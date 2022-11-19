Read full article on original website
Jhené Aiko and Big Sean Welcome Baby Boy After 24 Hours of Labor – See the Photos
“After 24 hours of labor, a total lunar eclipse, and while it was pouring rain, he came,” the singer wrote on Instagram Jhené Aiko and Big Sean are proud parents of a baby boy! Aiko and her rapper beau welcomed son Noah Hasani on Tuesday, Nov. 8, according to an Instagram post the singer shared on Friday. The 34-year-old artist posted a series of photos, including some of her in labor and some of baby Noah. "✨11/08/22✨💙Noah Hasani💙," she wrote alongside the series of pictures. RELATED: Pregnant...
50 Cent Responds To Diddy & Yung Miami Breakup Rumors
The Queens MC will also step in to host Drew Barrymore’s daytime talk show after she caught COVID. Rumors of Diddy and Yung Miami falling out have hit fans hard. Many loved to see the two of them together, and after it seems they’ve split, 50 Cent has responded. Recently, he took to Instagram to both shoot his shot at the City Girl and throw shots at his former partner, Daphne Joy. Joy recently hung out with Diddy, fueling rumors of him and Miami’s distance.
Quavo’s Sister Vows To Find Takeoff’s Killer
Kashara Marshall shared a post about her slain nephew’s passing. It’s been two weeks since the untimely death of Takeoff. The Migos rapper was gunned down in Houston while attending a private party with Quavo. Earlier this week, a public funeral was held for Takeoff in his hometown of Atlanta. Several celebrities attended the service, including Drake, Justin Bieber and more.
Jhene Aiko Gives Birth To 1st Child With Big Sean: See Photos
Congratulations to Jhene Aiko and Big Sean! The couple welcomed their baby boy on Nov. 8, 2022. The pair announced that they’d had their son in series of photos and statement posted to Instagram, however, 10 days later on Nov. 18. “11/08/22…Noah Hasani,” she wrote, sharing his name. “after 24 hours of labor, a total lunar eclipse, and while it was pouring rain… he came…my baby Yoda, my Sani,” she also said, alongside images of the birthing experience as well as cute photos of the newborn sleeping! In one particular image, little Noah was also seen grabbing a finger (presumably, his dad’s). The new addition makes Jhene’s daughter Namiko Love Browner, 13, with ex O’Ryan a big sister. Noah is Sean’s first child.
Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith and Sheree Zampino Pay Tribute to Son Trey on His 30th Birthday
"Ya'll done good," Jada wrote to which Sheree commented, "Correction… 'WE' done good! I love you J! ❤️ #BestBonusMomEver." Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith and Sheree Zampino are celebrating Trey Smith for hitting the milestone age of 30. The co-parenting trio took to Instagram to pay tribute...
See Khloé Kardashian Cuddle with 'Magic' Baby Son in 'The Kardashians' Season Finale Teaser
Khloé Kardashian's little boy is returning to the small screen. In a teaser for next week's season finale of The Kardashians, the new mom of two, 38, cuddles her newborn son, whose name has yet to be shared, as he comes home from the hospital. Joining her are mom...
Cardi B, Offset and Quavo spotted in public for first time since Takeoff shooting
Cardi B, Offset and Quavo have been spotted in public for the first time since Migos rapper Takeoff was killed.Takeoff – real name Kirsnick Khari Ball – was shot dead outside a bowling alley in Houston, Texas, on 1 November at the age of 28.Police officers were called to a private party after a shooting outside of 810 Billiards and Bowling in downtown Houston at approximately 2.34am local time (7.34am GMT).On Thursday (10 November), husband and wife Offset and Cardi, were seen wearing black alongside Quavo who was present at the time Takeoff was shot.The group were seen while...
Model mom! Kimora Lee Simmons recruits her gorgeous daughters Ming Lee and Aoki Lee star in new Baby Phat campaign
The women - 47, 22, and 20, respectively - are all center stage in the campaign for their new Forever 21 x Baby Phat collaboration. Speaking about the partnership, the former model told People: 'I'm trying to create for them a very strong business sense and a very strong sense of independence and autonomy.'
Tia Mowry Experienced An ‘Awakening’ That Led To Her Divorce From Cory Hardrict
Tia Mowry can pinpoint the exact moment when her marriage began changing. On Nov. 16, the Sister Sister star sat down for an interview with TODAY hosts Hoda and Jenna, where she opened up about her difficult split from Cory Hardrict. “I knew when I really started to focus on...
