday in Randolph County Court on a change of venue from Audrain County. A jury convicted Moore of Murder in the...
Freight train hits oversize load on tracks in Monroe County
A freight train hit a truck pulling an oversize load on a track in Paris, Missouri, on Thursday. The post Freight train hits oversize load on tracks in Monroe County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Power restored to over 2,000 in Columbia who lost it Saturday afternoon
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Over 2,000 customers in Columbia were without power for a few hours Saturday afternoon. All in the central Columbia area. The outage started around 3 p.m. and was resolved two hours later. The power outage was first noticed just after Columbia fire crews responded to a small grass fire on Redwood Road. Firefighters The post Power restored to over 2,000 in Columbia who lost it Saturday afternoon appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Lincoln County family falls victim to extreme identity theft
MOSCOW MILLS, Mo. — A Lincoln County woman says an extreme case of identity theft has turned her life upside down. For Shannon Coleman, the last few months have been a struggle that she can only describe in one way. “A nightmare,” Coleman said. “A traumatic nightmare.”
Reports: A Freight Train Hit a Semi Near Paris, Missouri Thursday
There are multiple reports that a freight train derailed near Paris, Missouri late Thursday morning with at least 5 or six train cars involved. KTVO is one of the news outlets reporting that a Norfolk Western freight train derailed at approximately 11am Thursday morning. They say that Justin Dunn, a sergeant with the Missouri Highway Patrol confirmed that a train heading west hit a semi causing at least 5 or 6 train cars to derail.
Sentencing set for man convicted in deadly 2020 Mexico home invasion
RANDOLPH COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A man found guilty in a deadly 2020 Mexico home invasion is set to get sentenced Friday in Randolph County. Judge Scott Hayes is scheduled to sentence Sadiq Moore, of Kirksville, on several charges including second-degree murder at 9 a.m. In April, an Audrain County jury convicted Moore in the death The post Sentencing set for man convicted in deadly 2020 Mexico home invasion appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
muddyrivernews.com
Hannibal firefighters need approximately 15 minutes to extinguish early Saturday morning fire
HANNIBAL, Mo. — The Hannibal Fire Department was dispatched at 12:32 a.m. Saturday by 911 for a report of a structure fire at 1219 Center. Initially, all three stations responded with eight personnel. Upon arrival, fire units saw fire and smoke showing from the second floor of the structure. All occupants were out of the structure upon arrival of fire crews.
CPD Responds to reports of an armed individual causing a disturbance
COLUMBIA, Mo. The Columbia Police Department responded to reports of an armed individual causing a disturbance Saturday evening. CPD responded to the 1400 block of Bass Avenue at 7:45 p.m. Officers report that while the individual was armed, he did not make any threats. CPD said the situation was resolved without any incident and the The post CPD Responds to reports of an armed individual causing a disturbance appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Marquette High School evacuates after second social media threat this week
After a social media bomb threat against the school on Thursday, the school was threatened again, this time with the threat being Airdropped to a student who then reported it. The school has dismissed for the day.
krcgtv.com
Civil case ends for dozens of individuals in Daniel Santulli case
The family of a University of Missouri student closed the books on a civil case that included more than two dozen defendants. According to online court records, the case was dismissed against the last defendant sued for damages by the family of Daniel Santulli. A lawsuit filed in January of...
Comments / 0