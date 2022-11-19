ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Study shows support for medical marijuana growing in SC

By Emma Withrow
Queen City News
Queen City News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zUarc_0jGLKhqy00

SOUTH CAROLINA (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Despite being one of the most conservative states in the Country, a new poll says most South Carolina voters want certain abortion rights.

The abortion issue played a significant role in the midterm elections, and the poll from Winthrop University sought out how voters feel about abortion in various circumstances.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

92% of democrats and 80% of republicans said a woman should be able to get an abortion if her life or health is in danger because of the pregnancy.

If the pregnancy resulted from rape, 75% of republicans and 92% of democrats said the woman should be able to get an abortion.

As for support for abortions if the baby is going to be born with severe disabilities or health problems: 81% of democrats say it should be legal, and less than half of republicans agree.

Regarding a woman obtaining an abortion for no reason, 75% of democrats say yes, and around 75% of republicans say no.

Vicki Ringer, PIO for Planned Parenthood South Atlantic, wasn’t surprised by these results.

“Even republicans and people who identify as Trump supporters largely believed that abortion should remain legal in South Carolina; their biggest response in every poll that we’ve seen is that the government should stay out of these personal decisions,” Ringer said.

The Winthrop Poll also shows that former President Donald Trump could already be facing tough competition for the Republican nomination. Around 37% of republican voters in South Carolina say they would support their former governor, Nikki Haley, over Trump for the presidency.

Trump has dominated South Carolina in the last two elections, and 45% of South Carolina Republican voters said they would still support him. But for Haley to garner 37% of approval, with only a 5% margin of error, shows how much influence she still has on the Palmetto State.

Haley hasn’t announced a run for President but has hinted at one a few times.

📲 Download the Queen City News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for QC News email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on QCNews.com for Charlotte, NC, and all of the Carolinas.

While speaking at an event in July, Haley said, “Anything Joe Biden signs will all but guarantee that Iran gets the bomb. No deal is better than a bad deal. And if this President signs any sort of deal, I’ll make you a promise. The next President will shred it on her first day in office.”

She followed that up and said: “Sometimes it takes a woman.”

Joseph Stewart, a Political Science Professor at Clemson, wasn’t surprised at Haley’s popularity.

“It’s interesting that former Governor Haley shows up so well. But I suspect that it is kind of what we used to call the favorite son effect. That if we took this in South Dakota, Governor Nolan would probably show up well too,” Stewart said.

The Winthrop Poll also shows support for medical marijuana is growing in South Carolina.

Despite a medical marijuana bill failing to pass in the South Carolina State House this year, this new poll says 75% of South Carolina voters support cannabis for medical conditions. Regarding legalizing marijuana recreationally, South Carolina voters’ support dropped to around 50%.

According to the Winthrop Poll, republicans are less likely to support legalizing marijuana than democrats are. As for how members of the South Carolina General Assembly feel about it: they’re pretty split.

The compassionate care act, which would legalize medical marijuana, quickly passed through the State Senate but was shut down in the House.

Eric Heberlig, a Political Science Professor at UNCC, was surprised at the direction South Carolina voters are moving regarding marijuana.

“Marijuana was also higher than I might have expected. You see the gap; you would expect people are much more supportive of medical marijuana than recreational marijuana. But even recreational marijuana pulled much better than I might have anticipated,” Heberlig said.

North Carolina hasn’t quite legalized marijuana, but it is de-criminalized. South Carolina is one of the last four states in the whole Country where marijuana is still completely illegal and not de-criminalized.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 1

Related
Queen City News

Why DeSantis is shrugging off Trump — for now

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is facing a conundrum as he weighs a potential bid for the White House: how to deal with former President Trump. The recently reelected Florida governor and rising conservative star has long maintained a friendly alliance with Trump, who helped DeSantis across the finish line during his long shot 2018 […]
FLORIDA STATE
Queen City News

Here’s why North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis says he’s pushing for the Respect for Marriage Act

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) said he was motivated as much by protecting religious freedom as securing the future for same-sex couples who have married when he helped craft an amendment and push through the Respect for Marriage Act in the U.S. Senate. The bill, including a bipartisan compromise that Tillis announced on […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Top Republican Dies