Takeoff shooting - latest: Coroner report for Quavo’s nephew reveals new death details as Offset pays tribute
Takeoff, a member of rap trio Migos, was shot dead in Houston, Texas on Tuesday (1 November). The rapper – full name Kirshnik Khari Ball – was 28 years old. Police officers were called at approximately 2.34am local time (7.34am GMT) about a shooting outside of 810 Billiards and Bowling Alley in downtown Houston, where a private party of around 40 people was taking place. Takeoff and his Migos bandmate Quavo were both in attendance. Quavo – real name Quavious Keyate Marshall – was not injured in the altercation. The third Migos member, Offset, was not present. An argument...
Berry Gordy's brother, Motown singer and executive Robert Gordy dies at 91
(October 23, 2022) He was both figuratively and literally part of the Motown family, and he played a key role in one of the great musical stories of the 20th century. Tonight we mourn the passing of singer and music executive Robert Louis Gordy, younger brother of Motown founder Berry Gordy, Jr., at age 91. Sadly, Gordy dies a little more than a year after the passing of his son, recording artist Robert Gordy, Jr.
Migos Rapper Takeoff’s Record Label Reveals New Details About the Shooting
The record label for Migos rapper Takeoff is sharing new details surrounding his death. Takeoff, 28, was shot at a Houston bowling alley. Now, Quality Control Records says it was a stray bullet that killed him. The company wrote on Instagram Stories, “It is with broken hearts and deep sadness...
Akon Thinks Gangs Ties Keep Chris Brown From Achieving MJ’s Legacy
Akon says Breezy has the talent, but he has “Bloods” and “little gangbangers” around him. There has been an ongoing debate about Chris Brown and Michael Jackson, and now Akon is chiming in. The world was devastated when we unexpectedly lost the King of Pop back in 2009. Since that time, music fans have been weighing on who could compare to Jackson’s legacy, and often, Brown is mentioned in conversations. Akon agrees that Breezy has the talent to carry on the legacy, but there is a hiccup in his inner circle.
Saweetie on ‘The Single Life,’ Takeoff’s Passing, Grammys & More
Since the release of “Closer” featuring H.E.R. earlier this year in February, fans have waited tirelessly for Saweetie to drop new music… and now, they’re finally in luck. The Bay Area native returns with her highly anticipated project titled The Single Life, speaking volumes to her transition into being completely independent for a year and a half now (Quavo and her split in March 2021).
Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott Mark Final Days of Her Second Pregnancy with Sweet Maternity Photos
"The next time I post, he or she will be here!" Alyssa Scott wrote on Instagram as she awaits the arrival of her second baby with Nick Cannon — his twelfth! Alyssa Scott is eagerly awaiting the arrival of her second baby with Nick Cannon. On Saturday, the model shared a series of black-and-white images of herself and the Wild 'N Out host captured during a maternity shoot ahead of their second child's nearing due date. (Scott is also a mom to daughter Zeela from a previous relationship.) One...
Yung Joc Explains The Similarities In The Deaths Of Takeoff, Young Dolph & PNB Rock
Yung Joc believes public figures need to move around with security. Yung Joc believes rappers need security now more than ever. The “It’s Goin’ Down” rapper feels people treat rappers like targets. However, they need professional help to ensure their safety. Yung Joc sat down with...
Aaron Carter Revealed He ‘May or May Not Have Another Baby on the Way’ Days Before His Tragic Death
Making his death even more tragic is the possibility that Aaron Carter may have had another baby on the way, according to the singer himself.
Chris Brown Rants As AMAs Seemingly Cancel His Michael Jackson Tribute Performance
Tank has since entered the chat, and is pressing the award show for answers as to why Breezy has been cancelled. Music lovers have been looking forward to this Sunday’s (November 20) American Music Awards for weeks now. Seeing the attendees walk the red carpet in their glamorous outfits is undeniably part of the fun. However, the real entertainment comes from the live performances that take place on stage.
Khloé Kardashian Gives Fans A Rare Look At Newborn Baby Boy
Khloé Kardashian is giving fans a rare look at her life as a mommy of two, even amid the drama of her baby daddy’s paternity scandal. Last night’s episode of The Kardashians ended with a preview for next week’s season two finale, which teases a never-before-seen look at Khloé’s newborn baby boy. We still haven’t seen a picture of the little one or even heard his name, but in the short clip the family teases a reveal of the newest member of the Kardashian clan.
Gucci Mane – “Letter To Takeoff”
Gucci Mane has shared a new single, “Letter To Takeoff,” which acts as a eulogy for the Migos member, who was shot and killed earlier this month. Migos and Gucci Mane collaborated quite a bit over the years, and they were signed to his 1017 label for a time. Gucci Mane also spoke at the memorial that took place for Takeoff in Atlanta last Friday.
