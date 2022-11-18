Read full article on original website
ringsidenews.com
What Happened With Jon Moxley After AEW Full Gear Went Off The Air
Jon Moxley headed into AEW Full Gear as the World Champion, and many fans expected him to take the fight to MJF and win the match. However, it didn’t quite turn out that way, and the situation took an interesting turn after AEW Full Gear went off the air.
ComicBook
Saraya Wins Her AEW Debut at AEW Full Gear
Saraya (fka Paige) made her long-awaited return to the ring at AEW Full Gear on Saturday night, competing in her first match since suffering what was initially believed to be a career-ending injury at a WWE live event in 2017. However, she recently revealed that she had been fully cleared by doctors to return to action and did so by soundly defeating Dr. Britt Baker.
PWMania
Britt Baker Comments On Saraya’s In-Ring Return, Being Ready To Deliver At AEW Full Gear
Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated for an in-depth interview promoting this Saturday night’s AEW Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. During the discussion, the former AEW Women’s Champion spoke about Saraya joining All Elite Wrestling and...
bodyslam.net
Live AEW Full Gear Results (19/11/22)
Tonight AEW brings us the Full Gear event from New Jersey, being hosted at the Prudential Center. The card is stacked, with several matches with championship implications. You can check out the full match card below. – AEW World Heavyweight Championship Match: Jon Moxley (c) vs. MJF. – AEW World...
bodyslam.net
Jade Cargill Is Willing To Whoop Bow Wow’s Ass
If Tony Khan allows it, Jade Cargill will whoop Bow Wow’s ass. Rap star Bow Wow and AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill have been going back and forth on social media for some time. It all started with Bow Wow wanting to take Jade out on a date, but after she denied, the two began to throw jabs back and forth. Now, Jade wouldn’t mind a match with him. Recently, Cargill sat down with The Breakfast Club on 105.1 FM where Jade discussed her back and forth with Bow Wow and stated that him saying he wanted to take her out to dinner was disrespectful.
itrwrestling.com
John Cena “Refused To Do The Job” For Current AEW Star
Although the latter stages of John Cena’s career have seen the leader of the Cenation put over several WWE Superstars, such as Roman Reigns and AJ Styles, this wasn’t always the case. Cena, as the perceived face of WWE, was often on the winning end of marquee bouts.
bodyslam.net
WATCH: Sami Zayn Makes Jey Uso Break Again On SmackDown
Sami Zayn is a pro at making the Bloodline break character and laugh. Jey Uso is a usual target and it happened again tonight when Sami Zayn did an elaborate handshake with Jimmy Uso, Jey couldn’t help but to look away and cover his face after cracking a slight smile. They just can’t take the hilarious Sami Zayn serious! Watch the character break down below!
wrestleview.com
Major Title Change And Heel Turn At AEW Full Gear
MJF is the new AEW World Champion. MJF defeated Jon Moxley at Full Gear on Saturday, with help from William Regal. Below is an excerpt from Chris Gerics recap of how it all went down. Moxley stalks MJF as MJF is just dead weight in the ring now; Mox taunts...
bodyslam.net
AEW Revolution Date And Venue Revealed
AEW Revolution is on the way. Tonight at the Post-Full Gear Media Scrum, Tony Khan was asked if there was any information on the next Pay-Per-View which is AEW Revolution 2023. It was then revealed that AEW Revolution will take place March 5, 2023 from the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.
tjrwrestling.net
Tony Khan Wants To Add Even More To The AEW Schedule
AEW President Tony Khan has commented on increasing the number of shows his company produces moving forward in 2023. Since AEW formed in 2019, the company has only held a handful of matches on shows that haven’t aired either on television or YouTube. Unlike WWE, AEW is yet to venture into a regular touring schedule and hold live events, but that could be about to change.
nodq.com
Results of Death Triangle vs. The Elite at AEW Full Gear 2022
Death Triangle (c) vs. The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks) for the AEW trios titles took place at AEW Full Gear 2022. Here are the highlights…. * The Elite made their entrance to Carry on Wayward Son. Omega and the Bucks had the rest of their crew with them and Don Calis was on commentary. There were “welcome back”, “f*ck CM Punk”, and “Colt Cabana” chants.
nodq.com
Results of Chris Jericho vs. Sammy Guevara vs. Claudio vs. Bryan Danielson at AEW Full Gear 2022
Chris Jericho (c) vs. Sammy Guevara vs. Claudio Castagnoli vs. Bryan Danielson for the ROH world title took place at AEW Full Gear 2022. Here are the highlights…. * In the early moments, Jericho brawled with Claudio on the outside. Bryan hit a dive to Guevara but then Jericho sent Bryan into the steel steps.
bodyslam.net
Jamie Hayter: Becoming Champion Is Extremely Validating For Myself
Jamie Hayter did the unthinkable. Jamie Hayter defeated Toni Storm at AEW Full Gear to become the interim AEW Women’s Champion. Following the show, Jamie spoke for the first time as champion at the post show media scrum, where she noted that becoming the champion is extremely validating for her after working so hard to get to this point.
bodyslam.net
Fans Can Expect Another “Newsworthy” AEW Show For Full Gear
It looks like Tony Khan is planning a newsworthy show for tonight’s AEW Full Gear. Fightful Select have reported that an AEW source has noted tonight will be a “noteworthy” show. An AEW source familiar with our writing style (articles on title changes, returns, debuts, turns, big...
Yardbarker
AEW Full Gear results: Saraya vs. Dr. Britt Baker, DMD
For the first time in 5 years, Saraya made her in-ring return at AEW Full Gear against Dr. Britt Baker, DMD. Saraya took a back bump in the first minute of the match and she seemed fine. She also took a twisting neckbreaker on the floor. Baker continued working on the neck until Saraya was able to pick up Baker and drop her on the apron and then hit a flying body block off the ring.
bodyslam.net
NXT Level Up Results (11/18/22)
WWE aired the latest episode of NXT Level Up on November 18. Matches were taped from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL on November 15. The show aired on Peacock. You can read the full results for the show below. – Thea Hail def. Dani Palmer. – Dante Chen...
ringsidenews.com
Former AEW Star In Town For Full Gear
Marko Stunt was one of the AEW originals, and made his debut at the promotion’s inaugural Double or Nothing pay-per-view event. The 26-year-old formed a trio with Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus in the months that followed AEW’s arrival on the wrestling map. Marko Stunt competed for AEW from...
bodyslam.net
AEW Full Gear Crosses One Million Dollars In Ticket Sales
AEW Full Gear will officially have a gate over over 1,000,000 dollars. According to Tony Khan, AEW Full Gear has crossed $1 million in ticket sales. He also confirmed that this is the fourth straight PPV to cross $1 million in the live gate, and it’s the 5th time a PPV is achieving this feat in 2022.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Saraya Very Thankful To Britt Baker After AEW Full Gear: “She Really Carried Me Throughout This Whole Thing”
Last night AEW superstar Saraya competed in her first matchup in five years, where she picked up a victory over Doctor Britt Baker at Full Gear in New Jersey. Saraya spoke with the press at the post-show scrum, where she credited the DMD for carrying her through her first feud. She also reveals some details about how hard she trained since she has not been inside the squared circle since 2017. Highlights are below.
bodyslam.net
Big WWE Prospect Backstage At AEW Rampage
Things are getting interesting. Previously, Fightful Select reported that independent star KC Navarro was being heavily looked at by WWE and even has a scheduled private tryout coming up. Now, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select has reported that Navarro was backstage at last night’s AEW Rampage. Fightful has...