David Ralston, the Georgia House of Representatives Speaker, has died at 68, according to his family. Ralston had been speaker since 2010, making him the “longest-serving sitting Speaker of any legislature in the nation,” according to The Hill.
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

Arizona county board delays certifying election results

PHOENIX (AP) — The board overseeing a southeastern Arizona county whose Republican leaders had hoped to recount all Election Day ballots on Friday delayed certifying the results of last week’s vote after hearing from a trio of conspiracy theorists who alleged that counting machines were not certified. The three men, or some combination of them, have filed at least four cases raising similar claims before the Arizona Supreme Court since 2021 seeking to have the state’s 2020 election results thrown out. The court has dismissed all of them for lack of evidence, waiting too long after the election was certified or asking for relief that could not be granted, in increasingly harsh language. But Tom Rice, Brian Steiner and Daniel Wood managed to persuade the two Republicans who control the Cochise County board of supervisors that their claims were valid enough for them to delay the certification until a Nov. 28 deadline. They claimed the U.S. Elections Assistance Commission allowed certifications for testing companies to lapse, and that voided the certifications of vote tabulation equipment used across the state.
COCHISE COUNTY, AZ
wpde.com

South Carolinians sue to end unauthorized police surveillance program

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A public service organization and a Greenville resident filed a lawsuit against the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) for its operation of a secretive surveillance program that automatically tracks and records the movements of all drivers on the state’s roads and highways.
GREENVILLE, SC
iheart.com

Iowa House race flips after Scott County recount

(Des Moines, IA) -- An Iowa House race appears to have flipped after a recount in Scott County. Democrat Craig Cooper holds a 6 vote lead over Republican Luana Stoltenberg in Iowa House District 81, which covers northwest Davenport. Before the recount, Stoltenberg led Cooper by 29 votes. Iowa Secretary...
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
WTOP

Youngkin responds to backlash over proposed Virginia school history standards

Virginia’s proposed changes to the state’s history standards in the classroom are receiving some criticism from Gov. Glenn Youngkin. Youngkin recently expressed disappointment with his administration’s latest proposed history standards, released last week. He acknowledged omissions and mistakes regarding how race relations would be taught, according to the Richmond Times Dispatch.
VIRGINIA STATE
Kennardo G. James

This NC Town Was Named the “Richest City in the U.S.”

This town in NC was named the "Richest City in The U.S.".EZ Home Search. There are a plethora of rich cities in the U.S. One national publication took the time to make a list of the "Richest Cities in the United States" using data from the latest Census and not only did a town from NC make the list - they came in at #1! In this article, we will take a look at which NC town made the list, what put them at #1, as well as look at the other cities that made the list as well!
CARY, NC
Kennardo G. James

Two Cities in SC Are in the “Top 50 Most Expensive Cities To Rent in America”

Two cities in South Carolina were listed as the most expensive cities to rent in America.SC Picture Project. Although the state of South Carolina is known as a place that is very affordable for people to settle down, raise a family, and even retire - two cities in the state made a list highlighting "The Most Expensive Cities To Rent in America". In this article, we will take a look at which two cities in SC made the list and what makes them so expensive.
FLORENCE, SC
howafrica.com

Jaime R. Harrison: The First African American Elected to Chair of the South Carolina Democratic Party

Jaime R. Harrison is the current chairman of the Democratic National Committee and the South Carolina Democratic Party’s first African American chairman. Harrison was born in Orangeburg, South Carolina, on February 5, 1976. Rodney Stewart and Patricia (Harrison) Stewart are his parents. He is Willie and Jimmie Lou Harrison’s grandson. His teenage mother and grandparents raised him. Harrison, a first-generation college graduate, earned a B.A. in 1998. at Yale University in Political Science Harrison returned to Orangeburg, South Carolina, after graduation, and worked as a world geography teacher at his alma mater, Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School, for a year before taking on the role of Chief Operations Officer for College Summit.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WUSA9

Maryland families feel hopeless after SNAP, cash assistance fraud

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Tierra Tyson screamed in shock when she realized her account barely had money available. The mother of five children was buying a new milk bottle for her baby when the receipt showed there was $11.64 left. She felt shocked and confused because several hours earlier, Tyson knew she had more than $1,600.
MARYLAND STATE
Queen City News

Queen City News

63K+
Followers
20K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Carolinas’ Own Queen City News is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.qcnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy