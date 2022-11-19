ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 220

Erica Martinez
1d ago

I pay 2000 for 2 bedroom n I'm a single mother of 2 this year has been go hard I have to choice rent or food but my faith in the Lord is what holds me together

Reply(22)
46
S Cross
2d ago

Thank the economic incompetence of the the domestic terrorists in charge. Any 5th grader knows that when you cripple energy, you’ve killed your economy either quickly or slowly depending on the amount of government looting to prop up the house of cards.

Reply(3)
32
Cecilie Noble
2d ago

So sorry to hear about the outrages rental increase; you are going through! I agree that a trusted room mate, would be the way to.go! Make sure that they don't have habits that will endanger your life. Home ownership has additional payments. Water, Sewer, Trash pickup, Property Insurance, Gas, Electric, painting and the upkeep of the property. Additional expenses such as grass cutting and snow shoveling if; you live where there is cold weather. There is also Property taxes due at the end of the year which, will run into thousands! Blessings to you.

Reply(2)
21
Related
Grazia

Banks Are Denying Families Mortgages Because Of Their Childcare Costs

Childcare costs are leaving families unable to buy homes – or even renegotiate existing deals – as banks unfairly weight the cost of nurseries when making their mortgage calculations. Some desperate families are resorting to methods such as giving family members cash payments in order to claim they...
moneytalksnews.com

Want to Buy a Home? Forget It, Unless You Make This Much

Want to own a piece of the American Dream? You better make some money — a lot of money. It now takes an average annual income of $107,000 to afford the monthly mortgage payment on a typical home in the U.S., according to Redfin. That’s a whopping 46% rise from a year ago.
FLORIDA STATE
TheStreet

This Mortgage 'Trick' May Make Buying a Home Easier

The deadly duo of high mortgage interest rates and high home prices has taken a sledgehammer to the psyche of the U.S. homebuying public. While housing prices have ticked down somewhat this autumn, rising mortgage rates place a huge obstacle in front of homebuyers. Those buyers aren’t getting any breaks on price, as the median listing price for a U.S. home right now is $425,000.

Comments / 0

Community Policy